Frustrating to drop 2 points at home, and we could've won it but I can't ask for much more from the team, we fought and fought and didn't let our heads drop and at least we grabbed a point.
Obviously the damage was done with the red, so it was always going to be difficult to win outright.
So glad to see Jota back, and Elliott was so close to a stunning goal as well.
Nit sure who we field on Wednesday but we'll need to rest a lot of players.
The silver lining is that Arsenal dropped points (Thanks Ev!) So only Chelsea have a chance to close in, but thats no problem as of now.