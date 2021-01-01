« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December

Paul JH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1400 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm
It's swings and roundabouts though ... we didn't really strengthen at all in the summer and are top of both leagues we are in. So ...

But on the other hand, are they happy to just get CL every season and penny pinch?

It's not a suprise we've dropped points last few games with Konate being out, but what do you do? But a 'top quality' centre back who's happy to sit on the bench? All very well spending, but you end up like Chelsea with a fucking NFL squad of players.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:00:31 pm
Yeah, inactivity in the market has cost us trophies before and nothing has happened.

Failing to win it from here with City and Arsenal dropping points like mad would be fucking infuriating - but I'm sure the fires would be put out early with puff pieces for Bournemouth's old DOF, and the fact we'd be 'ahead of schedule' under Slot or something.

Anyway, enough future doom mongering, there's still lots of positives to take from the last two games I reckon, our mini slump won't last forever the way I see it, probably City/Arsenal's won't either but it's those who can't afford further mistakes. Let's hope we have at least one game changer targeted for January to help on all fronts as I can't see us signing more than one let's be honest.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:59:02 pm
It's swings and roundabouts though ... we didn't really strengthen at all in the summer and are top of both leagues we are in. So ...

But on the other hand, are they happy to just get CL every season and penny pinch?

It's not a suprise we've dropped points last few games with Konate being out, but what do you do? But a 'top quality' centre back who's happy to sit on the bench? All very well spending, but you end up like Chelsea with a fucking NFL squad of players.

Not meaning to start a big ownership row, but basically yeah. Top 4 has always been enough for most owners, FSG certainly included, they have never once in nearly 15 years gone above and beyond.

Also, I can't stand the 'we'll be like Chelsea attitude' because nobody is ever asking for 8 or 9 players to join every window. It's important additions here and there on top of an already really good squad. There's also plenty of football to go round and players who have bad injury records already here.
Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 01:03:57 pm
Not meaning to start a big ownership row, but basically yeah. Top 4 has always been enough for most owners, FSG certainly included, they have never once in nearly 15 years gone above and beyond.

Also, I can't stand the 'we'll be like Chelsea attitude' because nobody is ever asking for 8 or 9 players to join every window. It's important additions here and there on top of an already really good squad. There's also plenty of football to go round and players who have bad injury records already here.

As you say, one or two top quality signings in January, doesn't even have to break the bank, but enough to challenge for a first team spot (and no, that doesn't have to be £100m players because of who we already have) would be great.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:15:11 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:07:55 pm
As you say, one or two top quality signings in January, doesn't even have to break the bank, but enough to challenge for a first team spot (and no, that doesn't have to be £100m players because of who we already have) would be great.

I think the obvious options are in central midfield and central defence. At the back Konate is injury prone and Quansah has struggled a bit this season, while Gomez will probably have to fill in at full back here and there.

In midfield ... sure Zubimendi rumours will come back round again as just mentioned in the transfer thread. I'm sceptical we sign a midfielder because he seemed like the only option in the summer and I doubt he joins in January. Bajcetic is available to bring back but I can't help but think we need someone who's been performing really well for a good while, whereas he's been injured and only getting minutes here and there with Salzburg. We have some really great options in midfield but have to think one more helps us a lot, not just for the league but Europe and elsewhere too.
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:59:02 pm

But on the other hand, are they happy to just get CL every season and penny pinch?

Absolutely, its quite obvious.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1406 on: Today at 02:30:21 pm


Didn't even move the needle ;D
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm
Its amazing how everyone seems to think you just buy a player, any old player judging from some shouts and we immediately become a better team that the team we already are. Its all down, for me anyway, to whether Slot thinks the player can A) fit his system and B) get up to speed as soon as possible, otherwise whats the point of buying someone just to add to the numbers?

You get players like Virg who come in mid season and immediately made us look better, but is there anyone available who will come in this January and slot right in and what position exactly will this player be for?
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1408 on: Today at 02:40:14 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:03:53 pm
If a relevant question is asked, Slot needs to say they absolutely are title challengers.
Why?
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1409 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:30:21 pm


Didn't even move the needle ;D
Indeed. A team beat a team they were almost certainly going to beat 99 times out of a 100 (and yet made heavy weather of it) and most people are losing their heads.

