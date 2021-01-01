« previous next »
Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December

Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm
Quote from: Elzars brussels sprouts farts on Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
Shakhtar goalie likes to go down early.

His wife thinks this is his best quality.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
Wanted them to at least draw so we qualified this week

I think 1 point (vs Lille) would absolute guarantee top 8 - and it would take a lot of luck for more than 8 teams to actually get to 18 points with a better GD unless we lose both of our games by 2+ goals.  The teams on 9 have got <= 3 GD, so we can probably ignore them.  On 10 points are Lille (who we play), Arsenal and Monaco (who play each other, so no more than 1 of them can get to 18 anyway).  So if Lille do win out (and overturn a 7 GD deficit to us by thrashing us, say), then thats then, 1 out of Arsenal and Monaco, Barce/Borussia, and then the 4 teams on 13 points after tonights game can get to 19 (by winning both of their remaining games) - Brest have Monaco anyway (so Monaco would need to lose vs Arsenal). 

Worse case scenario is us to lose by a combined 4+ goals to reduce our GD to +7.  Then IF:
  • AC Milan win vs Red Star, Girona and Zagreb by at least +6 they will sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Lille win vs us (by 2+ goals), Sturm Graz and Feyenoord - they could then sneak ahead of us on GD
  • Arsenal beat Monaco tomorrow, then Zagreb and Girona, going to 19 points, 1 ahead
  • Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona draw tomorrow; then both win out in Jan vs Bologna/Shakthar and Benfica/Atalanta to move to 19, 1 ahead
  • All 4 of Brest, Inter, Villa and Bayer win their 2 games in Jan and move to 19.  They have, respectively:  Shakthar/Real,  Sparta Prague/Monaco , Monaco/Celtic   and  Atletico/Sparta Prague

So thats a max of 9 teams who could possibly go ahead of us, 2 (or 3 if the Barcelona/Dortmund game doesn't end in a draw) on goal difference (where we have a +7 and a +10 advantage currently on the GD). 

A single point, would take us to 19 - and that would then guarantee us 8th regardless of other results, and it for that to happen it would likely be a 7/8 way tie on GD on 19 points with everyone else.

A single point dropped from any of the teams above immediately rules them out from overtaking us - other than the Barce/Dortmund where a tie would take both to 13 as well, meaning both could get 19.   



Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
Probably also worth playing a half strength team against Lille rather than fully kids - have Ipswich at home after so it's somewhat safer to go half and half for both
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
^

Yeah, it'd have to be an absoute shit show for us to drop into the playoffs from here. Slot told TNT after Madrid he wanted to win tonight to rest players, so he has to name at least a strong bench v Lille and a decent starting 11 to ensure we get the point we need. Gonna be an interesting few games.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
^

Yeah, it'd have to be an absoute shit show for us to drop into the playoffs from here. Slot told TNT after Madrid he wanted to win tonight to rest players, so he has to name at least a strong bench v Lille and a decent starting 11 to ensure we get the point we need. Gonna be an interesting few games.

Yeah I would imagine something akin to our League Cup team against Lille with a strong bench just in case, and then I am fully on board with sending the kids against PSV if we get the points needed
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Great place for us to be in whatever happens.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:55:56 pm
To echo Scottymuser's fine work above I've also worked through this..

Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm

There are 12 Teams who can theoretically catch us

TeamMax PointsCurrent GDFixtures
Barcelona2113Dortmund (a) Benfica (a) Atalanta (H)
Dortmund2110Barcelona (H) Bologna (a) Shakhtar Donetsk (H)
Bayer Leverkusen197Atletico Madrid (a) Sparta Prague (H)
Arsenal196Monaco (H) Dinamo Zagreb (H) Girona (a)
Aston Villa196Monaco (a) Celtic (H)
Monaco195Arsenal (a) Aston Villa (H) Inter Milan (a)
Brest194Shakhtar Donetsk (a) Real Madrid (H)
Lille192Sturm Graz (H) Liverpool (a) Feyenoord (H)
Bayern189Feyenoord (a) Slovan Bratislava (H)
Benfica183Bologna (H) Barcelona (H) Juventus (a)
Atletico Madrid182Slovan Bratislava (H) Bayer Leverkusen (H) RB Salzburg (a)
AC Milan182Red Star Belgrade (H) Girona (H) Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Monaco's fixtures effectively remove 1 team (potentially more) and likewise Atletico facing Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica could beat Barca and Barca beat Dortmund to allow all 3 to catch us but any other result tomorrow will remove a further team.

