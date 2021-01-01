« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December  (Read 19621 times)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 06:20:19 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:11:20 am
Anyone thinking this Chelsea are like peak Pep City and will not have a dip in form are thick as fuck.

Can easily see Fulham, Palace and Bournemouth taking points off them.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 06:57:02 am »
Chelsea have the benefit of having almost 2 teams they can rotate in the Conference and PL so shouldn't have issues with fatigue, which is what worries me. Their defence and GK are suspect though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 07:46:20 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 06:57:02 am
Chelsea have the benefit of having almost 2 teams they can rotate in the Conference and PL so shouldn't have issues with fatigue, which is what worries me. Their defence and GK are suspect though.

One actual issue we do have with Chelsea is that we know they will sign players. Dont rule out them signing several defenders and goalkeepers.
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:02:09 am »
Chelsea are definitely challengers. They have the strongest squad in the league and the European competition they are involved in they couldnt give a shit about.
Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:16:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:02:09 am
Chelsea are definitely challengers. They have the strongest squad in the league and the European competition they are involved in they couldnt give a shit about.
They have the largest squad in the league; No world class players, all keeper choices are terrible and their defence concedes to just about anyone.
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 08:23:39 am »
Agree with Keane on Kyle Walker and Richards forced into condemning him.

Wasn't that pretty much the same incident as Nunez against Palace? Everybody slated Nunez rather than the Palace lad who was hailed as clever. Always a different narrative when it's the Mancs
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 08:31:31 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 08:16:27 am
They have the largest squad in the league; No world class players, all keeper choices are terrible and their defence concedes to just about anyone.
They gave up more chances and a much higher xG to a Brentford team that only attacked for about 20 minutes than we did with 10 men against a decent Fulham side in the entire match.
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 08:43:16 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:31:31 am
They gave up more chances and a much higher xG to a Brentford team that only attacked for about 20 minutes than we did with 10 men against a decent Fulham side in the entire match.


Very reminiscent of us in 13/14. That shit catches up you eventually as we saw.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 09:47:28 am »
Chelseas defence looks far from great but looking at their fixtures they arent going away anytime soon.

Theyll fucking destroy that everton defence
Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 10:02:44 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:20:19 am
Can easily see Fulham, Palace and Bournemouth taking points off them.


Problem is, you could see plenty of recent opponents taking points off them... but none have been doing so.

The logic part of me says there's no way they can/will keep this run going. But I'm mentally scarred from our second-place finishes the past several years going back to 13/14.

Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 10:05:29 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 10:02:44 am

Problem is, you could see plenty of recent opponents taking points off them... but none have been doing so.

The logic part of me says there's no way they can/will keep this run going. But I'm mentally scarred from our second-place finishes the past several years going back to 13/14.

There's always going to be a team who go on a great run and push hard. It'll be Chelsea, Arsenal or both.

We're not going to win the league on 80 points or less. It's up to us to get as close to 90 as we can.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 10:02:44 am

Problem is, you could see plenty of recent opponents taking points off them... but none have been doing so.

The logic part of me says there's no way they can/will keep this run going. But I'm mentally scarred from our second-place finishes the past several years going back to 13/14.



Not sure about that, in November they drew to Arsenal and Man Utd and this month the only game where we expected them to drop points is Spurs which they won.

Thing is those title runs were against sides as good or slightly better than us. 18/19 and 21/22 City were alongside us as the best teams in the world and in 13/14 whilst we were great going forward, cant deny that as an all round side City were superior.

This is different, we are up against a side not as good as us.

I didn't bemoan any of those previous title losses (certainly not the ones under Klopp) as we did all we could against a fellow formidable side. But if we lost out to this Chelsea side then we would deserve all the criticism that came our way.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 10:17:02 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 10:02:44 am

Problem is, you could see plenty of recent opponents taking points off them... but none have been doing so.

The logic part of me says there's no way they can/will keep this run going. But I'm mentally scarred from our second-place finishes the past several years going back to 13/14.

