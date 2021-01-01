Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
Piggies in Blankies
,
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day
,
Santas crapped on me loo la
,
The holly and the jillc
,
BobPaisley3
,
Keita Success
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: CL: Girona vs Liverpool (Read 281 times)
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
on:
Today
at 04:43:25 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:06:31 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:44:57 pm »
If at first you dont succeed ..
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on
Today
at 05:43:36 pm
Fucking come on, Darwin...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:45:46 pm »
0 underway in Spain
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:47:48 pm »
2 lots of early possession for the reds. Ends when a bialy into the area doesnt quite find its mark
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:49:35 pm »
3 corner for the reds after they dick around
Noooooo!
Gomez with a flicked header which the bastard goalie tips over.
Another corner is punched clear
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,864
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:49:44 pm »
Bastard keeper. Has he no heart
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:51:12 pm »
6 ball out to Trent and his little dinked ball over the top is a wee bit ahead of Mo
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:53:00 pm »
7 Grav with a through ball to Nunez, he hits it on the angle and the keeper pushes it behind.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:57:20 pm »
11 its all Liverpool right now and as a type that Girona break
Nice cut back and its a swing and a miss! Alisson saves the follow up.
Then up the other end and Mo nearly scores
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Piggies in Blankies
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,709
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:58:16 pm »
12 corner to them.
Cleared
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
The holly and the jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
RAWK Mod
Legacy Fan
Posts: 81,897
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:58:34 pm »
They certainly attack with everything.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Match Day Commentary
(Moderators:
archie
,
Piggies in Blankies
,
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day
,
Santas crapped on me loo la
,
The holly and the jillc
,
BobPaisley3
,
Keita Success
,
Rush 82
) »
Topic:
CL: Girona vs Liverpool
Page created in 0.072 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2