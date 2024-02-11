« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December  (Read 997 times)

Online Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
    • @hartejack
Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Liverpool vs Fulham

15:00, Saturday 14th December
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Tony Harrington


Arne Slot's Liverpool host Marco Silva's Fulham this weekend, with both sides having enjoyed encouraging seasons to date. The Reds enjoy a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table, 4 points clear of Chelsea having dropped just 7 points all season and with a game in hand following last weekend's postponed Merseyside Derby - they drew away at Newcastle United last midweek, having won their preceding four league matches. Their visitors sit in a comfortable 10th position, and are unbeaten in their last three matches - draws with Tottenham Hotspur (away) and Arsenal (at home) occurring either side of an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams will have played just once in the ten days prior, owing to Liverpool's postponed meeting with Everton last weekend and Fulham's lack of European football this midweek.


Liverpool last hosted Fulham at Anfield just over a year ago in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side occupied third position (5 points from the top, and with a game in hand) going into the game, despite an inconsistent run of just 12 points from seven matches had followed a bright start to the season. Marco Silva's Fulham sat 14th, having only won one of their previous five matches but enjoying an 8-point gap to the drop-zone - early-season victories over Everton, Luton Town, and Sheffield United proving useful. On the day, the Cottagers twice equalised to hold their hosts 2-2 at half time. The game remained level until Bobby Cordova-Reid gave Fulham a lead with ten minutes to spare, and it looked as though Fulham might return south with three points from a frustrated Anfield until Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scored within a couple of minutes of one another to secure a memorable 4-3 home win. The Reds went on a strong run, winning ten of their next thirteen matches, whilst Fulham achieved consecutive 5-0 home wins (against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United) in the next two - Silva's side went on to finish a comfortable 13th to secure a third season in the Premier League after a period of yo-yoing.


Fulham's third period in the top-flight had lasted for an impressive thirteen season prior to their relegation in 2014, and their first two seasons back down in the Championship were dismal - yielding just 17th & 20th-placed finished in 2015 & '16, respectively. Their recovery to where they are now can perhaps be traced back to the mid-season appointment of Slavia Jokanović in 2015-16 - the Cottagers missed out on promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2017, but beat Aston Villa 1-0 courtesy of a Tom Cairney goal in 2018 to return after four seasons away. After a poor start to the season, Jokanović was dismissed in mid-November - Claudio Ranieri managed Fulham through the middle of the season, before they turned to Scott Parker for a late-season attempt at survival. Parker was unable to steer Fulham to safety, but remained at the club through relegation and a second promotion via the playoffs in 2020 - unfortunately, Fulham would again drop out of the Premier League in 2021, with Parker leaving his post at the end of the season.


Former Hull City, Watford, and Everton manager, Marco Silva took the helm for an attempt at a third promotion in five season during 2021-22 - fired by the goals of Aleksandar Mitrović, his side cruised to promotion as champions and enjoyed an 8-point gap to the playoffs despite a relatively lacklustre end to the season. Fulham's return has proved much more successful, yielding  comfortable mid-table finishes of 10th & 13th in 2023 & 2024, respectively. Fulham lost the security of João Palhinha this summer, with the Portuguese midfielder departing for Bayern Munich - Sander Berge was signed from Burnley as his replacement, whilst their headline acquisitions were of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal and Joachim Anderson from Crystal Palace. This third campaign back in the top flight has begun exactly as Fulham supporters would have hoped - with six wins from their opening fifteen matches, the Cottagers are in a comfortable mid-table position and 14 points clear of the relegation zone that must always be a priority at the start of the season (indeed, currently just 2 points shy of 5th place and its promise of European qualification). They'll have been disappointed to have been knocked out of the League Cup on penalties away to Preston North End, but will hope that an uncomplicated league campaign may present the opportunity for a decent run in the FA Cup.


Arne Slot's slight have of course enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, with recent victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City emphasising their credentials as they sit proudly atop both the Champions League and Premier League. Recent games against Southampton, Newcastle, and Girona have nevertheless posed questions that will prompt some caution as they head into a winter period that has previously proven to be challenging for the Reds. Slot was clearly pleased to welcome Allison back into the side this week, whilst Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are expected to be available again very soon - the suspended Alex Mac Allister joins Ibrahima Konate, Connor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas amongst the absentees list for the weekend. The schedule remains heavy until new year, and Slot will be wary of the threat that a talented Fulham side present - particularly with his awareness of the scare they provided in the corresponding fixture last season.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:21 pm by Bailey Brothers Building and Loan »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,068
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:15:55 pm »
Thought this was away for some reason, should be able to dispatch them comfortably at Anfield.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Let's go full team and secure 3 points this weekend.
Logged
Believer

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Big game, can't drop points here for me. I don't know why but it's starting to feel like our last league win was ages ago and it was only a week and a half back hahaha. Shows how good we've been this season and how disappointing it even is to draw as we did at Newcastle. Fulham are capable of good performances against the bigger sides but I watched them against Arsenal and thought they looked rubbish. It did look a bit like the weather affected their counter attacking abilities though. Bassey got suspended, Anderson is injured and I think they're light in midfield so it shouldn't really come as a great time to visit Anfield.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Szoboszlai
Salah   Diaz   Gakpo

