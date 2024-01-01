« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)  (Read 8610 times)

Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
What's the story with a 1/2 filled stadium? Or was that an Abu Dhabi sell-out?

You'd think a team playing in their 1st CL in their 94 year history would be able to fill a 15k stadium. Was there something limiting them from using all the top tiers?
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
What's the story with a 1/2 filled stadium? Or was that an Abu Dhabi sell-out?

You'd think a team playing in their 1st CL in their 94 year history would be able to fill a 15k stadium. Was there something limiting them from using all the top tiers?

Traffic in Manchester
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #322 on: Today at 12:04:16 am »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm
Our starting front three should be Gakpo - Diaz - Salah with Jota (when not injured) rotating with Diaz and Gakpo. Nunez should only come on as a sub or the odd home game and ECL cup games. U misses too many important chances as we have seen the last couple of years. U just cannot depend on him.

Gakpo does nothing on a football field to suggest he should be ahead of Nunez as a right, at least IMO .  Doesn't track back particularly well (I have never seen him for instance put in the kind of challenges we've seen Nunez put in around our own box to save us goals); doesn't score or assist as often as Nunez (goal or assist every 127 mins last season vs 108 mins for Nunez; this season its basically identical with both having 3 goal contributions, Nunez from just 8 mins more); Gakpo is actually underporming his xG this season by marginally more - 0.3 vs Nunez's 0.1. 

Problem then is Diaz is not very good through the middle at producing numbers more than Nunez is - last year he underperformed his xG by *the same amount* virtually as Nunez (but nobody is criticising him for "misses too many important chances") - and has a terrible G/A every 164 mins across his time here (with this season so far being his best, at one every 113 mins, or "worst than Nunez across the whole season last season").
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #323 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Why are we not through yet? I can't see many teams getting 18pts

Because there are 9 teams who are not playing each other, who can get to 18/19?  Most of the other teams have slightly easier fixtures left too
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #324 on: Today at 12:12:41 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
No we havent - see my post in the other thread for this week's games - there are 9 teams who are not playing each other (othen than  Barcelona and Dortmund) who could all win 2 or 3 games, and get to 18 points.  It would require us to lose a decent chunk of goals, but whomever told you we have selaed top 8 is lying.  It might be true tomorrow but would need at least two of the following to happen:  Arsenal to lose (or draw) vs Monaco; Sturm Graz beat or draw vs Lille; Red Star beat or draw vs AC Milan.  If Arsenal/Lille/AC Milan all win, then there will then be :
  •   If Barcelona and Dortmund draw, then 7 teams (Brest, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Inter, Bayer L, Villa)   on 13 points, none of whom play each other or Arsenal//AC - all of whom would be on 12 points and 2 wins would then take them to 18 - it would then come down to GD between us and them 4 for 7th to 10th
  •   If the Barcelona game is won by one side, then whomever wins will be on 15, and the other 5 teams on 13 will then be on 13 (so all 5 would goto >= 19 with 2 wins) and then the loser in that match plus the same 2 teams above will be on 12 - all of whom can get to 18


Now our GD is + 12; 2 losses will at best leave us  at +10;  Barcelonas is +13, and Dortmunds is +10. Us losing both will leave us with 18; Lille will be on 16 (having beaten Sturm Graz tomorrow and us, with only Feyenoord to beat to get to 19).   If Dortmund/Barca draw tomorrow, then that leaves 6 other teams on 13 - 2 wins for each would leave us then looking at 8th at best.  It will then come down to GD - Arsenal will with 3 wins have a minimum of +9 (so effectively will need to win 1 of their 3 games by 2 goals to beat us); AC Milans is +2 so much much less likely to beat us on GD but still possible. 

Now how likely it is for all of those results?  not very, as for instance Brest have Real Madrid up last; but it is definitely possible.
UEFA's site has us as into the top 8

Looking at your workings, I'm wondering if we are guaranteed to finish above Milan on head to head so it doesn't matter if they win every game left and we lost all ours?
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #325 on: Today at 12:14:18 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:04:16 am
Gakpo does nothing on a football field to suggest he should be ahead of Nunez as a right, at least IMO .  Doesn't track back particularly well (I have never seen him for instance put in the kind of challenges we've seen Nunez put in around our own box to save us goals); doesn't score or assist as often as Nunez (goal or assist every 127 mins last season vs 108 mins for Nunez; this season its basically identical with both having 3 goal contributions, Nunez from just 8 mins more); Gakpo is actually underporming his xG this season by marginally more - 0.3 vs Nunez's 0.1. 

