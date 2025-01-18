Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture
against Brentford on Saturday January 18, 2025.
Location: Gtech Community Stadium
Kick- off: 15:00
Allocation: 1725
Disabled allocation
14 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also
available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.
Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £25
Young Adult (18- 24) £25
Juniors (Under 18) £15
Price Notes
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the
turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided. Please note that all
supporters
aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Tickets sales
As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club
have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.
Supporters are reminded that accounts should be linked ahead of purchasing
tickets.
Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members
based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023- 24.
Sale On Sale Information
18 or more games from 8.15am 20.12.24
until 10.45am 23.12.24
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a
ticket during this sale
17 or more games from 11am 23.12.24
until 12.45pm 23.12.24
Eligible supporters are not
guaranteed a ticket during this sale
16 or more games from 1pm 23.12.24 This sale will take place only in the
event tickets remain. Eligible
supporters are not guaranteed a
ticket during this sale
We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.
Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should
Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be
available for this fixture.
Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket Credits
Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.