I will never understand this strand of sheer cowardice among supporters.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:50:36 pm
Biggest result of the weekend was the City one. I don't think they were the better team but I can't believe they conspired to lose that game. At worst in the past when not performing well they'd have drawn maybe, but there was never any threat of them going and winning it after the United penalty and the winner just topped it off. They looked a bit fucked anyway but I reckon yesterday is one of those soul searching results, not that they have any fucking soul like.

Not great results for us and Arsenal but we can take positives from ours. Jota looked like he's never been away, you'd really have to back us if we can get most of the games from him, because we've done pretty well without. Chelsea are up there for obvious reasons and doing well but my own prediction would have them as 3rd place at best come the end of the season. I don't look at any of the other three and think there's a guarantee one gets over 80 you know. City and Arsenal obviously don't look the same, and just think it's too much for Chelsea to hit that or mid 80s. Meanwhile, I think we'll outdo the 82 we got last season, and let's be honest we left a fair few points on the table right at the very end didn't we.

It's all just guessing at the minute, anything can happen etc etc etc
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:31:07 pm
Its amazing how everyone seems to think you just buy a player, any old player judging from some shouts and we immediately become a better team that the team we already are.
Exactly. Everything reduced down to a binary function: "buy in January and we will win the title; don't buy in January and we won't". What you might call The Fromola Doctrine.

As if just buying players suddenly guarantees anything. Half the first team we are currently putting out are players we have bought in since we last won one of the Big Two. Some bought for big money; some exactly the sort the transfer junkies cry out for.  None of them proved transformative enough to win one of the big two trophies.

What makes anyone think that any player available this January will be any different all of a sudden?

Buying more players is a good thing generally, but the weight of expectation placed upon it is crazy. There will be much more involved in whether we win either of the big trophies, or not, than transfers.

Quote
Its all down, for me anyway, to whether Slot thinks the player can A) fit his system and B) get up to speed as soon as possible, otherwise whats the point of buying someone just to add to the numbers?
Because it fulfils a craving so many people seem to have. It's like a drug.

Eeyore

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1412 on: Today at 02:59:59 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:31:07 pm
Its amazing how everyone seems to think you just buy a player, any old player judging from some shouts and we immediately become a better team that the team we already are. Its all down, for me anyway, to whether Slot thinks the player can A) fit his system and B) get up to speed as soon as possible, otherwise whats the point of buying someone just to add to the numbers?

You get players like Virg who come in mid season and immediately made us look better, but is there anyone available who will come in this January and slot right in and what position exactly will this player be for?

Isn't it more a question of strengthening the squad though Rob?

Against Girona we couldn't even fill the bench. Against Fulham we had only one defender on the bench. The most obvious one is the 6 position. Surely we can bring in a 6 who Slot trusts more than Endo?

In the summer it was pretty obvious that going forward we needed to improve the options at LB,CB and DM. Those issues are still there and the areas we are struggling in.
Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1413 on: Today at 03:06:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:59:59 pm
Isn't it more a question of strengthening the squad though Rob?

Against Girona we couldn't even fill the bench. Against Fulham we had only one defender on the bench. The most obvious one is the 6 position. Surely we can bring in a 6 who Slot trusts more than Endo?

In the summer it was pretty obvious that going forward we needed to improve the options at LB,CB and DM. Those issues are still there and the areas we are struggling in.

We're struggling in two of those positions (LB and CB) because we've had a glut of injuries though. The fact is that we started the season with 2 LBs and 4 CBs, you can have a conversation about Tsimikas' level if you want to but the fact is that the issue we have at that position isn't because of his level, it's because he's injured. How many LBs should we have? 3 or more? and what then happens when everyone is fit and you've got a disgruntled player whose only getting cup matches? The same point applies for centre half where we have 4 in the squad, what is the ideal number? People will say that ideally we should have bought a centre half who can cover LB but we already have that in Gomez.

