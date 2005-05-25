« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December  (Read 5845 times)

Offline Baby Huey

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm »
Nice OP, lad. :wave


"Praise Pops".Footie I can go to. No Derby. Couldn't go to Girona because of a prior appointment. Been a long old week.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:29:36 pm »
Thanks for the OP Jack.

Great to have a few players fit or close to being available again. This is the start of a run of very winnable games in league.

Hopefully we can take maximum advantage starting tomorrow. Fulham have caused us problems in our last few games, but we play differently now so may be less open to their attacks. Fingers crossed for a hard fought but comfortable 2-0, 3-1
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm »
Theyre decent on their day but we should be beating them. I watched the against Arsenal and although they got a great result by grabbing a draw, they were awful and basically surrendered control of the game in its entirety.

Take the madness out of the game, keep it composed and be clinical. Having had a nice rest last week the lads should be fit and ready to play
Offline JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 pm »
Salah to score in the 9th minute.

Liverpool to boss it, 3-0.
Offline Fruity

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm »
Just need to win our games and hope the others drop points. Hee Haw! Hot Dog!
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:30:48 pm »
I think the midfield and defence picks itself.

I think the front three will be Gakpo left, Lucho through the middle and Salah on the right. Hopefully, we can start well and bring on the likes of Jota and Nunez after about an hour.
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:31:21 pm »
Had an absolute shit-show of the last few months and seriously didn't even want to go tomorrow.

But life goes on.

Fucking hell.

Going to be pinting and supporting the Reds. Don't even give a fuck about the result.

Just get behind the boys and for fucks sake don't be a gang of c*nts in the half-time and post-match fucking threads.

Offline MrButler

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm »
Do yellow cards count towards suspension in EFL cup? If Gravenberch gets one more he'd have 5, would he be able to miss Southampton instead of a PL game?
Online PEG2K

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm »
I have a feeling this is just gonna be another average to poor performance in the first half and then we will dig it out somehow in the second. It's a pattern we've had since the international break against 'weaker' teams: Soton, Newcastle, Girona. Funny that we raised our performance for the occasions against Madrid and City. No idea why, just a feeling.
Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:34:41 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
It's a pattern we've had since the international break against 'weaker' teams: Soton, Newcastle, Girona.
All away
Quote
Funny that we raised our performance for the occasions against Madrid and City. No idea why, just a feeling.
Both at home, as we are tomorrow.
Offline smutchin

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 12, 2024, 02:10:42 pm
He was banned the last time we played them too.

Just a little bit of history repeating.

:wellin
Offline smutchin

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 12, 2024, 02:14:25 pm
The home match last season was mental.

Yeah, thanks to the OP for reminding me of it. Crazy game. Id take the same result again but I can imagine Slot being very unimpressed with that kind of performance.

Fulham wont be pushovers but I have confidence in our team to get the job done.
Offline smutchin

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:54:48 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 12, 2024, 02:48:07 pm
The worst part is, I havent even looked to see if he has been suspended against us before. So not just a plagiarist, but a lazy plagiarist who cant be bothered to fact check.

Never let the facts get in the way of a good gag - even if it is someone elses gag.  ;D
Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:01:50 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
I have a feeling this is just gonna be another average to poor performance in the first half and then we will dig it out somehow in the second. It's a pattern we've had since the international break against 'weaker' teams: Soton, Newcastle, Girona. Funny that we raised our performance for the occasions against Madrid and City. No idea why, just a feeling.

That's just anxiety. Take some valium or meditate.

Also.. international break?
Online PEG2K

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 09:34:41 pm
All awayBoth at home, as we are tomorrow.
Actually, good point. I have more confidence now lol.

But seems like a point we need to improve in the second half of the season. I think we'll play most of the top half teams away next year.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
I have a feeling this is just gonna be another average to poor performance in the first half and then we will dig it out somehow in the second. It's a pattern we've had since the international break against 'weaker' teams: Soton, Newcastle, Girona. Funny that we raised our performance for the occasions against Madrid and City. No idea why, just a feeling.

