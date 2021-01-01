« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86  (Read 11561 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #560 on: Today at 06:53:22 pm »
I reckon that was a great game to watch if you were a neutral unless you were watching the Optus feed with the tactical genius Steven warnock the bellend was so bad i had to mute it.

Good to get a point, slightly disappointed not to win and relieved we didnt lose in the end. Great effort by the red men 10 against 11 and a half counting the ref isnt easy. Gravenberch was fantastic again and really pleased to see Jota grab one. Arne Slot did well to re organize us after Robbo was sent off and the players worked very hard for him and each other. We have a great team this season of that there is no doubt. Keep it going red men
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:55:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:51:22 pm
Too early to talk about the title. There are 70-odd points to play for. Unless the assumption is that the remaining points should be easy.

It's a marathon and we have to fight for the points in every game.

Fair, level headed reply
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #562 on: Today at 06:55:48 pm »
Quote
Slot on the Diop tackle:

If I looked back at the whole 100 minutes I saw, I wasn't surprised that he didn't give a red card. It's up to you how you want to read this comment!"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:56:00 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 06:44:22 pm
Not doubting for a second the fight or the intent was there. Just gutted to drop another 2 points and shave 4 points off out huge lead so soon after gaining it.

I was gutted felt like points dropped because we were by far the better team and bar 2 brain farts we dominated them but we didn't lose, we came back twice, lots of positives from that and the performance generally. Just need to sort out these shit starts, slipping into bad habits of last season!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #564 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:39:43 pm
Completely disagree. 5 midfielders for 6 positions isnt enough rotational cover. You claim Endo can slot in but the manager doesnt trust him enough. We are just asking to be burnt out there by March.

Except its not 5 players its 7. Which other squads have the cover you want in midfield (maybe City but thats fine in the back of cheating which is not something we are going to do)? Im sure we will buy but for now our midfield has good enough quality and cover. Remember we arent cheats like Chelsea and City. Is the Arsenal midfield better than ours or Aston Villas or Uniteds or Brightons?

Besides you have to look at the squad as a whole plus you cant keep blocking young players like Jones and Gravenberch who I would suggest would not be as good as they currently are without game time. We are also a couple of critical injuries away from being threadbare in attack or defence but thats the way we have been and probably will be. If the worst happens then we have Wataru, Morton and maybe Gakpo or Diaz who can play midfield.

I agree that midfield is very important with respect to how we play and we do need to substitute several of them each game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #565 on: Today at 06:56:26 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

So many things went against us except our players and fans, they were exceptional!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #566 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:57:07 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot:

"I don't think I could've asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men. I couldn't have asked for more in terms of performance and results. of course, we could have had two points more.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 06:45:54 pm
And yet we only won by 9 points (drawing 12 games). Imagine the uproar on here drawing 12!

27 games in, we were 17 pts ahead of 2nd place Man Utd and we had 2 games at hand.
Can hardly be more pissing it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:01:20 pm »
At this point, it's basically impossible to overstate how much credit Grav deserves for the way he has started this season. To come out fighting this hard and playing this confidently and impeccably after the stop-start nature of his career to this point, and in a position of such desperate need for the club, is really amazing. It's beautiful to watch someone reaching the promise of their worldy abilities.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:41:25 pm
If the midfield is fine then why is there so much space on the counter attack?

For me, the balance just isn't there. We have almost zero control in games. We struggle to break down a low/mid block and then get countered on. We have some really good midfield players but for me, the mix isn't right.

This could go round and round forever as you cant have your cake and eat it. Tell you what, well just play a low block and not be countered. Plus we are top of the league so we must be doing something right.  We destroyed City, destroyed Real Madrid and drew with Arsenal away yet, according to you our midfield is poor and doesnt control the game.

Plus I never said it was perfect but my opinion is that there are other areas where we might need to improve.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:03:49 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:02:13 pm
This could go round and round forever as you cant have your cake and eat it. Tell you what, well just play a low block and not be countered. Plus we are top of the league so we must be doing something right.  We destroyed City, destroyed Real Madrid and drew with Arsenal away yet, according to you our midfield is poor.

Plus I never said it was perfect but my opinion is that there are other areas where we might need to improve.

We were against 10 men and had Trent pushing up leaving us with 3 at the back and acres of space down our right, today isn't one to analyse about balance bar to marvel at Slots tactical switches, how he gets it over to the players mid-game multiple times is incredible.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:04:07 pm »
We have seen how DOGSO was used when Salah was taken out. Here, the ball reaches their next player we have another defender in the vicinity, but suddenly, it is a red. Many of our players have been sent off in recent years for less than what Pereira did on Gravenberch. I don't remember many similar occasions when accidental ricocheting handball merited a free-kick. Against Salah it was enough. Every week, we see how Salah can be fouled and the referee's whistle stays silent most of the time. The bias is so clearly visible every week. I wonder how long Slot can take it quietly.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:05:45 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:06:29 pm »
Arsenal drawing made this point feel so much better. They and City will be closer to 80 points than 90 come May IMHO.

