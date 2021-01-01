Biggest result of the weekend was the City one. I don't think they were the better team but I can't believe they conspired to lose that game. At worst in the past when not performing well they'd have drawn maybe, but there was never any threat of them going and winning it after the United penalty and the winner just topped it off. They looked a bit fucked anyway but I reckon yesterday is one of those soul searching results, not that they have any fucking soul like.



Not great results for us and Arsenal but we can take positives from ours. Jota looked like he's never been away, you'd really have to back us if we can get most of the games from him, because we've done pretty well without. Chelsea are up there for obvious reasons and doing well but my own prediction would have them as 3rd place at best come the end of the season. I don't look at any of the other three and think there's a guarantee one gets over 80 you know. City and Arsenal obviously don't look the same, and just think it's too much for Chelsea to hit that or mid 80s. Meanwhile, I think we'll outdo the 82 we got last season, and let's be honest we left a fair few points on the table right at the very end didn't we.



It's all just guessing at the minute, anything can happen etc etc etc