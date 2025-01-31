« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December  (Read 7487 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,602
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:11:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:56:56 pm
Pep getting a UB40.  ;)

Theres a rat in the kitchen what Im gonna do?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,903
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:12:19 pm »
Anyone for that league table where its explained ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,599
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:13:14 pm »
You motherfuckers, let;s just win evrey game up to and including the final in Munich and then think about all this.  ::)
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,602
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:07:47 pm

It's possible that with a loss to PSG, even beating Bruges (putting City on 11 pts) wouldn't be enough, but very unlikely.

Bruges, currently on 10, also have Juve away.
Zagreb on 8 pts have Arsenal away and Milan at home.
Stuttgart and PSG play each other, so only one can finish on more than 11.


PSV are also down there on 8 points, and there is a potential scenario where an already-qualified Liverpool drop points to them in the final game to put City out, but the stars would really have to line up perfectly.

In that scenario Id hope we put out the catering staff to play the final game.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:14:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:06:08 pm
In the knockout phase, the teams that finish between 9th and 16th will be seeded in the knockout phase play-off draw, meaning they will face a team placed 17th to 24th  with, in principle, the return leg at home. The eight clubs which prevail in the knockout phase play-offs will then progress to the round of 16, where they will each face one of the top-eight finishers, who will be seeded in the round of 16.

9-16 are seeded and get a home match last v a draw of those teams 17-24.

It nowhere says 9 v 23rd or 24th.

Then the winners of the knockout rounds go into the unseeded pot to be drawn against those from the seeded pot 1st-8th after the group stage.

1st-8th get the home tie last.

After the round of 16, all gloves are off and a straight draw.


9th/10th will be drawn against 23rd/24th.

And the round of 16 is fixed according to league positions, not a straight draw at all.

The details are in the 2nd diagram in Appendix B:

https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2024/25/Annex-B-UEFA-Champions-League-Competition-System-Online



I've embedded an image from it before, but not sure it's working properly anymore:

Logged

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
If they lose they may be struggling to finish top 24, so might not make the extra knock out round.
Dont think many took my post last night about City not making top 24 seriously but they really are in danger of it.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
Seeing Bernardo Silva miserable always cheers me up.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,903
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:17:02 pm »
Its over complicated in new format but I like the fact its mapped out
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,903
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:14:54 pm
Dont think many took my post last night about City not making top 24 seriously but they really are in danger of it.

They would need to lose to PSG for that to happen
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,871
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:21:07 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:11:01 pm
No! It's a fixed draw with 1 and 2 on opposite sides, likewise 3 and 4, 5 and 6 ,7 and 8 - see the slide

https://www.uefa.com/newformatexplainer/#!/admin/slideshow/presentation/1/chapter/1/slide/11

Also https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356913.msg19727953#msg19727953 which shows the colour coding after the previous round.

Cheers mate, all makes sense now - although, how do they decide which side of the draw 1/2 gets as we can be either side, is that by drawing balls out?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:14:54 pm
Dont think many took my post last night about City not making top 24 seriously but they really are in danger of it.

They probably not need 1-2 points from PSG and Brugge to get through.

Feels unlikely that either City or PSG wont make KO phase. A win in either not last 2 games would be enough for both teams
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,871
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:18:08 pm
They would need to lose to PSG for that to happen

Away to PSG and lacking confidence. If we've proper gapped them by mid Jan and Chelsea and Arsenal also clear, Peds head will be in bits

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:21:10 pm
They probably not need 1-2 points from PSG and Brugge to get through.

Feels unlikely that either City or PSG wont make KO phase. A win in either not last 2 games would be enough for both teams

Lose to PSG and Migs to have the game of his life and Bruges hit a last minute winner ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:40 pm by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:24:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:11:48 pm
The teams that finish 1st-8th go into the seeded pot. Meaning they play away first leg, home second leg.

The 8 teams who win in the playoff round go into the unseeded pot.

The draw is random. Seeded pot v unseeded pot.

Ignore the Teams as this is the table following the last Matchday



The draw is in pairs with each team on opposite sides of the draw.

Light colours play off in the play-off round and then meet the solid colour with seeding applying for Home Leg 2nd

Quarters see the Red Teams play the Blue Teams and the Green Teams play the Yellow (Home Legs subject to Draw) Winners then meet in the semis (again with Home & Away being drawn) before converging in the Final
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:56:56 pm
Pep getting a UB40.  ;)

Hmm. That's food for thought.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:21:07 pm
Cheers mate, all makes sense now - although, how do they decide which side of the draw 1/2 gets as we can be either side, is that by drawing balls out?

Yes, exactly
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,150
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,152
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #376 on: Today at 10:28:05 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:24:47 pm
Ignore the Teams as this is the table following the last Matchday



The draw is in pairs with each team on opposite sides of the draw.

Light colours play off in the play-off round and then meet the solid colour with seeding applying for Home Leg 2nd

Quarters see the Red Teams play the Blue Teams and the Green Teams play the Yellow (Home Legs subject to Draw) Winners then meet in the semis (again with Home & Away being drawn) before converging in the Final

Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #377 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Most importantly, 1st and 2nd get home in the second leg all the way to the final.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,871
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #378 on: Today at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:28:10 pm
Most importantly, 1st and 2nd get home in the second leg all the way to the final.

