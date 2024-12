For any of you vaguely interested, or those whose significant others have been watching Strictly this year, blind Scouse comedian Chris McCausland is dancing in the Strictly final tomorrow night and will be doing a repeat of his week 5 waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone.



He's been brilliant in the weeks I've caught it, it's amazing he's through to the final. I quite often watch his bit and then switch off or go and do other things after he's danced but I just can't wrap my head around how he can do it all despite not being able to see anything.



Anyway, thought I'd put it out there. Would be brilliant to see him win the series.