Chelsea have loads of winnable games coming up in the league. They're our biggest challengers, still have to go to Stamford Bridge where our record is poor. Thankfully they've loads of difficult aways to play.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:08:29 pm »
So like, I genuinely need explaining about the DOGSO rule; Jiminez gets a shot away? Like a clean shot too, he's very much 1v1 with Alisson? Does this not matter?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 07:06:29 pm
Arsenal drawing made this point feel so much better. They and City will be closer to 80 points than 90 come May IMHO.

Chelsea have loads of winnable games coming up in the league. They're our biggest challengers, still have to go to Stamford Bridge where our record is poor. Thankfully they've loads of difficult aways to play.

Cant write City or Arsenal off.

You havent but people must stop overthinking and crowning different teams as Champions claiming they will win 5/6 on the bounce.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:14:33 pm »
You got to take the point from that game, we were very unfortunate and that red card could quite easily been for the opposition at the start of the game. I thought we played with real courage and were unlucky not to win it in the end. We might well look back on this game as a point gained later in the season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:36:33 pm
Just take it one game at a time.

Nothing is a must win at moment.

I'd largely agree mate, today is the first time we've dropped points back to back, not a nightmare on the face of things but we don't want to be dropping points three times in a row with that Spurs match.

Might not mean loads at the end of the season as I still fancy us but disappointing result on the face of things.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:20:41 pm »
Yeah will take a point there given the circumstances and the fact Arsenal were held at home. Depending one your view of Chelsea we got away with no major harm done today. Top effort from the boys.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:22:35 pm »
Arne's comments to the written press tell you he's royally pissed off with refs. If he had hair he'd be ripping it out now.  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:25:30 pm »
 ;D

https://xcancel.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1868004212929425841

Quote
Arne Slot counting how long Leno had the ball in his hands for was something!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:28:20 pm »
Ironically better with 10, than we were with 11.

On the game - phases of brilliance with phases of slack, inaccurate passing. Not just this game but 2-3 of the last 5-6 weve been far too sloppy and lacklustre.

Great positives to Jota and Elliot back and almost seamless in how they picked up to the pace and added to our chase to try and win.

There were some who drifted in and out and sure they will be as self reflective as much as a forum on the internet pointing things out to them.

My only big concern, is what I alluded to previously - a number of games recently we have not been at the races for all, or part of the game - as a team and squad, we need to have a wee bit of a reset, dust ourselves off and get back to the ruthless slot machine we have, and can, be.


PS, the ref was fucking shite, not corrupt, shite, with a capital, shite!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:28:58 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 06:21:43 pm
Coady plays for Leicester now.
ha Cody Gakpo
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #584 on: Today at 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:22:35 pm
Arne's comments to the written press tell you he's royally pissed off with refs. If he had hair he'd be ripping it out now.  :D

It was a pathetic refereeing performance really, he had no control of the game. Glad Slot has called him out.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #585 on: Today at 07:30:35 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 07:20:41 pm
Yeah will take a point there given the circumstances and the fact Arsenal were held at home. Depending one your view of Chelsea we got away with no major harm done today. Top effort from the boys.

Chelsea are challengers as playing with freedom and no pressure.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #586 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:30:06 pm
It was a pathetic refereeing performance really, he had no control of the game. Glad Slot has called him out.

It was about time the refs fucked us royally. They've missed almost half a season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #587 on: Today at 07:34:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:56:04 pm
Except its not 5 players its 7. Which other squads have the cover you want in midfield (maybe City but thats fine in the back of cheating which is not something we are going to do)? Im sure we will buy but for now our midfield has good enough quality and cover. Remember we arent cheats like Chelsea and City. Is the Arsenal midfield better than ours or Aston Villas or Uniteds or Brightons?

Besides you have to look at the squad as a whole plus you cant keep blocking young players like Jones and Gravenberch who I would suggest would not be as good as they currently are without game time. We are also a couple of critical injuries away from being threadbare in attack or defence but thats the way we have been and probably will be. If the worst happens then we have Wataru, Morton and maybe Gakpo or Diaz who can play midfield.

I agree that midfield is very important with respect to how we play and we do need to substitute several of them each game.

Its not 7. Its 7 if those players get picked. But they dont.

Every squad has enough depth, your squad goes down 30 or 40 players if it needs to. But quality wise we are one short.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #588 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:34:51 pm
Its not 7. Its 7 if those players get picked. But they dont.

Every squad has enough depth, your squad goes down 30 or 40 players if it needs to. But quality wise we are one short.

Who would you sign KH ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #589 on: Today at 07:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:36:11 pm
Who would you sign KH ?

Fuck knows. There are more than enough midfielders out there we could get though I imagine.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #590 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:48 pm
Fuck knows. There are more than enough midfielders out there we could get though I imagine.

I agree we are one short as I dont think Slot likes Endo
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #591 on: Today at 07:39:44 pm »
Finished watching Arsenal's game.

They simply don't create enough.  They were equally bad in the Monaco game midweek but got gifted 2 goals.  Didn't get away with it today.

It's like all they have at the moment is give the ball to Saka and hope he does something.

We'll be fine.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #592 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm »
When Jota scored did slot gyrate his cock at Silva? He did it at someone. Was properly wound up by someone
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
« Reply #593 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:43:24 pm
When Jota scored did slot gyrate his cock at Silva? He did it at someone. Was properly wound up by someone

Did a Simeone.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/ernamw50/status/1867974936343806376
