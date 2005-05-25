« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December

JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #280 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Oh miles offside. Lazy.

No real criticism from the commentary that he was offside, then missed the goal.

Imagine if it had been Nunez... 🤔
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #281 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #282 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm
If Haaland goes down, he probably wins a penalty. Hojlund preferring greco-roman wrestling over football it seems.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #283 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 04:58:40 pm
No real criticism from the commentary that he was offside, then missed the goal.

Imagine if it had been Nunez... 🤔

"Finish didn't matter" Neville mumbled.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #284 on: Today at 04:59:35 pm
United only have one player with pace
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #285 on: Today at 04:59:45 pm
These are both awful.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #286 on: Today at 04:59:54 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:59:02 pm
If Haaland goes down, he probably wins a penalty. Hojlund preferring greco-roman wrestling over football it seems.
He's not very good at football so why not try something else?
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #287 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 04:58:40 pm
No real criticism from the commentary that he was offside, then missed the goal.

Imagine if it had been Nunez... 🤔

Neville: "He was only a yard off."

Only a yard. hahaha
Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #288 on: Today at 05:00:03 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 04:58:40 pm
No real criticism from the commentary that he was offside, then missed the goal.

Imagine if it had been Nunez... 🤔

He's not very smart Diallo. Can see the City defenders pushing up for several seconds and just...holds his position?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #289 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:56:42 pm
He doesn't want it though he just walks around the pitch these days and the new man wants someone who is interested in putting the work in. There are rumours he has off field issues as well. I think it's the end for him at United.

Yeah like I said in my initial post, dropping him is probably for the greater good in the long term. But just for this particular match I think he would help them massively.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #290 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm
Im on the edge of my seat waiting for the first hammy to twang. Vain hope though at this pace. Slabby looks like pirlo at this speed.
Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #291 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm
Shit atmosphere. Shit football.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #292 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm
You forgot to mention with one more game played, Drury.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #293 on: Today at 05:00:57 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:59:02 pm
If Haaland goes down, he probably wins a penalty. Hojlund preferring greco-roman wrestling over football it seems.

It's insane that corners follow completely different rules than the rest of the sport.
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #294 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm
Theres not even been any comedy.

Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:02:03 pm
Are football socks dead tight now? Why do they cut all holes in them?
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #296 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm
Love that they've designed the United shirts so it looks like they've been sweating on their backs. Saves them having to do any actual running
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #297 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm
I can't even just type Rat - because you all won't know which one I'm talking about.


Portuguese rat. Well that doesn't work either.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #298 on: Today at 05:02:20 pm
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:00:57 pm
It's insane that corners follow completely different rules than the rest of the sport.

Depends on the weekend.

Seen those fouls given.
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #299 on: Today at 05:02:27 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 05:02:03 pm
Are football socks dead tight now? Why do they cut all holes in them?

It's pathetic isn't it?
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #300 on: Today at 05:02:30 pm
The Irony of Neville saying the City supporters will realise they are now shit  :) How long have the Red Mancs been deluding themselves how many corners turned how much swagger  :)
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #301 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm
That chant again. Wankers.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #302 on: Today at 05:03:31 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:52:48 pm
Do the hardest working Commercial department in football have advertising on the stairs now?
Must be where all that extra revenue is from
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #303 on: Today at 05:03:32 pm
Superb advantage there 🙄
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #304 on: Today at 05:04:34 pm
If Man Utd get a precious point out of this, they will go from 13th to..... 13th.
Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #305 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 05:02:27 pm
It's pathetic isn't it?

It looks scruffy, but I dont get why they do it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #306 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm
Brighton's last 180 PL matches - Won 60, Drawn 60, Lost 60
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #307 on: Today at 05:05:42 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 05:03:32 pm
Superb advantage there 🙄

But he had the shot so much like Jimenez did 😬
jepovic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #308 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 05:02:03 pm
Are football socks dead tight now? Why do they cut all holes in them?
Just a few years ago compression socks were all the rage  ;D
Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #309 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
Forgot Ugarte was playing until he missed the target by a country mile
DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #310 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
That record  :lmao
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #311 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm
City looking a shadow of their former selves
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #312 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm
Hmm no yellow for Fernandes 🤔
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #313 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm
How did he not get booked there?
Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #314 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm
That's a yellow card all day
Jólaköttur

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #315 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm
lol Fernandes whining about someone supposedly diving :lmao
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #316 on: Today at 05:07:04 pm
City look fucked. Bernardo Silva epitomising that in particular - being outpaced by Bruno.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #317 on: Today at 05:07:13 pm
Who is the bigger rat? Bernardo Silva or Bruno Fernandes?
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Reply #318 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:06:49 pm
How did he not get booked there?

Doesn't fit Taylor's narrative.
new

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
« Reply #319 on: Today at 05:07:29 pm »
Rat asking for a yellow.
