Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture

against Brentford on Saturday January 18, 2025.

Location: Gtech Community Stadium

Kick- off: 15:00

Allocation: 1725

Disabled allocation

14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also

available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult £30

Over 65 £25

Young Adult (18- 24) £25

Juniors (Under 18) £15

Price Notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the

turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all

supporters

aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

Tickets sales

As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club

have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.

Supporters are reminded that accounts should be linked ahead of purchasing

tickets.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members

based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023- 24.

Sale On Sale Information

18 or more games from 8.15am 20.12.24

until 10.45am 23.12.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a

ticket during this sale

17 or more games from 11am 23.12.24

until 12.45pm 23.12.24

Eligible supporters are not

guaranteed a ticket during this sale

16 or more games from 1pm 23.12.24 This sale will take place only in the

event tickets remain. Eligible

supporters are not guaranteed a

ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should

Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be

available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.