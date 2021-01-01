He's a dickhead.
Slot unhappy with performance.
Why did they spend so much time wax lyrical about this rags to riches story, they got bought by the cheaty empire.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Wasn't mentioned once. To the point that I started questioning my own sanity that I'd either imagined the whole thing or that I was so stupid that I'd confused them with another team.I was legimitely gaslit haha.
It's because all the players are lazy and somewhat fat.
'' We've Conquered all of Europe , including the odd dull game..''
Another Win for the Reds in Europe.Another win for Arne Slot.Another Ref being a prick and in particular not liking our Luis Diaz for some reason.Another nearly goal for Joe, it's coming.Another goal for Mo, the contracts coming.Another class performance from Ali.
They get a big rest in February because they won this game
Catchy! Want tune is that?
Nunez's form is a worry. Looks very short on confidence
Arne is a bit fuming with the performance.
Id like to see him and Diaz swap during games and let Darwin have a go off the left.
