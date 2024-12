I'm baffled by the love for the new format. I don't think I've watched a single game we haven't been involved in. The old format had become stale, but this is worse.



Every change they ever make to tournaments increases the amount of games but decreases jeopardy when it needs to be the other way around.



Would be so much better if the top 16 went straight through to the last 16. The play-offs are giving chances to teams who don't deserve it. 10 points from 8 games will probably get you through and that's a nonsense.