We shouldn't start worrying about them because they've won five on the bounce against mainly shite. If they do win their next four then clearly it'd be a bit churlish to write them off, but maybe lets see that happen first. They've kept three clean sheets all season, its very difficult to win games as consistently as they'll need to if you're having to score at least twice
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:47:28 am
Chelseas defence looks far from great but looking at their fixtures they arent going away anytime soon.

Theyll fucking destroy that everton defence

Neither are we and there's still a hell of a lot of footy to play. Still think we'll win the league
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
Jota coming back for us is huge and Konate coming back for us will be huge.
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 10:32:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:28:45 am
Jota coming back for us is huge and Konate coming back for us will be huge.

Yes - we look so much more solid with Konate and Jota is just lethal in front of goal, massive bonus when they are both playing
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 10:45:57 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 03:11:20 am
Anyone thinking this Chelsea are like peak Pep City and will not have a dip in form are thick as fuck.

True but we're having a dip in form the last few games.
Online Paul JH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:52:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:38 am
I didn't bemoan any of those previous title losses (certainly not the ones under Klopp) as we did all we could against a fellow formidable side. But if we lost out to this Chelsea side then we would deserve all the criticism that came our way.

Completely agree with this. I think if we don't win it this season from the position we were in, we can't just default to the 'well we didn't expect to anyway'. We have the squad AND the players to do it and there's no better time to do it too.

Although I had someone say to me yesterday 'I'd be happy with a draw away to Tottenham' as if we are somehow such an all conquering side that it won't really matter if we do.

Being happy with three draws in a row, while another side whittles down the 9 point gap to 2, and wins 7 in a row in all comps, is pretty arrogant thinking, no matter how much a better team we are than Chelsea.

I still don't think they'll last the pace at all, and I think we will, but drawing games instead of winning them while your challengers win them all isn't great is it?

Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 10:54:16 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 10:52:34 am
Completely agree with this. I think if we don't win it this season from the position we were in, we can't just default to the 'well we didn't expect to anyway'. We have the squad AND the players to do it and there's no better time to do it too.

Although I had someone say to me yesterday 'I'd be happy with a draw away to Tottenham' as if we are somehow such an all conquering side that it won't really matter if we do.

Being happy with three draws in a row, while another side whittles down the 9 point gap to 2, and wins 7 in a row in all comps, is pretty arrogant thinking, no matter how much a better team we are than Chelsea.

I still don't think they'll last the pace at all, and I think we will, but drawing games instead of winning them while your challengers win them all isn't great is it?



No I agree with that, we cant be drawing to this Spurs side. I think the Newcastle draw was fine and they are tough to beat at home but Spurs have lost to Arsenal and Chelsea deservedly, we have to beat them.

The expectation is now that we win the title from here. If we dont then we will have fucked this up royally.
Online The holly and the jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:02:09 am
Chelsea are definitely challengers. They have the strongest squad in the league and the European competition they are involved in they couldnt give a shit about.

They may have the biggest squad but that doesn't mean they are the best. Their goalie is a weakness as are some of their defenders.
Online crewlove

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 10:52:34 am
Completely agree with this. I think if we don't win it this season from the position we were in, we can't just default to the 'well we didn't expect to anyway'. We have the squad AND the players to do it and there's no better time to do it too.

Although I had someone say to me yesterday 'I'd be happy with a draw away to Tottenham' as if we are somehow such an all conquering side that it won't really matter if we do.

Being happy with three draws in a row, while another side whittles down the 9 point gap to 2, and wins 7 in a row in all comps, is pretty arrogant thinking, no matter how much a better team we are than Chelsea.

I still don't think they'll last the pace at all, and I think we will, but drawing games instead of winning them while your challengers win them all isn't great is it?

We also have a transfer window ahead so there are no excuses really. The usual main rival is in a slump as well.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 11:00:14 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:57:45 am
We also have a transfer window ahead so there are no excuses really. The usual main rival is in a slump as well.