Problem then is Diaz is not very good through the middle at producing numbers more than Nunez is - last year he underperformed his xG by *the same amount* virtually as Nunez (but nobody is criticising him for "misses too many important chances") - and has a terrible G/A every 164 mins across his time here (with this season so far being his best, at one every 113 mins, or "worst than Nunez across the whole season last season").
You should apply for a job as a coaching staff member with all the football knowledge you show us here.  ::)
Failing that, just chill out and enjoy the ride.  :wave

"xG, G/A"   Who fucking cares?
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #326 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:07:46 pm
Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.    ::)

We haven't  though.  Maths is really not that hard to do - especially when you have a fair few of us who have proven the maths (I forgot Bayern somehow in my maths) - which shows that there are 7 teams all of who could get to 19 points with the right results - Bayern/Dortmund tomorrow being a draw and Lille winning; then them plus Villa/Brest/Inter/Bayer would all be on 13, and not playing each other - so 2 wins each, and 13 + 6 = 19.  The only one we have any control over obviously is Lille, who we play in the penultimate match - we are not saying that all of them *WILL* win all their remaining games, just that it can happen. 

If you look at their fixtures - Brest have Real Madrid (so that will be v tough, as we all know how flukey they are in Europe) and Shakthar (very poor team who are almost mathematically out); Villa have Monaco and Celtic (two middling teams, and Villa have been very lucky so far like tonights winner ...); Bayer Leverkusen have Atletico and Sparta Prague (so a win vs Atletico will guarantee them 19 as they are not dropping points to Prague); Inter have Sparta Prague and Monaco (same logic as Villa - these are a middling team but could spring an upset); Lille will have us and Feyenoord; Barcelona will have Benfica (tricky but they should beat them easily) and  Bratislava (lol); and Dortmund have Bologna and Shakthar.

Would you bet on all 7 of those teams winning both of their matches?  No  - especially with Lille to play us, and Brest to play Real.  But to claim it is funny that people are saying wait a minute, there is still a mathematical chance (especially with then Bayern and Arsenal on a better GD and 18 points if they win out) for 8 teams to get to 18 points or more, with a GD of 12 or more - which is factually true, is just silly.

What is interesting is that it looks like we could finish as low as 10th with the wrong results if we do lose to Lille/PSV in Jan - but 2 points will be enough for the first place if Dortmund/Barce is a draw tomorrow (and if 1 wins, then 2 points would guarantee a minimum of 2nd; and 1 would, based on GDs, almost also send us 2nd).  1 point absolutely guarantees us top 8 - and with our superior GD, top 3 practically.  Thats how compressed it could get - and why it was so important to get that win tonight to allow us that luxury of knowing either we'd already be qualified, or knowing that 1 point would get top 3 (and 0 points could get us 9th/10th but only under some unlikely scenarios re: brest beating Real etc). 
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #327 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
Theres ten teams who can get at least 18 points, but I imagine a fair few play each other so I wouldnt be surprised if mathematically were already qualified

Nope; if Lille beat Sturm Graz tomorrow, Arsenal beat Monaco, and Dortmund/Barcelona draw, then there will be *8* teams on 13 - and none of them play each other, so all could get to 19.  Then you have AC Milan (who play Red Star), who will be on 12 with a win alongside Bayern (and neither them play each other, us, or the other 7 teams on 13).  Now AC Milan have a terrible GD vs us (2 vs 12, so would need a 10 GD swing if we do lose all of our remaining); but Bayern with 2 wins will have a better GD if we lose both. 
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:31:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:12:41 am
UEFA's site has us as into the top 8

Looking at your workings, I'm wondering if we are guaranteed to finish above Milan on head to head so it doesn't matter if they win every game left and we lost all ours?