We'll end up 1st, so that's great for us
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,592
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:30:45 pm »
this new format is so shit - there's practically no jeopardy.

8 (arguably) 10 of the 12 teams to be knocked out at this stage are already decided

very few of the last games are going to have anything riding on them.
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:32:55 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:28:10 pm
Most importantly, 1st and 2nd get home in the second leg all the way to the final.

So 1st and 2nd can't meet until the final?

Be nice to avoid Barca along the way
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,599
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #381 on: Today at 10:34:41 pm »
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #382 on: Today at 10:35:50 pm »
So top 2 get the home leg 2nd up to and including the semi?
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,871
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #383 on: Today at 10:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:32:55 pm
So 1st and 2nd can't meet until the final?

Be nice to avoid Barca along the way

Be nice to beat Barca in the Final
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #384 on: Today at 10:38:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:30:45 pm
this new format is so shit - there's practically no jeopardy.

8 (arguably) 10 of the 12 teams to be knocked out at this stage are already decided

very few of the last games are going to have anything riding on them.

Theres 3 points between 3rd and 19th, and 3 points between 15th and 26th. Theres going to be some massive teams competing until the last game which often didnt happen in the old format. Also this way everyones games are relevant to everyone else.

Theres just no jeopardy when you win 6 out of 6. The Mancs, Real and PSG are certainly feeling jeopardy. That was a massive game for both Juve and City tonight.

Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:32:55 pm
So 1st and 2nd can't meet until the final?

Be nice to avoid Barca along the way

Correct. Although I think wed beat them. Id rather we just were put on the other side from all the English clubs as that just brings drama.

Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:35:50 pm
So top 2 get the home leg 2nd up to and including the semi?

Yep.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:12 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #385 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:36:38 pm
Be nice to beat Barca in the Final

Finishing top means we get to wear red.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #386 on: Today at 10:42:05 pm »
Andrew Beasley just posted this:

Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #387 on: Today at 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:28:10 pm
Most importantly, 1st and 2nd get home in the second leg all the way to the final.

Can't quote source yet but I understand Home & Away First Leg is subject to a draw for the quarters and semis
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #388 on: Today at 10:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:39:25 pm
Finishing top means we get to wear red.

I assume that means we also get the home dressing room too?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:32:55 pm
So 1st and 2nd can't meet until the final?

Be nice to avoid Barca along the way

And cannot face any of the top 6 until the semi
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:44:12 pm »
PSG v City, Atletico v Leverkusen, Benfica v Barca and Monaco v Villa look like great matches in the next round of games.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:46:59 pm »
I like the playing different teams every game aspect of it, the rest can get in the bin though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #392 on: Today at 10:49:46 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:42:15 pm
Can't quote source yet but I understand Home & Away First Leg is subject to a draw for the quarters and semis

You might be right. Cant see the source on UEFA but Wikipedia says the order of the ties will be determined by a draw in Feb post the playoffs for the quarters, semis and final.

The diagram they put out in a pdf certainly makes it look like 1/2 get home draws. Which would make sense as it gives people more to play for, like they do in the NFL, every spot means something.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #393 on: Today at 10:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:42:05 pm
Andrew Beasley just posted this:



If the four teams on 12 points can't top Liverpool, so we've qualified tonight?
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #394 on: Today at 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:51:13 pm
If the four teams on 12 points can't top Liverpool, so we've qualified tonight?

They could on goal difference but its nothing to worry about. A home game against Lille next should be fine for sorting a top 2 spot.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,581
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:54:04 pm »
I prefer this format. I'm not saying it's perfect, but it's better than the old format, so far.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,690
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #396 on: Today at 10:55:02 pm »
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0287-1964b9b0f4ce-e069b2345f39-1000--2024-25-uefa-champions-league-matches-draw-final-key-dates/

Draw dates

Knockout phase play-offs: 31 January 2025
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final: 21 February 2025

https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2024/25/Article-19-Draw-system-knockout-phase-Online

Article 19 Draw system – knockout phase
19.01
Once the league phase has been completed, 24 clubs enter the knockout phase in predetermined positions based on their ranking at the end of the league phase, as illustrated in Annex B.

19.02
The fixtures for the knockout phase play-offs are determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:

The clubs are paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16) and four unseeded pairs (positions 17 and 18, 19 and 20, 21 and 22, and 23 and 24).

The clubs in each seeded pair are drawn against the clubs in each unseeded pair, as illustrated in Annex B: clubs 9 or 10 against clubs 23 or 24, clubs 11 or 12 against clubs 21 or 22, clubs 13 or 14 against clubs 19 or 20, and clubs 15 or 16 against clubs 17 or 18.

In principle, the seeded clubs play the return leg matches at home.

19.03
The fixtures for the round of 16 are determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:

The clubs are paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8 ).

The clubs in each seeded pair are drawn into one of two positions in the round of 16, as illustrated in Annex B, against the relevant winner of the knockout phase play-offs, whose position is determined by the knockout phase play-off draw in accordance with Paragraph 19.02.

In principle, the seeded clubs play the return leg matches at home.

19.04
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final pairings are determined according to Annex B. (The chart shown earlier) A draw is conducted to determine which team plays the first leg match at home.

19.05
The UEFA administration may determine alternative conditions for each draw in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee and may adapt the conditions of the draw or directly assign positions to take into account any relevant constraints in light of decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 