Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December

Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm
Cry babies can't help crybabying
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:00:53 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:58:18 pm
Cool. Chelsea are going to win every game until the end of the season by the sound of it.

No idea what they'll do. I think the schedule will play a big part this season. They're on easy street in Europe and already out the League Cup. They don't play in either in Jan.

We really need to strengthen. They've already spent billions but could do with a better keeper and CB.
LiverSaintNick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:01:39 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:53:51 pm
Some proper wet wipes on here, imagine if our players had that mentality.

Is right. Miserable tedious fuckers, same few constantly. Genuinely dont know why they bother.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:01:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:59:47 pm
My guy you waved the white flag back in September and handed the title to Arsenal. I don;t know why you're so concerned.  :D

September is generous.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:03:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:00:53 pm
No idea what they'll do. I think the schedule will play a big part this season. They're on easy street in Europe and already out the League Cup. They don't play in either in Jan.

We really need to strengthen. They've already spent billions but could do with a better keeper and CB.

Arsenal were winning it in September and now its Chelsea
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:03:19 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:55:32 pm
Absolute bellends. Over half the season still to play. We're currently top. The way people go on you'd think we'd fallen 20 points behind.

If the situation were reversed, there would be people lamenting that we only had a 1 point lead having played two more games.
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:22 pm
That's how quick these leads can evaporate. Even just a couple of draws

Its why I really dont understand when people term draws as good results. Both Fulham and Newcastle were shit results, the kind of results that have cost us the title numerous times over the years.
Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1087 on: Today at 08:04:19 pm
Anyone throwing in the towel when we have a lead in December is absolutely fucking mental.

Have some joy in your lives, you weird c*nts.
Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1088 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Its why I really dont understand when people term draws as good results. Both Fulham and Newcastle were shit results, the kind of results that have cost us the title numerous times over the years.

Circumstances you clown. How are you pissed off with the efforts of yesterday?  ::)
danm77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1089 on: Today at 08:04:59 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Its why I really dont understand when people term draws as good results. Both Fulham and Newcastle were shit results, the kind of results that have cost us the title numerous times over the years.

Yes its four points dropped but you cant win every game. Its impossible to just keep winning.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1090 on: Today at 08:05:00 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:03:05 pm
Arsenal were winning it in September and now its Chelsea

I'd make us favourites at the moment, but we know how it is in this league for us. And we have to strengthen.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1091 on: Today at 08:05:01 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Its why I really dont understand when people term draws as good results. Both Fulham and Newcastle were shit results, the kind of results that have cost us the title numerous times over the years.

They were good results.

We arent going to need 100 points to win the title.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm
Freaking hate Chelsea. Bring back the joke version.  :butt
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:05:31 pm
Don't know how some people manage to leave the house in the morning, must be constantly shitting themselves

Need to get them these for chrimbo ;D



killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:07:11 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Its why I really dont understand when people term draws as good results. Both Fulham and Newcastle were shit results, the kind of results that have cost us the title numerous times over the years.

Newcastle away a draw isnt a shit result.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1095 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:01 pm
They were good results.

We arent going to need 100 points to win the title.

Newcastle was a good result.  We barely won an away game against the top half last year. Draws at the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle aren't bad results.

I think you need to win your home games though. Fulham was a decent point given the adversity, but slow starts catch up with you. Drop points like that and we need to be going to the likes of Goodison and winning.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1096 on: Today at 08:08:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:11 pm
Newcastle away a draw isnt a shit result.

Chelsea will win there though  ;)
Giono

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1097 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Today at 08:04:19 pm
Anyone throwing in the towel when we have a lead in December is absolutely fucking mental.

Have some joy in your lives, you weird c*nts.

This. The moaning is ridiculous.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1098 on: Today at 08:09:39 pm
Shocking "support" from Southampton, it must be said.
AllyouneedisRush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1099 on: Today at 08:10:12 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 08:04:59 pm
Yes its four points dropped but you cant win every game. Its impossible to just keep winning.

Yup and the other results have pretty much nullified them... Chelsea are a good side going forward and will win alot of games...

We are doing OK in my book.
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1100 on: Today at 08:10:44 pm
Effort and resolve is great but results are all that matter at the end of the day, if you want to win the title.

In isolation, drawing to Newcastle away isnt an awful result but it definitely is when youre 3-2 up with 5 minutes to play.

Quote from: danm77 on Today at 08:04:59 pm
Yes its four points dropped but you cant win every game. Its impossible to just keep winning.

Kelleher doesnt make a mistake or Nunez/Gakpo dont screw up that chance and we walk out of St James with 3 points.

Robertson doesnt get sent off yesterday and we beat Fulham comfortably.

Slot wont be thinking its impossible to win every game but he will be analysing the events leading to both results. We should have won both games.
AllyouneedisRush

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 08:08:15 pm
Chelsea will win there though  ;)

7 nil I've heard
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:12:14 pm
Is it 1-1 yet?