Milan are not the team to worry about.  UEFA are wrong, or cant do basic mathematics - As with a win for Lille/Arsenal, and a tie between Dortmund/Bayern, then there will by 8 teams on 13 points - and NONE play each other - so all 8 could get to 19.  Bayern are then the teram on 12 who could get to 18 and beat our GDs to finish 9th in that unlikely but mathematically possible scenario
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #329 on: Today at 12:34:37 am »
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #330 on: Today at 12:36:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:34:37 am

tnt are so shit - how do you do a league table and forget to show games played!
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #331 on: Today at 12:41:15 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Today at 12:14:18 am
You should apply for a job as a coaching staff member with all the football knowledge you show us here.  ::)
Failing that, just chill out and enjoy the ride.  :wave

"xG, G/A"   Who fucking cares?

I was commenting on a poster who claims that Nunez misses a lot of chances, and therefore Gakpo/Diaz/Salah should be our first choice front 3, by showing that:

a) Last season, Diaz and Nunez *BOTH* misses a lot (basically the same number) of chances by comparing their underperformance of xG - but to show with numbers - Nunez had 11 goals from 15.5 non-penalty xG so underperformed by 29%; Diaz had 8 from 11.9 for an underperformance of 33%.  Gakpo equally is not great in the box (8 goals from 9 xG last year, or an underperformance of 11%) but is marginally better.

b)  I think Nunez has shown improvements in his all round game *AND* his taking of chances (only underperforming by 5% this year at 2 vs 2.1 xG) to make me believe he can improve further

c)  That despite all this underperformance, his production was  *sky* high last year (especially pre Xmas) and that the best way of winning a football match is to score a goal - and we were more likely to score a goal with him on the pitch last year than with Diaz or Gakpo.

I just think Nunez gets far too much stick and probably went over board the other way -  I apologise for being too sensationalist around Gakpo - I think he is a perfectly good squad player - but I do think Nunez is a much better striker, and I don't think he is good enough to be first choice (whereas I do think if Nunex was 10% better at taking chances, he would be).  He always seem to be the scapegoat around here, similar to Lucas back in the day.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #332 on: Today at 12:54:15 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:41:15 am
I was commenting on a poster who claims that Nunez misses a lot of chances, and therefore Gakpo/Diaz/Salah should be our first choice front 3, by showing that:

a) Last season, Diaz and Nunez *BOTH* misses a lot (basically the same number) of chances by comparing their underperformance of xG - but to show with numbers - Nunez had 11 goals from 15.5 non-penalty xG so underperformed by 29%; Diaz had 8 from 11.9 for an underperformance of 33%.  Gakpo equally is not great in the box (8 goals from 9 xG last year, or an underperformance of 11%) but is marginally better.

b)  I think Nunez has shown improvements in his all round game *AND* his taking of chances (only underperforming by 5% this year at 2 vs 2.1 xG) to make me believe he can improve further

c)  That despite all this underperformance, his production was  *sky* high last year (especially pre Xmas) and that the best way of winning a football match is to score a goal - and we were more likely to score a goal with him on the pitch last year than with Diaz or Gakpo.

I just think Nunez gets far too much stick and probably went over board the other way -  I apologise for being too sensationalist around Gakpo - I think he is a perfectly good squad player - but I do think Nunez is a much better striker, and I don't think he is good enough to be first choice (whereas I do think if Nunex was 10% better at taking chances, he would be).  He always seem to be the scapegoat around here, similar to Lucas back in the day.

There are bad takes, and then there are bad takes. 
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #333 on: Today at 01:19:09 am »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
We want the supercomputer permutations

Supercomputer Says No.

(Just after it said No it blue screened with the following code: 31052025LFCCLWINNERS)
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #334 on: Today at 01:50:43 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:04:16 am
Gakpo does nothing on a football field to suggest he should be ahead of Nunez as a right, at least IMO .  Doesn't track back particularly well (I have never seen him for instance put in the kind of challenges we've seen Nunez put in around our own box to save us goals); doesn't score or assist as often as Nunez (goal or assist every 127 mins last season vs 108 mins for Nunez; this season its basically identical with both having 3 goal contributions, Nunez from just 8 mins more); Gakpo is actually underporming his xG this season by marginally more - 0.3 vs Nunez's 0.1. 

