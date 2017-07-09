Why is the Chelsea game on at 19:00 on a Sunday if it isn't on the TV? Know they played in Europe but normally are 2pm on a Sunday.



Apparently Chelsea protested and had it moved later because it would have been less than 72 hours after their Thursday kick off.Of course, it's becomes a bit silly when the majority of those who played mid-week will likely play no part in this weekend's game.As far as I can see, of the 16 players who featured against Spurs last weekend, only 2 played in mid-week, it looks like the other 14 didn't even travel (they weren't named as subs).And of the two that did play, one is Neto, who is suspended this weekend! (other being Renato Veiga, who is yet to start a league game).So entirely possible that the game vs Brentford doesn't involve a single Chelsea player from mid-week.