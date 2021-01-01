53 - Fulham taking the piss. Tete went off to the sidelines, came back on the pitch and now he's back down. They're trying to slow the momentum.
The crowd sounds amazing.
One day Joe Gomez will score a goal for Liverpool and the world will be changed forever
Slot gets a yellow as well and will face a touchline ban
59 - Trent's been got at a fair bit today. Most lately by Iwobi who out muscles him to put a ball into the Liverpool box, which Virg cleared.
When Fulham have time on the ball, they're playing through the middle with utter ease and finding space down our right.
Believe it's Duvva now.
71 A lovely move there from defence to Gravenberch moving swiftly upfield and it ends with a Salah shot which goes wide.
Now fucking come on, Darwin!!!
Fulham playing through our press will be our issue.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]