Feels like we need a performance as well as a result.



I think Slot, based on Tuesday's comments, has seen some old bad habits slipping in and is trying to sound the alarm bells within the squad. I loved his comments because it is something that has been happening over a number of seasons now where we don't switch on until half time, or until it is too late.



Its great that we can change it at the half, but our first and second half performance shouldn't keep looking like night and day, and eventually it is going to cost us.



Fulham are dangerous and competent. We need to be at it from the start.



I don't think it is bad habits as much as teams adjusting to how we play. At the start of the season, teams were pressing us high up the pitch because we had issues last season. Slot was set up to encourage a high press, with the keeper pushing up between the centre halves so we outnumbered the initial press and could play out centrally.The first half was about teams being worn out by trying to press us high up the pitch and then fading in the second half. The top coaches change their game plans. The likes of Nuno and Emery refused to press us high up the pitch and looked to block up the centre of the pitch.The de facto way to play against Liverpool now is to drop into a mid/low block and congest the centre of the pitch. That is fine we have to adjust. Teams dropping off means we may not have opportunities to draw teams onto us and play through them. However, it gives us huge opportunities to pen teams in and then counter-press when we lose the ball.That was what pissed Slot off for me. We had the intensity and application to stop Madrid and City playing out from the back but allowed geriatrics like Blind and especially Romeu to essentially walk through our counter press.