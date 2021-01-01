Effort and resolve is great but results are all that matter at the end of the day, if you want to win the title.
In isolation, drawing to Newcastle away isnt an awful result but it definitely is when youre 3-2 up with 5 minutes to play.
Yes its four points dropped but you cant win every game. Its impossible to just keep winning.
Kelleher doesnt make a mistake or Nunez/Gakpo dont screw up that chance and we walk out of St James with 3 points.
Robertson doesnt get sent off yesterday and we beat Fulham comfortably.
Slot wont be thinking its impossible to win every game but he will be analysing the events leading to both results. We should have won both games.