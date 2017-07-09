« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
SATURDAY 14TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Everton 15:00
Liverpool V Fulham 15:00
Saudi Arabia V Leicester City 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Ipswich Town 15:00
Nottingham Forest V Aston Villa 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 15TH DECEMBER

Brighton & Hove Albion V Crystal Palace 14:00 skysports
Abu Dhabi V Manchester United 16:30 skysports
Chelsea V Brentford 19:00
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur 19:00 TNT SPORTS

MONDAY 16TH DECEMBER

AFC Bournemouth V West Ham United 20:00 skysports
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Really looking forward to this round of fixtures.  Some decent games and plenty of opportunity for dropped points all round.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
5 Home Wins on Saturday

Sunday:
Brighton
United
Chelsea
Southampon/Spurs draw

Monday:
Bournemouth
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Why is the Chelsea game on at 19:00 on a Sunday if it isn't on the TV? Know they played in Europe but normally are 2pm on a Sunday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
I think it's because they played in Astana last night so it gives them more time due to the long flight back from Kazakhstan.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
think Man City may well drop points again.

Utd poor but can get at them on the break.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
I'd expect comfortable wins for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Think we will win but it will be tougher.

Can definitely see United getting a point. They only turn up when City can't really stop us winning it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
The gushing articles the next day about the corner turned would be a sight to behold.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Man U are arguably worse right now than they were under ten Hag but I think Guardiola will have a mental breakdown preparing for this after losing 4-1 to Amorim's Sporting only a few weeks ago.  He'll probably settle on an inverted Christmas tree with Grealish playing as sweeper.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Apparently Chelsea protested and had it moved later because it would have been less than 72 hours after their Thursday kick off.


Of course, it's becomes a bit silly when the majority of those who played mid-week will likely play no part in this weekend's game.
As far as I can see, of the 16 players who featured against Spurs last weekend, only 2 played in mid-week, it looks like the other 14 didn't even travel (they weren't named as subs).
And of the two that did play, one is Neto, who is suspended this weekend! (other being Renato Veiga, who is yet to start a league game).
So entirely possible that the game vs Brentford doesn't involve a single Chelsea player from mid-week.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Pulled the wool over the PL's eyes with this one. Yes it's a 10 hour flight, but Neto and Chukwuemeka are the only names from the squad I recognise, none of the others travelled by the looks of it
 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Hate when there's no 12.30  KO :(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Win this then we can enjoy the rest of the weekend as a neutral.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
LLLLLDLWDL

Nope it's not a town in Wales, it's ADFCs last 10 games
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Something may give on the manager front after Southampton v Spurs which should be a crackerjack of a game down at the Dell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th December
Very festive.
