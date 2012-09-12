« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December  (Read 5264 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,627
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:46:28 pm
So someone can get 18pts and get knocked out? That's high

Not really. The only question is will a top 8 place be confirmed with two games to go or later.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:58:17 pm »
Dreadful stuff tonight, all the good teams played last night.
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:51:47 pm
Yep, 18 pts and still have to have a two legged K/O playoff and risk going out of Europe fully. We just need to make sure we get that 1pt we need.

I think originally 16 or 15 was suggested for the top 8 but the bottom few teams being so shite and taking hardly any points has skewed that
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:03:02 pm »
Not qualifying yet despite winning the first 6 is a bit of a joke
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online Bob Harris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 08:35:50 pm
Saka remembering to finish instead of dive...

Nipped boozer after work, our token cockney of the pub was in, told him his beloved Araenal were a team of Divers and that Saka was worst. Wouldn't have it saying he doesn't dive just gets 'tackled a lot'.
As he wouldn't have it one bit and then started moaning that his missus was making stir fry for tea, when he left the boozer I text his missus saying that he was on his way home and doesn't want stir fry at all he's been moaning.
He's just messaged saying I'm a dick

 :)  ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
Gettttt the fuck in!!!
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:10:48 pm »
ARF!
Logged
AHA!

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,562
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Arf!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm »
Gvardiol and Ederson are comical, two horrendous footballers
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:11:32 pm »
Get the fuck in
Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:41:48 pm
As things stand. there are  12 teams that can match or surpass our total of 18 points.
We need there to be only 7 left to guarrantee top eight.

In round 7, Atletico Madrid are playing Leverkusen, they can't both win so that leaves 11 possible teams.

One of Arsenal or Monaco will no longer be able to catch us, so that leaves 10.

I think we've got top 8 if:

Barcelona fail to win or Monaco win and neither of Milan or Benfica win

or

If Monaco win and Barcelona don't win, and one of Milan and Benfica fail to win.

or

Arsenal and Monaco draw, and two out of Barcelona, Milan and Benfica fail to win.





Barca or Dortmund can still catch us on goal difference (12+6) if they lose tonight.

There were 4 results tonight that would have seen us through - with Lille winning earlier the only combination that will confirm top 8 for us tonight is Arsenal drawing (knocking out both Arsenal and Monaco) and Milan and Benfica both failing to win. That would leave 8 clubs that could pass us but Atletico and Bayer meet in the next round and both cannot do this.
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,930
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:11:41 pm »
Bad goal to concede that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,087
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm »
Oh dear, what a shame.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:12:25 pm »
 :lmao f*ck off 130+
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:13:03 pm »
Ederson covering himself in glory twice in 5 seconds.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:13:25 pm »
Oh dear, down to 22nd as things stand
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,896
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm »
Vlahović is superb
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,151
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:46:28 pm
So someone can get 18pts and get knocked out? That's high

No, we've qualified for the playoff round at worst, we just need one more win [maybe one more point with the GD in our favour] to qualify for the knockout round.

 
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:14:56 pm »
Walker the clown strikes again.  Does an inexplicable stop and look back moment instead of closing down his man.  Keeps finding new ways to cock up!
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 09:11:34 pm
Barca or Dortmund can still catch us on goal difference (12+6) if they lose tonight.

There were 4 results tonight that would have seen us through - with Lille winning earlier the only combination that will confirm top 8 for us tonight is Arsenal drawing (knocking out both Arsenal and Monaco) and Milan and Benfica both failing to win. That would leave 8 clubs that could pass us but Atletico and Bayer meet in the next round and both cannot do this.

If Barcelona dont win they have Atalanta and Benfica left to play, so it's guaranteed one of those 3 teams will no longer be able to catch us.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:54 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,896
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm »
City going to make tip 8 if they lose here ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:14:56 pm
Walker the clown strikes again.  Does an inexplicable stop and look back moment instead of closing down his man.  Keeps finding new ways to cock up!

Yep,was baffled and looking for instructions as the poor guy doesn't have a brain of his own
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:14:46 pm
No, we've qualified for the playoff round at worst, we just need one more win [maybe one more point with the GD in our favour] to qualify for the knockout round.

 

Meant top 8 and not making it to the last 16!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,151
  • Kloppite
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:18:44 pm »
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,930
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:48 pm »
Ederson fumbling again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:18:56 pm »
Ederson is awful.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:24 pm
City going to make tip 8 if they lose here ?
PSG away, but luckily theyve got Brugge last game. Otherwise they were in a battle for top 24.
Logged
AHA!

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • The first five yards........
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:14:45 pm
Vlahović is superb

Always been a fan.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,896
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:19:01 pm
PSG away, but luckily theyve got Brugge last game. Otherwise they were in a battle for top 24.

They might not get a result against PSG.

They will make playoffs.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:18:56 pm
Ederson is awful.

Horrendously exposed now they don't control games well, his goalkeeping is absolutely horrific, big reason why they've often been eliminated early in the CL many times too.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,896
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm »
This cant all be down to Rodri
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:21:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:20:09 pm
Horrendously exposed now they don't control games well, his goalkeeping is absolutely horrific, big reason why they've often been eliminated early in the CL many times too.
think Gvardiol is similar. Great in possession but awful defensively
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,874
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:23:48 pm »
Silly foul by the Barca player to give away the pen
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:15:58 pm
If Barcelona dont win they have Atalanta and Benfica left to play, so it's guaranteed one of those 3 teams will no longer be able to catch us.

Atalanta cannot catch us anyway but, yes, I had a scenario where Barca beat Dortmund, Benfica beat Barca and all 3 can still get to 18 points but that can't happen unless Barca win.

Arsenal and Milan are both winning though so it's moot...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:21:08 pm
This cant all be down to Rodri

It started off that way. Now they've just lost all confidence.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:21:08 pm
This cant all be down to Rodri

130 charges getting to them
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:26:52 pm »
glad we didnt get Thuram looks average
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 