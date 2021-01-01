Love how people are trying to claim we've not qualified in the top 8.



We haven't though. Maths is really not that hard to do - especially when you have a fair few of us who have proven the maths (I forgot Bayern somehow in my maths) - which shows that there are 7 teams all of who could get to 19 points with the right results - Bayern/Dortmund tomorrow being a draw and Lille winning; then them plus Villa/Brest/Inter/Bayer would all be on 13, and not playing each other - so 2 wins each, and 13 + 6 = 19. The only one we have any control over obviously is Lille, who we play in the penultimate match - we are not saying that all of them *WILL* win all their remaining games, just that it can happen.If you look at their fixtures - Brest have Real Madrid (so that will be v tough, as we all know how flukey they are in Europe) and Shakthar (very poor team who are almost mathematically out); Villa have Monaco and Celtic (two middling teams, and Villa have been very lucky so far like tonights winner ...); Bayer Leverkusen have Atletico and Sparta Prague (so a win vs Atletico will guarantee them 19 as they are not dropping points to Prague); Inter have Sparta Prague and Monaco (same logic as Villa - these are a middling team but could spring an upset); Lille will have us and Feyenoord; Barcelona will have Benfica (tricky but they should beat them easily) and Bratislava (lol); and Dortmund have Bologna and Shakthar.Would you bet on all 7 of those teams winning both of their matches? No - especially with Lille to play us, and Brest to play Real. But to claim it is funny that people are saying wait a minute, there is still a mathematical chance (especially with then Bayern and Arsenal on a better GD and 18 points if they win out) for 8 teams to get to 18 points or more, with a GD of 12 or more - which is factually true, is just silly.What is interesting is that it looks like we could finish as low as 10th with the wrong results if we do lose to Lille/PSV in Jan - but 2 points will be enough for the first place if Dortmund/Barce is a draw tomorrow (and if 1 wins, then 2 points would guarantee a minimum of 2nd; and 1 would, based on GDs, almost also send us 2nd). 1 point absolutely guarantees us top 8 - and with our superior GD, top 3 practically. Thats how compressed it could get - and why it was so important to get that win tonight to allow us that luxury of knowing either we'd already be qualified, or knowing that 1 point would get top 3 (and 0 points could get us 9th/10th but only under some unlikely scenarios re: brest beating Real etc).