Oh there will be lots of excuses in January when it comes to transfers. The club will find a way not to strengthen.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 11:03:37 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:47:28 am
Chelseas defence looks far from great but looking at their fixtures they arent going away anytime soon.

Theyll fucking destroy that everton defence

Like Arsenal did.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 11:04:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:05:29 am
There's always going to be a team who go on a great run and push hard. It'll be Chelsea, Arsenal or both.

We're not going to win the league on 80 points or less. It's up to us to get as close to 90 as we can.
85 points probably wins the league this season. Chelsea ain't getting that amount, nor are the cheats. Arsenal are capable, but only if they replicate last season's impressive run from January onwards.

The cheats have blown everything out of proportion. Take a look back at PL history and see how many teams got 85+ points. There aren't that many. Take out the cheats and Chelsea (also cheats), and there are significantly fewer. It's as if everyone has forgotten how hard it is to get 85+ points in this league!

Here is a list actually of teams apart from Klopp's Liverpool, and Abu Dhabi who have managed it recently:

14/15 - Chelsea - 87
15/16 - None (Leicester won it with 81)
16/17 - Chelsea -93, Spurs - 86
17/18 - None (United got 81 in second)
18/19 - None (Chelsea got 72 in third)
19/20 - None (United got 66 in third)
20/21 - None (United got 74 in second)
21/22 - None (Chelsea got 74 in third)
22/23 - None (Arsenal got 84)
23/24 - Arsenal: 89

So in the last 10 seasons, four teams have managed it outside of us and the cheats, and Arteta's Arsenal last season where the first in seven years to do it. Yet, we have people thinking Chelsea with fucking Maresca and his shit defence will manage it.
Online crewlove

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 11:06:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:14 am
Oh there will be lots of excuses in January when it comes to transfers. The club will find a way not to strengthen.

I do feel same as you but saying just in case that everything is in our hands.
Online Paul JH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 11:09:24 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 10:57:45 am
We also have a transfer window ahead so there are no excuses really. The usual main rival is in a slump as well.

We'll get someone on loan on the last day who's already got a cruciate ligament injury ...
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 11:16:14 am »
I think we're going way too early when talking about giving leads away or blowing it etc. It's December. Everything between now and March/April is essentially jostling for position ahead of the final stretch. It's why nobody talks about Chelsea or Arsenal throwing a title away in 2014 despite leading for more points and for longer than us- any suggestion of a team bottling a lead only really comes at the end of a season when it's within touching distance.

We've had a couple of draws after a start to the season that would've kept us in touch with our ridiculous 2020 side that was possibly our greatest team ever. It was never sustainable. You have to drop points somewhere and we've kind of done it at a good time in that nobody else has capitalised other than Chelsea. The rest still have a lot of ground to make up and they are failing to do so.

At the end of the day we came into the season hardly on anyone's radar for the league, with a new manager with new ideas and no experience at this level. We are far outperforming what was expected of us and there had to be an acceptance after the City and Madrid games that it couldn't last forever. The question is how do we respond to these dropped points and can we keep a good lead heading into the business end.
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 10:52:34 am
Completely agree with this. I think if we don't win it this season from the position we were in, we can't just default to the 'well we didn't expect to anyway'. We have the squad AND the players to do it and there's no better time to do it too.

Although I had someone say to me yesterday 'I'd be happy with a draw away to Tottenham' as if we are somehow such an all conquering side that it won't really matter if we do.

Being happy with three draws in a row, while another side whittles down the 9 point gap to 2, and wins 7 in a row in all comps, is pretty arrogant thinking, no matter how much a better team we are than Chelsea.

I still don't think they'll last the pace at all, and I think we will, but drawing games instead of winning them while your challengers win them all isn't great is it?



We have been completely fucked over by PGMOL though. Any team would struggle with the shite we have to put up with every week.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:09:24 am
We'll get someone on loan on the last day who's already got a cruciate ligament injury ...

