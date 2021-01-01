« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Girona vs Liverpool  (Read 276 times)

CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 04:43:25 pm »
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:44:57 pm »
If at first you dont succeed ..

Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 05:43:36 pm
Fucking come on, Darwin...
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:45:46 pm »
0 underway in Spain
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:47:48 pm »
2 lots of early possession for the reds. Ends when a bialy into the area doesnt quite find its mark
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
3 corner for the reds after they dick around

Noooooo!


Gomez with a flicked header which the bastard goalie tips over.

Another corner is punched  clear
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
Bastard keeper. Has he no heart
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm »
6 ball out to Trent and his little dinked ball over the top is a wee bit ahead of Mo
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm »
7 Grav with a through ball to Nunez, he hits it on the angle and the keeper pushes it behind.

Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:57:20 pm »
11 its all Liverpool right now and as a type that Girona break

Nice cut back and its a swing and a miss! Alisson saves the follow up.

Then up the other end and Mo nearly scores
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:58:16 pm »
12 corner to them. 

Cleared
Re: CL: Girona vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:58:34 pm »
They certainly attack with everything.