We just need to win, we haven't dropped points in back to back league games all season so hopefully we don't start now. I think our final four league fixtures in 2024 look favourable and hope we can set things up perfectly for the new year. They're games I think we can win playing nice football and put together a decent winning run, but ultimately we just have to get the points on the board, especially as the others look like they're capable of dropping more points too.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,998
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:38:38 pm »
Really hoping we can start producing better first half performances more consistently. As good as we've been all season, we've needed to increase our intensity in the second half a lot and I fear that might catch up with us eventually.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,448
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
We know what Fulham will do from their game with Arsenal.  Sit back, low block, look to hit on the counter with Traore's pace.  If we are patient and stick to Slot's system we should be able to pick them apart as they tire.  Score first and it should be straightforward.  Concede first and it could be a frustrating game like the Forest one. Confident we'll get an event free 2-0 win.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,801
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:44:11 pm »
Thanks for the OP, great work.
Crazy game last time around, hope it is bit more reasonable and controlled this weekend.
We should be rested enough for this, go as strong as possible and put them to the sword.

Anyone besides Elliot and Ali coming back into the squad?
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:25 pm »
Give 'em a ful hammering, please
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
Gravenberch needs a rest if we can afford to do that.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,905
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Too early for Jota to make bench ?

Think Bassey is suspended for them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:08:59 pm
Too early for Jota to make bench ?

Think Bassey is suspended for them.

He was banned the last time we played them too.

Just a little bit of history repeating.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,083
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Gravenberch needs a rest if we can afford to do that.

Not this game, but I would rest him and start Endo in the cup game midweek.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:10:42 pm
He was banned the last time we played them too.

Just a little bit of history repeating.

Cracking
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,905
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:14:25 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:10:42 pm
He was banned the last time we played them too.

Just a little bit of history repeating.

The home match last season was mental.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:11:29 pm
Not this game, but I would rest him and start Endo in the cup game midweek.
Thought he looked shattered against Girona as the game went on. If he is starting at the weekend then he should definitely not play v Southampton.
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:10:42 pm
He was banned the last time we played them too.

Just a little bit of history repeating.
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:13:55 pm
Cracking
That gag has shirely been made before?

(I know it has, I made it! )
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:20:35 pm »
Come on Redmen 3 points please!
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:17:54 pm
That gag has shirely been made before?

(I know it has, I made it! )

Plagiarism  :o

I'm sure you don't mind influencing a young comedian but I'd usually credit someone if I use their comedy.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Liverpool vs Fulham

15:00, Saturday 15th December
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Tony Harrington


Arne Slot's Liverpool host Marco Silva's Fulham this weekend, with both sides having enjoyed encouraging seasons to date. The Reds enjoy a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table, 4 points clear of Chelsea having dropped just 7 points all season and with a game in hand following last weekend's postponed Merseyside Derby - they drew away at Newcastle United last midweek, having won their preceding four league matches. Their visitors sit in a comfortable 10th position, and are unbeaten in their last three matches - draws with Tottenham Hotspur (away) and Arsenal (at home) occurring either side of an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams will have played just once in the ten days prior, owing to Liverpool's postponed meeting with Everton last weekend and Fulham's lack of European football this midweek.


Liverpool last hosted Fulham at Anfield just over a year ago in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side occupied third position (5 points from the top, and with a game in hand) going into the game, despite an inconsistent run of just 12 points from seven matches had followed a bright start to the season. Marco Silva's Fulham sat 14th,

Thanks for the match preview report Bailley Bros.

Is there a typo in the title Sat 15 Dec.. surely Sat is 14 Dcc?
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:21:29 pm
Plagiarism  :o

I'm sure you don't mind influencing a young comedian but I'd usually credit someone if I use their comedy.
"Talent borrows, genius steals", is the old saying.

Not sure anyone has successfully argued it before the beak, mind  :-X
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:24:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 02:08:34 pm
Gravenberch needs a rest if we can afford to do that.

As long as he only plays the league matches he'll be fine. He won't play against Southampton and possibly not even start in the semi finals if we make them, surely won't play against Accrington either and no real need to start him in the last two European games now. He's only one yellow card away from a suspension so hopefully he can go without until it resets.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,398
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:26:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 02:24:30 pm
As long as he only plays the league matches he'll be fine. He won't play against Southampton and possibly not even start in the semi finals if we make them, surely won't play against Accrington either and no real need to start him in the last two European games now. He's only one yellow card away from a suspension so hopefully he can go without until it resets.
I'd say he would start the semis should we get there. I'd be more surprised if he didn't. I don't know if we have the alternative that Slot trusts to play instead? Endo for example hasn't started any game this season iirc and even as a sub gets used sparingly.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:14:25 pm
The home match last season was mental.

