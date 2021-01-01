What's the story with a 1/2 filled stadium? Or was that an Abu Dhabi sell-out?
You'd think a team playing in their 1st CL in their 94 year history would be able to fill a 15k stadium. Was there something limiting them from using all the top tiers?
Girona for most of its history was basically a nothing club, with no sizable support. Girona's basketball team drew in bigger numbers. It was only about 10/15 years ago they started to pick up a more dedicated following (between 4,000/5,000 average attendence).
Most of those attending Girona games now at La Liga level will be people who've always supported Barcelona as their first team. That will be helped by the fact that Barcelona took a dip just as Girona established themselves in La Liga.
Girona's story has been refreshing in a country dominated by two teams, and with it being an absolute rarity for a new team to make a name for themselves in the top flight. But nor is is quite the romantic story of the plucky little team who've always had a solid abeit-down-on-their-luck support making it to the big time.
Obviously, the fact they are part owned by the City Group doesn't do the story much favours either.