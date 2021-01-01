There's always going to be a team who go on a great run and push hard. It'll be Chelsea, Arsenal or both.
We're not going to win the league on 80 points or less. It's up to us to get as close to 90 as we can.
85 points probably wins the league this season. Chelsea ain't getting that amount, nor are the cheats. Arsenal are capable, but only if they replicate last season's impressive run from January onwards.
The cheats have blown everything out of proportion. Take a look back at PL history and see how many teams got 85+ points. There aren't that many. Take out the cheats and Chelsea (also cheats), and there are significantly fewer. It's as if everyone has forgotten how hard it is to get 85+ points in this league!
Here is a list actually of teams apart from Klopp's Liverpool, and Abu Dhabi who have managed it recently:
14/15 - Chelsea - 87
15/16 - None (Leicester won it with 81)
16/17 - Chelsea -93, Spurs - 86
17/18 - None (United got 81 in second)
18/19 - None (Chelsea got 72 in third)
19/20 - None (United got 66 in third)
20/21 - None (United got 74 in second)
21/22 - None (Chelsea got 74 in third)
22/23 - None (Arsenal got 84)
23/24 - Arsenal: 89
So in the last 10 seasons, four teams have managed it outside of us and the cheats, and Arteta's Arsenal last season where the first in seven years to do it. Yet, we have people thinking Chelsea with fucking Maresca and his shit defence will manage it.