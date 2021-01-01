Wanted them to at least draw so we qualified this week



AC Milan win vs Red Star, Girona and Zagreb by at least +6 they will sneak ahead of us on GD

Lille win vs us (by 2+ goals), Sturm Graz and Feyenoord - they could then sneak ahead of us on GD

Arsenal beat Monaco tomorrow, then Zagreb and Girona, going to 19 points, 1 ahead

Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona draw tomorrow; then both win out in Jan vs Bologna/Shakthar and Benfica/Atalanta to move to 19, 1 ahead

All 4 of Brest, Inter, Villa and Bayer win their 2 games in Jan and move to 19. They have, respectively: Shakthar/Real, Sparta Prague/Monaco , Monaco/Celtic and Atletico/Sparta Prague

I think 1 point (vs Lille) would absolute guarantee top 8 - and it would take a lot of luck for more than 8 teams to actually get to 18 points with a better GD unless we lose both of our games by 2+ goals. The teams on 9 have got <= 3 GD, so we can probably ignore them. On 10 points are Lille (who we play), Arsenal and Monaco (who play each other, so no more than 1 of them can get to 18 anyway). So if Lille do win out (and overturn a 7 GD deficit to us by thrashing us, say), then thats then, 1 out of Arsenal and Monaco, Barce/Borussia, and then the 4 teams on 13 points after tonights game can get to 19 (by winning both of their remaining games) - Brest have Monaco anyway (so Monaco would need to lose vs Arsenal).Worse case scenario is us to lose by a combined 4+ goals to reduce our GD to +7. Then IF:So thats a max of 9 teams who could possibly go ahead of us, 2 (or 3 if the Barcelona/Dortmund game doesn't end in a draw) on goal difference (where we have a +7 and a +10 advantage currently on the GD).A single point, would take us to 19 - and that would then guarantee us 8th regardless of other results, and it for that to happen it would likely be a 7/8 way tie on GD on 19 points with everyone else.A single point dropped from any of the teams above immediately rules them out from overtaking us - other than the Barce/Dortmund where a tie would take both to 13 as well, meaning both could get 19.