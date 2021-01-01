We had no control in the game. Teams know how to play against us. We want them to press us high up the pitch so we can play through them. Teams now realise the best way to play against us is to drop into a low/mid block and block the centre of the pitch and allow us to pass the ball outside their shape.



We were slow and ponderous in possession, had little penetration but the worst aspect was our counterpress was poor. Against a low/mid block the only time you are likely to get to attack them is when they are out of their defensive shape is when you win the ball back high up the pitch. The counterpress was slow, unorganised and ineffective. At one stage Szobozslai turned and remonstrated with his team mates for not backing up his initial press.



The poor counterpress meant we emptied the midfield and Girona were allowed to run over our midfield on the transitions The worst example was Blind making a simple 30 yard run and ending up with a clear shooting opportunity. For me the midfield balance hasn't looked great all season. We were winning games comfortably because of how good we are in both boxes. We are giving up a lot more chances now though. We don't look as good defensively without Ibou and the likes of Girona and Newcastle have found it far too easy to create chances against us.



The results have been incredible but for me the actual performances are dropping off a bit and we need to improve our performances against a low/mid block.



Which "clear shooting opportunity" did Daley Blind create? He didn't have an opportunity of a shot all night; and tracking back the 2 players before each shot (i.e. the SCA1/SCA2 stats) he contributed to 4 shots all night - 2 as the first passer, 2 as the "hockey assist" pass before the pass. Those 4 shots had a combined xG of 0.16 - best of 0.08, which was hit from the edge of the box wide; the other three were all blocked outside of the box.Overall they created one chance of > 0.2 all game (14th min for Bryan Gil) and only 3 more of >= 0.1 (0.18 Frances in the 12th, 0.18 for Gil in the 17th, and then 0.1 for Danjuma in the 46th (when he picked up a loose ball as nobody from Girona even touched the ball in that move).So please tell me how we were loose and giving up chances? They had 3 decent ones in the first 17 mins, and nothing else all game other than Danjuma picking up the ball in the 10th second of the second half where Trent passed Danjuma the ball and he managed to get their best chance from that