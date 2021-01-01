« previous next »
CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #360 on: Today at 10:59:44 am
Jota, Macca and Ibou make a big difference to this team, esp Jota when you need good movement against a low block and a knack for popping up at the right place and time and being clinical. Think he scores 1 of the chances we had yesterday and the game opens up. Also our crosses (inc corners) were fairly poor so hopefully it will be better on Sat.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #361 on: Today at 11:08:27 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:56:50 am
Has there been a worse decision than the Diaz booking this season?

the penalty we were awarded? ;)
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #362 on: Today at 11:27:08 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:59:44 am
Jota, Macca and Ibou make a big difference to this team, esp Jota when you need good movement against a low block and a knack for popping up at the right place and time and being clinical. Think he scores 1 of the chances we had yesterday and the game opens up. Also our crosses (inc corners) were fairly poor so hopefully it will be better on Sat.
I do sometimes think Robbo is crossing for players that we just don't have on the pitch.  Whipped in at forehead height when we have nobody attacking spaces in a congested penalty area.  They've the kind of crosses Mane and occasionally Bobby used to glance in but it's not something Darwin or Mo are going to do.  We get more joy with the floated and overhit crosses as Darwin can tussle with the defenders or Mo can come in around the back post.  The near post opposition player on corners was also a magnet for Robbo last night!

I'm not advocating for us going full Arsenal on set-pieces but we surely have some scope to do things a bit differently.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #363 on: Today at 12:15:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:25:49 am
We had no control in the game. Teams know how to play against us. We want them to press us high up the pitch so we can play through them. Teams now realise the best way to play against us is to drop into a low/mid block and block the centre of the pitch and allow us to pass the ball outside their shape.

We were slow and ponderous in possession, had little penetration but the worst aspect was our counterpress was poor. Against a low/mid block the only time you are likely to get to attack them is when they are out of their defensive shape is when you win the ball back high up the pitch. The counterpress was slow, unorganised and ineffective. At one stage Szobozslai turned and remonstrated with his team mates for not backing up his initial press.

The poor counterpress meant we emptied the midfield and Girona were allowed to run over our midfield on the transitions The worst example was Blind making a simple 30 yard run and ending up with a clear shooting opportunity. For me the midfield balance hasn't looked great all season. We were winning games comfortably because of how good we are in both boxes. We are giving up a lot more chances now though. We don't look as good defensively without Ibou and the likes of Girona and Newcastle have found it far too easy to create chances against us.

The results have been incredible but for me the actual performances are dropping off a bit and we need to improve our performances against a low/mid block.

Which "clear shooting opportunity" did Daley Blind create?   He didn't have an opportunity of a shot all night; and tracking back the 2 players before each shot (i.e. the SCA1/SCA2 stats) he contributed to 4 shots all night - 2 as the first passer, 2 as the "hockey assist" pass before the pass.  Those 4 shots had a combined xG of 0.16 - best of  0.08, which was hit from the edge of the box wide; the other three were all blocked outside of the box. 

Overall they created one chance of > 0.2 all game (14th min for Bryan Gil) and only 3 more of >= 0.1 (0.18 Frances in the 12th, 0.18 for Gil in the 17th, and then 0.1 for Danjuma in the 46th (when he picked up a loose ball as nobody from Girona even touched the ball in that move). 

So please tell me how we were loose and giving up chances?  They had 3 decent ones in the first 17 mins, and nothing else all game other than Danjuma picking up the ball in the 10th second of the second half where Trent passed Danjuma the ball and he managed to get their best chance from that
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #364 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:27:08 am
I do sometimes think Robbo is crossing for players that we just don't have on the pitch.  Whipped in at forehead height when we have nobody attacking spaces in a congested penalty area.  They've the kind of crosses Mane and occasionally Bobby used to glance in but it's not something Darwin or Mo are going to do.
You'd think that would be Darwin's bread and butter.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #365 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:27:08 am
I do sometimes think Robbo is crossing for players that we just don't have on the pitch.  Whipped in at forehead height when we have nobody attacking spaces in a congested penalty area.  They've the kind of crosses Mane and occasionally Bobby used to glance in but it's not something Darwin or Mo are going to do.  We get more joy with the floated and overhit crosses as Darwin can tussle with the defenders or Mo can come in around the back post.  The near post opposition player on corners was also a magnet for Robbo last night!

I'm not advocating for us going full Arsenal on set-pieces but we surely have some scope to do things a bit differently.
Quite a few didn't get past the first man so that was the main problem. With VVD in the side we always have a chance from set pieces, its just something to work on and develop.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #366 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:56:50 am
Has there been a worse decision than the Diaz booking this season?
The MacAllister shoulder to shoulder challenge runs it close
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #367 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 01:53:19 pm
The MacAllister shoulder to shoulder challenge runs it close

It was diaz's third clear foul, and the ref even indicated it wasn't for the foul, but for the totting up.  I thought his earlier foul could have, if the ref was feeling particularly twattish, been a yellow, so thought it was on balance not a terrible decision to book him on totting up. 
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #368 on: Today at 02:28:26 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:25:47 pm
It was diaz's third clear foul, and the ref even indicated it wasn't for the foul, but for the totting up.  I thought his earlier foul could have, if the ref was feeling particularly twattish, been a yellow, so thought it was on balance not a terrible decision to book him on totting up. 

The yellow wasn't even a foul though, unless I'm remembering the wrong incident.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #369 on: Today at 02:39:20 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 07:37:55 am
You can't remove an attacker's boot in the penalty area when he has the ball and not give a penalty away.

If you're polite about it, maybe...
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #370 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
What's the story with a 1/2 filled stadium? Or was that an Abu Dhabi sell-out?

You'd think a team playing in their 1st CL in their 94 year history would be able to fill a 15k stadium. Was there something limiting them from using all the top tiers?

Girona for most of its history was basically a nothing club, with no sizable support. Girona's basketball team drew in bigger numbers. It was only about 10/15 years ago they started to pick up a more dedicated following (between 4,000/5,000 average attendence).

Most of those attending Girona games now at La Liga level will be people who've always supported Barcelona as their first team. That will be helped by the fact that Barcelona took a dip just as Girona established themselves in La Liga.

Girona's story has been refreshing in a country dominated by two teams, and with it being an absolute rarity for a new team to make a name for themselves in the top flight. But nor is is quite the romantic story of the plucky little team who've always had a solid abeit-down-on-their-luck support making it to the big time.

Obviously, the fact they are part owned by the City Group doesn't do the story much favours either.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm
Got the result when playing poorly is a huge testament to the team right now as really didn't warrant a win last night, would have been ok with a draw even as we looked way off the pace. Girona played very open football, back n forth like yo-yos where there could have been five or six goals if the keepers were struggling. Alisson was our man of the match, welcome back big man n that young lad Aspirila was one of the standouts. BBC ratings had every Liverpool player better than him but honestly Girona have bought a wee gem there potentially.