Trailing with 10 minutes to go, winning seemed like the impossible dream, but then it was a case of of Yay Big Endor.



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,774
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm »
Get it won in the first half please.
Logged

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:43:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 02:26:59 pm
I'd say he would start the semis should we get there. I'd be more surprised if he didn't. I don't know if we have the alternative that Slot trusts to play instead? Endo for example hasn't started any game this season iirc and even as a sub gets used sparingly.

Considering Endo has played against West Ham and Brighton and probably does Southampton, I can see him starting the semis if we go through. I'm happy with either playing because there'll still be time to rest Gravenberch and a few others.

Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 02:27:39 pm
Trailing with 10 minutes to go, winning seemed like the impossible dream, but then it was a case of of Yay Big Endor.

That couple of minutes where we turned the game on its head was one of the best moments at Anfield since Covid times. Endo's shot looked in straight away and when we got the ball back afterwards I could tell we'd probably score again.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Bailey Brothers Building and Loan on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Liverpool vs Fulham

15:00, Saturday 15th December
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League

Saturday is the 14th, not the 15th. Thread title is wrong, too
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,474
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:17:54 pm
That gag has shirely been made before?

(I know it has, I made it! )

I mean given all my references end in about 1999 its almost certain that nearly everything I say has been done a thousand times before.

Apologies and happy for us all to applaud your genius on this one.

The worst part is, I havent even looked to see if he has been suspended against us before. So not just a plagiarist, but a lazy plagiarist who cant be bothered to fact check.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:48:07 pm
I mean given all my references end in about 1999 its almost certain that nearly everything I say has been done a thousand times before.

Apologies and happy for us all to applaud your genius on this one.

The worst part is, I havent even looked to see if he has been suspended against us before. So not just a plagiarist, but a lazy plagiarist who cant be bothered to fact check.

I was curious about that, I thought he just wants to sueeze in a pun, good on ye
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:41 pm by Santa couldn't find his reindeer »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,852
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:54:06 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 02:48:07 pm

Apologies and happy for us all to applaud your genius on this one.

Hey, it was all only an excuse for a Shirley gag (which i also stole from countless others) ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 02:17:02 pm
Thought he looked shattered against Girona as the game went on. If he is starting at the weekend then he should definitely not play v Southampton.

He shouldn't have played against Girona. He's getting run into the ground. We have to do something in January.

Mac's suspensions haven't helped and Grav is one foul away from a ban himself if he gets a yellow Saturday would that allow him to miss Southampton for his suspension?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:24 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:58:25 pm
He shouldn't have played against Girona. He's getting run into the ground. We have to do something in January.

Mac's suspensions haven't helped and Grav is one foul away from a ban himself if he gets a yellow Saturday would that allow him to miss Southampton for his suspension?

No

From the Premier League site:
"Unlike yellow cards, red cards are carried over to the domestic cup competitions."


Also ...
"Players who receive a total of five yellow cards in their first 19 matches will be given a one-match suspension.

Note that Liverpool and Everton will play their 19th fixture in Matchweek 20, following the postponement of the Merseyside derby due to bad weather."
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:49 pm by disgraced figgy pudding »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:59:09 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the in depth op Bailey. Looking forward to being at this one. Watched them against Arsenal and they are well organised and carry a threat going forward.
Their centre backs missing will definitely be helpful to us. Their midfield is powerful with Berge, Traore and Iwobi but they are not as skillful as ours. We will need to press well and if we do, take our chances and get the win we need.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Honestly, I thought Fulham looked poor against Arsenal, and were just about good value for their point due to how poor Arsenal themselves were. Have no doubt they'll turn up against us though, is always the way.
Logged

Online Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
    • @hartejack
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:14:44 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 04:59:09 pm
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the in depth op Bailey. Looking forward to being at this one. Watched them against Arsenal and they are well organised and carry a threat going forward.
Their centre backs missing will definitely be helpful to us. Their midfield is powerful with Berge, Traore and Iwobi but they are not as skillful as ours. We will need to press well and if we do, take our chances and get the win we need.

Well this is new and weird ;D
Logged

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,699
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 14th December
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm »
I'm already at the stage of just wanting to win and not giving a fuck how we get it.

3 points and no injuries is all that matters.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,699
Re: Liverpool vs Fulham (Premier League) - 15:00, Saturday 15th December
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:20:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 03:41:36 pm
No

From the Premier League site:
"Unlike yellow cards, red cards are carried over to the domestic cup competitions."


Also ...
"Players who receive a total of five yellow cards in their first 19 matches will be given a one-match suspension.

Note that Liverpool and Everton will play their 19th fixture in Matchweek 20, following the postponement of the Merseyside derby due to bad weather."

The Mirror are claiming the rescheduled game has been pencilled in for 11th Feb pending UEFA approval. That would make it our 24th game.

As it stands, game 19 is Man United.

Ideally Grav would get booked v Spurs and miss Leicester on Boxing day.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 