Need some Mourinho style shithousery to ensure the red in that case.
🚨 Team vs Fulham:AlissonAlexander-ArnoldGomezVirgilRobertsonGravenberchJonesSzoboszlaiSalahGakpoLuis Diaz
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Home game and we've had a nice rest and recovery period, with a good workout in the week.Fedde's been working hard as well, so hopefully he gets some meaningful minutes here today.This is at Anfield so a win is expected.I can feel a 3-1 coming on.
Great, a rest for Macca there. Grav can also do with one.