Problem then is Diaz is not very good through the middle at producing numbers more than Nunez is - last year he underperformed his xG by *the same amount* virtually as Nunez (but nobody is criticising him for "misses too many important chances") - and has a terrible G/A every 164 mins across his time here (with this season so far being his best, at one every 113 mins, or "worst than Nunez across the whole season last season").
What a farcical "analysis", bringing last season's numbers to justify... current form. Also cherry picking stats. Why don't you say that Nunez has 0.28 goal p90 this season while Diaz and Gakpo are on 0.68. Nunez also has 0.07 xAG p90 while Gakpo is 3 times at 0.24. Bottom line is they are putting in 2-3 times more products than Nunez (and Diaz also won 2 pens that aren't counted as assists).
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #335 on: Today at 01:58:26 am »
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:47:12 am »
Quote from: jj2005 on Today at 01:58:26 am


From: https://xcancel.com/fmeetsdata/status/1866612070873174189
Nah, that's shit. Too much dependence on past history, too little on current form. Like Brest won't win against Shakhtar?
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #337 on: Today at 03:45:46 am »
Quote from: Mackinaw Peach on Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
The Grimbsy Town Website has a league predictor for all competitions. You can choose to manually do some or all the results, but just left to its own devices, it predicts this:

https://www.thefishy.co.uk/calculator0.php?competition=17

1   Liverpool   8   +14   24
2   Arsenal   8   +9   19
3   Aston Villa   8   +9   19
4   Borussia Dortmund   8   +12   18
5   Benfica   8   +8   18
6   Man City   8   +11   17
7   Bayern Munich   8   +10   16
8   Inter Milan   8   +6   16



ha - love it that they have a supercomputer on tap  ;D
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:14:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
What's the story with a 1/2 filled stadium? Or was that an Abu Dhabi sell-out?

You'd think a team playing in their 1st CL in their 94 year history would be able to fill a 15k stadium. Was there something limiting them from using all the top tiers?

Their capacity and record attendance is still around 14,000. It's tiny, like an even smaller version of Villareal's ground. So I guess those new tiers haven't been finished or used yet.

I found this during the game, says they are redeveloping the stadium with the aim of it being ready for the 2038 (!!!) season.
https://stadiumdb.com/news/2024/01/spain_new_look_for_montilivi_stadium_in_girona
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:16:40 am »
Were we really as shit as Slot said in his press conference? I thought Girona made it tough to play against them but I didn't think their chances were that great really.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:01:44 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 05:16:40 am
Were we really as shit as Slot said in his press conference? I thought Girona made it tough to play against them but I didn't think their chances were that great really.
First half was sloppy and chaotic, with some poor passing
Second was much more controlled, just very slow
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:13:12 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 05:16:40 am
Were we really as shit as Slot said in his press conference? I thought Girona made it tough to play against them but I didn't think their chances were that great really.

We had chances too in first half but lacked the control he wants.

Not sure thats easy when players are playing in first gear and conserving energy. That would natural considering the position we were in.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:48:53 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm
Theres ten teams who can get at least 18 points, but I imagine a fair few play each other so I wouldnt be surprised if mathematically were already qualified

As other people have said, we're not. And there arent that many shock results needed either, apart from us having to lose our games..

Use this predictor tool and see.
https://www.worldfootball.net/table_calculator/champions-league/


https://postimg.cc/Yv4wt58R
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:24:32 am »
I've just heard that Google have created a quantum computer that can do in five hours what a current supercomputer would need longer than the life of the universe to compute . Given that quantum computers excel at permutations I wonder if we could borrow the Google one for a bit to work out if/where we qualify?
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:33:01 am »
https://xcancel.com/stehoare/status/1866618115435663668

Is this true? Still confused how this pans out lol
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:37:55 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm
I would be fuming if that pen was given against us ill be honest.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 10:49:29 pm
First thing I said when it was given
You can't remove an attacker's boot in the penalty area when he has the ball and not give a penalty away.
Re: CL: Girona 0 vs 1 Liverpool Salah 63 (p)
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:38:45 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:33:01 am
https://xcancel.com/stehoare/status/1866618115435663668

Is this true? Still confused how this pans out lol

That would be our luck to top the league and the reward is Real Madrid.
