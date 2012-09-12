Saka remembering to finish instead of dive...



Nipped boozer after work, our token cockney of the pub was in, told him his beloved Araenal were a team of Divers and that Saka was worst. Wouldn't have it saying he doesn't dive just gets 'tackled a lot'.As he wouldn't have it one bit and then started moaning that his missus was making stir fry for tea, when he left the boozer I text his missus saying that he was on his way home and doesn't want stir fry at all he's been moaning.He's just messaged saying I'm a dick