 ;D

Funny, not funny
Online Paul JH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:16:14 am
At the end of the day we came into the season hardly on anyone's radar for the league, with a new manager with new ideas and no experience at this level. We are far outperforming what was expected of us and there had to be an acceptance after the City and Madrid games that it couldn't last forever. The question is how do we respond to these dropped points and can we keep a good lead heading into the business end.

I agree, you're right, but I genuinely don't think we can just default to the 'we didn't expect this' (however true that is) IF we go from 9 points clear in a season where City and Arsenal are rubbish and not end up capitilising on it, when we clearly have the players to do it. It'd be a too easy get out, new manager or not, to just say 'ah well, we didn't expect it anyway'.

Didn't we say that last season under Klopp when it started to fall apart at the end, after a rubbish league campaign the previous season?
Well, we 'didn't expect to be here anyway'? How many seasons can we not expect to be there?

Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:19:48 am
;D

Funny, not funny

I wish it wasn't true like ...
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 11:28:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:28:45 am
Jota coming back for us is huge and Konate coming back for us will be huge.

For how long though? It'll be injuries that make or break our season. We need to keep players fit and avoid burnout.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
Lads, its two games. One very tough away game against a team who have already taken points off Arsenal and Man City, and we came from behind twice and only drew thanks to a last minute howler. And one against a very good Fulham side, in good form, down to ten for much of the game and coming from behind twice (and still should have won).

If you want to start panicking about poor form, give it another couple of games. 18 points from Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, Villa, Southampton, Man City, Newcastle and Fulham is a very good return.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:28:12 am
For how long though? It'll be injuries that make or break our season. We need to keep players fit and avoid burnout.

Like everyone in the league then.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 11:50:56 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:22:10 am
Neither are we and there's still a hell of a lot of footy to play. Still think we'll win the league

Oh I agree, youre spot on. The main factor they have going for them at the moment is the confidence and momentum theyve built up.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:03:37 am
Like Arsenal did.

Im talking about the side scoring for fun at the moment not the team who make scoring look like its not fun unless its from a corner

I obviously hope Chelsea lose but Arsenal's result against Everton has about as much baring on what happens when Chelsea play them as our result against Girona has on the spurs game
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:50:56 am
Oh I agree, youre spot on. The main factor they have going for them at the moment is the confidence and momentum theyve built up.

Im talking about the side scoring for fun at the moment not the team who make scoring look like its not fun unless its from a corner

I obviously hope Chelsea lose but Arsenal's result against Everton has about as much baring on what happens when Chelsea play them as our result against Girona has on the spurs game

So a confidence boosting draw away at the Emirates has no bearing ?

On the other hand, Chelsea are building momentum.
Offline darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 12:03:53 pm »
If a relevant question is asked, Slot needs to say they absolutely are title challengers.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 12:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:53:54 am
So a confidence boosting draw away at the Emirates has no bearing ?

On the other hand, Chelsea are building momentum.
On them getting a result vs Chelsea, not IMO, far outweighed by the fact theyre shite. Theres a reason theyre 16th for fuck sake, literally 3 points above relegation.

Lets hope and pray youre right instead of me but I wont be holding out hope for Everton to do us any favours, theyre dogshit.
Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:14 am
Oh there will be lots of excuses in January when it comes to transfers. The club will find a way not to strengthen.


I think if the club doesn't strengthen (especially a DM) in January and we don't go on to win the League, there'll be a massive reaction towards FSG.

Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 12:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 12:40:42 pm

I think if the club doesn't strengthen (especially a DM) in January and we don't go on to win the League, there'll be a massive reaction towards FSG.

There wasn't last season.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 12:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 12:40:42 pm

I think if the club doesn't strengthen (especially a DM) in January and we don't go on to win the League, there'll be a massive reaction towards FSG.

Untrue, the fans arent militant enough for that. Weve been in very strong positions a number of times or desperately needed a player and sat on our hands and at best people just tut.
