Liverpool vs Fulham



15:00, Saturday 15th December

Anfield, Liverpool

Premier League

Referee: Tony Harrington

Arne Slot's Liverpool host Marco Silva's Fulham this weekend, with both sides having enjoyed encouraging seasons to date. The Reds enjoy a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table, 4 points clear of Chelsea having dropped just 7 points all season and with a game in hand following last weekend's postponed Merseyside Derby - they drew away at Newcastle United last midweek, having won their preceding four league matches. Their visitors sit in a comfortable 10th position, and are unbeaten in their last three matches - draws with Tottenham Hotspur (away) and Arsenal (at home) occurring either side of an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams will have played just once in the ten days prior, owing to Liverpool's postponed meeting with Everton last weekend and Fulham's lack of European football this midweek.Liverpool last hosted Fulham at Anfield just over a year ago in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side occupied third position (5 points from the top, and with a game in hand) going into the game, despite an inconsistent run of just 12 points from seven matches had followed a bright start to the season. Marco Silva's Fulham sat 14th, having only won one of their previous five matches but enjoying an 8-point gap to the drop-zone - early-season victories over Everton, Luton Town, and Sheffield United proving useful. On the day, the Cottagers twice equalised to hold their hosts 2-2 at half time. The game remained level until Bobby Cordova-Reid gave Fulham a lead with ten minutes to spare, and it looked as though Fulham might return south with three points from a frustrated Anfield until Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scored within a couple of minutes of one another to secure a memorable 4-3 home win. The Reds went on a strong run, winning ten of their next thirteen matches, whilst Fulham achieved consecutive 5-0 home wins (against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United) in the next two - Silva's side went on to finish a comfortable 13th to secure a third season in the Premier League after a period of yo-yoing.Fulham's third period in the top-flight had lasted for an impressive thirteen season prior to their relegation in 2014, and their first two seasons back down in the Championship were dismal - yielding just 17th & 20th-placed finished in 2015 & '16, respectively. Their recovery to where they are now can perhaps be traced back to the mid-season appointment of Slavia Jokanović in 2015-16 - the Cottagers missed out on promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs in 2017, but beat Aston Villa 1-0 courtesy of a Tom Cairney goal in 2018 to return after four seasons away. After a poor start to the season, Jokanović was dismissed in mid-November - Claudio Ranieri managed Fulham through the middle of the season, before they turned to Scott Parker for a late-season attempt at survival. Parker was unable to steer Fulham to safety, but remained at the club through relegation and a second promotion via the playoffs in 2020 - unfortunately, Fulham would again drop out of the Premier League in 2021, with Parker leaving his post at the end of the season.Former Hull City, Watford, and Everton manager, Marco Silva took the helm for an attempt at a third promotion in five season during 2021-22 - fired by the goals of Aleksandar Mitrović, his side cruised to promotion as champions and enjoyed an 8-point gap to the playoffs despite a relatively lacklustre end to the season. Fulham's return has proved much more successful, yielding comfortable mid-table finishes of 10th & 13th in 2023 & 2024, respectively. Fulham lost the security of João Palhinha this summer, with the Portuguese midfielder departing for Bayern Munich - Sander Berge was signed from Burnley as his replacement, whilst their headline acquisitions were of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal and Joachim Anderson from Crystal Palace. This third campaign back in the top flight has begun exactly as Fulham supporters would have hoped - with six wins from their opening fifteen matches, the Cottagers are in a comfortable mid-table position and 14 points clear of the relegation zone that must always be a priority at the start of the season (indeed, currently just 2 points shy of 5th place and its promise of European qualification). They'll have been disappointed to have been knocked out of the League Cup on penalties away to Preston North End, but will hope that an uncomplicated league campaign may present the opportunity for a decent run in the FA Cup.Arne Slot's slight have of course enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, with recent victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City emphasising their credentials as they sit proudly atop both the Champions League and Premier League. Recent games against Southampton, Newcastle, and Girona have nevertheless posed questions that will prompt some caution as they head into a winter period that has previously proven to be challenging for the Reds. Slot was clearly pleased to welcome Allison back into the side this week, whilst Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are expected to be available again very soon - the suspended Alex Mac Allister joins Ibrahima Konate, Connor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas amongst the absentees list for the weekend. The schedule remains heavy until new year, and Slot will be wary of the threat that a talented Fulham side present - particularly with his awareness of the scare they provided in the corresponding fixture last season.