Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #120 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:50:43 am
Need some Mourinho style shithousery to ensure the red in that case.

Yeah. If the games won and he's not been booked then hook him, but if he's on a yellow, just keep pulling shirts until he gets a 2nd one.

I'm sure Arne has a plan
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm
Would be a great time to rediscover that pre-Newcastle swagger. Fulham are a good side. Can't afford to give them an inch.
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #122 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm
🚨 Team vs Fulham:

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Luis Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #123 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:31:27 pm
🚨 Team vs Fulham:

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson
Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Luis Diaz
Great, a rest for Macca there. Grav can also do with one.
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #124 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:12:40 pm
Home game and we've had a nice rest and recovery period, with a good workout in the week.
Fedde's been working hard as well, so hopefully he gets some meaningful minutes here today.

This is at Anfield so a win is expected.

I can feel a 3-1 coming on.
you lucky, lucky man ....
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #125 on: Today at 01:39:09 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Great, a rest for Macca there. Grav can also do with one.

Macca suspended..
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
Reply #126 on: Today at 01:39:28 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Great, a rest for Macca there. Grav can also do with one.
He's suspended.