The other factor is that Real and City come out and play which leaves us space to move the ball from back to front. Against the low block you have to work much harder as the midfield is typically condensed. Typically teams playing a low block will eventually tire which is why our second half performances always look better.

Fulham will try this tomorrow so we have to be patient and not wet the bed if we dont score early. Fully expect the boys to pen them in until they crumble. Score first and it should be comfortable.


Offline At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
But seems like a point we need to improve in the second half of the season. I think we'll play most of the top half teams away next year.
Agreed. Thankfully we know that Arne is well aware of the problem, given his post match comments. We have been lucky the way our fixtures have broken for us.
Offline smutchin

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm
Agreed. Thankfully we know that Arne is well aware of the problem, given his post match comments. We have been lucky the way our fixtures have broken for us.

Having the points on the board helps us going into those tricky away fixtures - it means they need the win more than we do, so they need to come at us, which suits us nicely.

We just need to keep playing to par. Starting with a win tomorrow.
Offline elbow

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:03:08 am »
Offline RedG13

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:18:24 am »
Great OP Bailey Brothers Building and Loan
Excited for the game
Offline latortuga

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:17:15 am »
Super confident we win this and pretty handsomely.

Why?

Slot for the first time looked visibly perturbed by the application in the Girona game.  I think it was partly the player's application but also part frustration leftover from the Newcastle result.  Collectively the players will feel like that result needs atoning for and with the manager on their backs for the lethargic way we went about it in Girona, it all culminates in real desire to put things right with a really good performance.

As I mentioned in the APLT forum, Man City conceded enough chances to this lot to lose handsomely but still in their current abysmal form managed to get plenty of chances of their own to win 3-2.  Add in disruption to Fulham's backline with the absence of Bassey it should make for a good day for our forwards.  Who knows, maybe even Nunez will bag a goal?  ;D
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:02:05 am »
Surely Bassey being banned points to three points for Liverpool?
Offline JJ Red

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:03:07 am »
Feels like we need a performance as well as a result.

I think Slot, based on Tuesday's comments, has seen some old bad habits slipping in and is trying to sound the alarm bells within the squad. I loved his comments because it is something that has been happening over a number of seasons now where we don't switch on until half time, or until it is too late.

Its great that we can change it at the half, but our first and second half performance shouldn't keep looking like night and day, and eventually it is going to cost us.

Fulham are dangerous and competent. We need to be at it from the start.
Online Eeyore

Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:41:03 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 02:03:07 am
Feels like we need a performance as well as a result.

I think Slot, based on Tuesday's comments, has seen some old bad habits slipping in and is trying to sound the alarm bells within the squad. I loved his comments because it is something that has been happening over a number of seasons now where we don't switch on until half time, or until it is too late.

Its great that we can change it at the half, but our first and second half performance shouldn't keep looking like night and day, and eventually it is going to cost us.

Fulham are dangerous and competent. We need to be at it from the start.

I don't think it is bad habits as much as teams adjusting to how we play. At the start of the season, teams were pressing us high up the pitch because we had issues last season. Slot was set up to encourage a high press, with the keeper pushing up between the centre halves so we outnumbered the initial press and could play out centrally.

The first half was about teams being worn out by trying to press us high up the pitch and then fading in the second half. The top coaches change their game plans. The likes of Nuno and Emery refused to press us high up the pitch and looked to block up the centre of the pitch.

The de facto way to play against Liverpool now is to drop into a mid/low block and congest the centre of the pitch. That is fine we have to adjust. Teams dropping off means we may not have opportunities to draw teams onto us and play through them. However, it gives us huge opportunities to pen teams in and then counter-press when we lose the ball.

That was what pissed Slot off for me. We had the intensity and application to stop Madrid and City playing out from the back but allowed geriatrics like Blind and especially Romeu to essentially walk through our counter press. 
