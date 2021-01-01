« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75  (Read 3129 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 0-1 Perreira 10
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
52 - and we're back playing.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 0-1 Perreira 10
« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm »
53 - Fulham taking the piss. Tete went off to the sidelines, came back on the pitch and now he's back down. They're trying to slow the momentum.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:16:15 pm
53 - Fulham taking the piss. Tete went off to the sidelines, came back on the pitch and now he's back down. They're trying to slow the momentum.
Will hurt even more when we get the winner in the 96th minute
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #83 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #84 on: Today at 04:19:23 pm »
56 - Gomez with an ambitious left-footed shot after another break by Liverpool.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
One day Joe Gomez will score a goal for Liverpool and the world will be changed forever
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #86 on: Today at 04:20:02 pm »
Excellent effort by our ten men so far here
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:20:11 pm »
57 - Jones with a rash tackle. Yellow card.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm »
Arne Slot also booked apparently. Seems to have a much shorter leash than Kloppo.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:20:00 pm
One day Joe Gomez will score a goal for Liverpool and the world will be changed forever

He is bounding his way forward, it's happening this season. What an atmosphere if he got the winner here.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:21:02 pm »
Slot gets a yellow as well and will face a touchline ban
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 04:21:02 pm
Slot gets a yellow as well and will face a touchline ban

Learning about our referees ain't he?
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #92 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
59 - Trent's been got at a fair bit today. Most lately by Iwobi who out muscles him to put a ball into the Liverpool box, which Virg cleared.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:22:22 pm
59 - Trent's been got at a fair bit today. Most lately by Iwobi who out muscles him to put a ball into the Liverpool box, which Virg cleared.
60 - Trent doesn't track a run and Robinson almost sets up a second. Fulham with much of the play since the Tete injury.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #94 on: Today at 04:24:50 pm »
When Fulham have time on the ball, they're playing through the middle with utter ease and finding space down our right.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #95 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
Shit! Weve been ropey the last seven minutes or so really need to tighten up and get them worried again
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #96 on: Today at 04:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:24:50 pm
When Fulham have time on the ball, they're playing through the middle with utter ease and finding space down our right.

We need more of a reliable shape when we don't have the ball, but this is always the risk when you're one man down.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
Believe it's Duvva now.

Edit: No it's not, it's Jill.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:28:02 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm »
65 Some very fine defensive cover there from Grav, whose putting everything into it this half.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:30:01 pm »
67 Backs against the wall at the moment. But some good defensive blocks from Gomez and Jones keeps them out.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #101 on: Today at 04:30:56 pm »
68 Nunez and Quansah about to come on. Jones and I think Gakpo coming off.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #102 on: Today at 04:31:16 pm »
Good break in between ended with Mo shooting wide
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:33:15 pm »
71 A lovely move there from defence to Gravenberch moving swiftly upfield and it ends with a Salah shot which goes wide.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:34:17 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:33:15 pm
71 A lovely move there from defence to Gravenberch moving swiftly upfield and it ends with a Salah shot which goes wide.
Great stuff from Joe to start that off
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm »
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:35:36 pm »
72 Great ball over the top which ends up with Nunez, Fulham have a lot back as usual and have managed to hold the attack back a bit.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:36:10 pm »
Fulham playing through our press will be our issue.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
73 All us at the moment, they are just about managing to keep us out, but we keep coming at them and hopefully can drop that perfect ball in.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:37:23 pm »
Szob looks so much better with more space.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:38:08 pm »
76 A good ball there from Trent, but Salah can't quite get there and it goes out for a Fulham goal kick.

Over to duvva, stream allowing.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #111 on: Today at 04:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 04:36:10 pm
Fulham playing through our press will be our issue.
Yep.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #112 on: Today at 04:39:25 pm »
75 Fulham attack for the left and score. Muniz poor defensively from us. 1-2
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-1 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47
« Reply #113 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Ali down as well, more concerned about that. He's been patched up now. Panic over.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75
« Reply #114 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm »
78 Jota & Elliott on for Trent and Dom
Re: PL: Liverpool v Fulham 1-2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75
« Reply #115 on: Today at 04:42:55 pm »
Come on Jota, get in there and cause some issues.