DM I do agree on though and said at the time I thought it was the wrong choice to not sign anyone when Zubimendi declined us, time will tell whether that was the right call or not.
Eeyore

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1414 on: Today at 03:16:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:06:52 pm
We're struggling in two of those positions (LB and CB) because we've had a glut of injuries though. The fact is that we started the season with 2 LBs and 4 CBs, you can have a conversation about Tsimikas' level if you want to but the fact is that the issue we have at that position isn't because of his level, it's because he's injured. How many LBs should we have? 3 or more? and what then happens when everyone is fit and you've got a disgruntled player whose only getting cup matches? The same point applies for centre half where we have 4 in the squad, what is the ideal number? People will say that ideally we should have bought a centre half who can cover LB but we already have that in Gomez.

DM I do agree on though and said at the time I thought it was the wrong choice to not sign anyone when Zubimendi declined us, time will tell whether that was the right call or not.

I said going forward. For me personally I don't think Robbo/Tsimikas or Gomez/Quansah are good enough to be first-choice options for us and we should be looking to strengthen those positions. Robbo is 31 in the summer and Virg is 34. We should be looking for their long term replacements anyway. So if something comes up in January we should be all over it.
Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1415 on: Today at 03:18:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:16:33 pm
I said going forward. For me personally I don't think Robbo/Tsimikas or Gomez/Quansah are good enough to be first-choice options for us and we should be looking to strengthen those positions. Robbo is 31 in the summer and Virg is 34. We should be looking for their long term replacements anyway. So if something comes up in January we should be all over it.

Robbo is a debatable point, I'd be inclined to agree but to be fair I think it's a bit Fabinho esque in that it wasn't obvious in the summer.

Gomez/Quansah aren't first choice options though in any position, they're 3rd and 4th choice centre halves and 3rd choice Left/Right backs respectively. I think they're good enough for those roles myself.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1416 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 02:31:07 pm
Its amazing how everyone seems to think you just buy a player, any old player judging from some shouts and we immediately become a better team that the team we already are. Its all down, for me anyway, to whether Slot thinks the player can A) fit his system and B) get up to speed as soon as possible, otherwise whats the point of buying someone just to add to the numbers?

You get players like Virg who come in mid season and immediately made us look better, but is there anyone available who will come in this January and slot right in and what position exactly will this player be for?

The problem is Slot doesn't trust Endo or Morton. Therefore the powers that be need to find someone who can be part of the midfield rotation. Zubimendi was the one we wanted, but there was no fallback option.

A utility defender would be great as well. Van Den Berg would have been ideal. The defence really should have been strengthened in the summer along with a CDM. January should be about making up for what we didn't do in the summer rather than about added luxuries.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1417 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:59:59 pm
Isn't it more a question of strengthening the squad though Rob?

Against Girona we couldn't even fill the bench. Against Fulham we had only one defender on the bench. The most obvious one is the 6 position. Surely we can bring in a 6 who Slot trusts more than Endo?

In the summer it was pretty obvious that going forward we needed to improve the options at LB,CB and DM. Those issues are still there and the areas we are struggling in.

Going forwards we deffo need to buy and summer is the time when I'd expect transfers to happen. Last summer was an odd one, Slot was new and he may have said "don't buy anyone, I wanna proper look, but try for that Zubamendi fella" for all any of us know. He also might think that signings now could interrupt our challenge and so is wary. The Liverpool 2.0 Jurgen left has matured nicely and Grav has been beyond belief at how good he is and I cannot see him playing any other poisition for us now

He'll have a list though by now, of who he wants gone and who he wants in. Just have to see what happens.
Wullie160975

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1418 on: Today at 03:50:09 pm
Given that Jurgen said he'd had enough last October when they were planning/discussing targets for summer 2024, we obviously put a lot of lead time planning in to transfers and maybe that wasn't easy to do with no sporting director etc.. and no manager until the summer.
Romford_Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1419 on: Today at 03:50:33 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:57:50 pm
Wow, that's a bit of an ... aggressive... reply.
He's said nothing wrong, mate?

It's not agressive, it's genuine bewilderment.

I honestly don't know why anyone gives a flying fuck what ANY pundit or press gimp says and I don't understand why anyone would. Especially for G Neville. It's absurd.
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1420 on: Today at 04:55:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Untrue, the fans arent militant enough for that. Weve been in very strong positions a number of times or desperately needed a player and sat on our hands and at best people just tut.



