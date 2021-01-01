I think we're going way too early when talking about giving leads away or blowing it etc. It's December. Everything between now and March/April is essentially jostling for position ahead of the final stretch. It's why nobody talks about Chelsea or Arsenal throwing a title away in 2014 despite leading for more points and for longer than us- any suggestion of a team bottling a lead only really comes at the end of a season when it's within touching distance.



We've had a couple of draws after a start to the season that would've kept us in touch with our ridiculous 2020 side that was possibly our greatest team ever. It was never sustainable. You have to drop points somewhere and we've kind of done it at a good time in that nobody else has capitalised other than Chelsea. The rest still have a lot of ground to make up and they are failing to do so.



At the end of the day we came into the season hardly on anyone's radar for the league, with a new manager with new ideas and no experience at this level. We are far outperforming what was expected of us and there had to be an acceptance after the City and Madrid games that it couldn't last forever. The question is how do we respond to these dropped points and can we keep a good lead heading into the business end.