That was against the Abu Dhabi cheaters.

This season feels - and is - very different. Like it's an almost open goal, given the start we've had, and we just need an extra bit of effort to get it over the line.

Grav has exceeded all expectations but still a young player, and a rookie at 6. Someone to take some pressure and workload off him is the minimum we need. And almost all fans are universal in thinking that. If FSG don't address that glaring need, then I think there'll be more reaction than previously.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1421 on: Today at 05:01:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:54:00 pm
Exactly. Everything reduced down to a binary function: "buy in January and we will win the title; don't buy in January and we won't". What you might call The Fromola Doctrine.

SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1422 on: Today at 05:02:47 pm
can we pls not turn this into the Transfer Thread??
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1423 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm
Lets keep it as an FSG apologists thread.
Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1424 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:59:59 pm
Isn't it more a question of strengthening the squad though Rob?

Against Girona we couldn't even fill the bench. Against Fulham we had only one defender on the bench. The most obvious one is the 6 position. Surely we can bring in a 6 who Slot trusts more than Endo?

In the summer it was pretty obvious that going forward we needed to improve the options at LB,CB and DM. Those issues are still there and the areas we are struggling in.


I fully agree with this.

The 6 now is particularly necessary, as Grav is being overworked (he looked so fatigued against Newcastle). If Slot won't play Endo there, then we need a player who can perform at 6 to a similar standard as Grav (doesn't have to be a clone, but does need to have certain attributes). Doesn't have to be a world class talent, just able to do a good job, coming in perhaps against teams in the bottom half (or who play a certain way)

As for the LB & CB, happy to wait until summer. As is pointed out, we have 2 RB's, 2 LB's, 4 CBs. That is adequate (look to upgrade at LB and add a LCB as an eventual Virg-successor ideally). The issues the past few games has been that we've lost Konate AND Bradley to injury. Even though Trent is back, I'm more comfortable with Bradley at RB when Konate is missing, as Konate can and does help cover Trent's less-than-world-class defending.

Problem is, the Abu Dhabi cheats are in the same market shopping for the same thing.
darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1425 on: Today at 05:12:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Why?

Because Maresca keeps saying they aren't which suggests they may not take the pressure well as a young team.
The holly and the jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1426 on: Today at 05:13:23 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:12:00 pm
Because Maresca keeps saying they aren't which suggests they may not take the pressure well as a young team.

He could also be saying that to take the pressure off them as well. Might just be mind games from him.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1427 on: Today at 05:18:03 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:12:00 pm
Because Maresca keeps saying they aren't which suggests they may not take the pressure well as a young team.
yep.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1428 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:12:00 pm
Because Maresca keeps saying they aren't which suggests they may not take the pressure well as a young team.
Right, i get you. Mind games. I dont know if that's Slot's thing, really. Or whether it even works.

If he does opt for mind games, I hope a washbag is involved somehow, in recognition of the mighty genius that is legohead. ;)
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1429 on: Today at 05:29:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Right, i get you. Mind games. I dont know if that's Slot's thing, really. Or whether it even works.

If he does opt for mind games, I hope a washbag is involved somehow, in recognition of the mighty genius that is legohead. ;)
I just chuckled reading that, picturing Arne putting a washbag on the desk at the next pre-Arsenal press conf.  :)
Eeyore

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1430 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm
One thing that does have to be said is that this is essentially the Chelsea team that bottled it against our kids in the League Cup final.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1431 on: Today at 05:32:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:30:52 pm
One thing that does have to be said is that this is essentially the Chelsea team that bottled it against our kids in the League Cup final.
different manager.
how many different players? a ton, I would think.

edit: quick look - about half are not playing/gone now.
The holly and the jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1432 on: Today at 05:32:31 pm
Do we have to have transfer talk in every thread? 
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1433 on: Today at 05:34:49 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:32:31 pm
Do we have to have transfer talk in every thread?

I definitely agree.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:02:47 pm
can we pls not turn this into the Transfer Thread??
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1434 on: Today at 05:35:02 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:32:31 pm
Do we have to have transfer talk in every thread? 

I never get the point of discussing transfers anyway, it's not like supporters have any say in what goes on.