This leaves 9 teams to pass us but effectively our Goal Difference of 12 means Benfica, Atletico and Milan are not going to catch us.

Calling the Fat Lady, calling the Fat Lady...

Apart from the winner of Dortmund v Barca tomorrow all the above teams are going to need maximum points to catch us. 2 points for us confirms us in top two which is useful for avoiding the rest of the top 6 teams until the Semi Final and 1st/2nd place until the Final
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #128 on: Today at 12:30:23 am
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:55:56 pm
To echo Scottymuser's fine work above I've also worked through this..

There are 12 Teams who can theoretically catch us

TeamMax PointsCurrent GDFixtures
Barcelona2113Dortmund (a) Benfica (a) Atalanta (H)
Dortmund2110Barcelona (H) Bologna (a) Shakhtar Donetsk (H)
Bayer Leverkusen197Atletico Madrid (a) Sparta Prague (H)
Arsenal196Monaco (H) Dinamo Zagreb (H) Girona (a)
Aston Villa196Monaco (a) Celtic (H)
Monaco195Arsenal (a) Aston Villa (H) Inter Milan (a)
Brest194Shakhtar Donetsk (a) Real Madrid (H)
Lille192Sturm Graz (H) Liverpool (a) Feyenoord (H)
Bayern189Feyenoord (a) Slovan Bratislava (H)
Benfica183Bologna (H) Barcelona (H) Juventus (a)
Atletico Madrid182Slovan Bratislava (H) Bayer Leverkusen (H) RB Salzburg (a)
AC Milan182Red Star Belgrade (H) Girona (H) Dinamo Zagreb (a)

Monaco's fixtures effectively remove 1 team (potentially more) and likewise Atletico facing Bayer Leverkusen. Benfica could beat Barca and Barca beat Dortmund to allow all 3 to catch us but any other result tomorrow will remove a further team.

This leaves 9 teams to pass us but effectively our Goal Difference of 12 means Benfica, Atletico and Milan are not going to catch us.

Calling the Fat Lady, calling the Fat Lady...

Apart from the winner of Dortmund v Barca tomorrow all the above teams are going to need maximum points to catch us. 2 points for us confirms us in top two which is useful for avoiding the rest of the top 6 teams until the Semi Final and 1st/2nd place until the Final

And bravo to you too sir. :)
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:36:01 am
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:44:48 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:30:23 am
And bravo to you too sir. :)

My nipples explode with delight...
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #131 on: Today at 12:46:20 am
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:02:50 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm
Pretty amazing that Leipzig are going to end up with 0 points after 6 games.

Pretty amazing that Leipzig are the first team to be officially eliminated as well.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #133 on: Today at 08:23:35 am
Real so lucky with that Atalanta miss in the last minute
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #134 on: Today at 08:25:33 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:01 am

5 points clear & we beat the 2nd in the table 4-0, Incredible

If we 8/8 i think its something that wont happen again for a long time
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #135 on: Today at 09:02:14 am
The number of paragraphs explaining totally outlandish hypotheticals is hilarious. Were not going to lose our last 2 games, weve won 6 in a row in the CL and have lost once all season.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #136 on: Today at 09:46:36 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:01 am



The rest of the pack still incredibly bunched together.
Even if they lose today, Feyenoord in 25th could still in theory overhaul Leverkusen in 2nd.


Only Liverpool and the winner of Barca-Dortmund (if there is one) will have guaranted at least a play-off position with 2 games to go.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #137 on: Today at 11:18:43 am
I think the new format has really benefited what would have been pot 4 teams previously.  Villa and Brest, for example, would ordinarily have expected to be in very tough groups but instead are playing roughly the same set of fixtures as traditional pot 1 teams.

Brest look well placed to qualify off the back of wins against Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Sparta Prague and PSV.  There's no scenario where they could have ended up playing more than one of those teams in the old format.  Against the more favoured sides they've taken one point from two games (a draw at home to Leverkusen and a defeat at Barca).  Their remaining games are Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

A theoretical 23/24-format group for Brest would have been Barca, Leverkusen, PSV and themselves.  Realistically they'd have been fighting it out for third and a place in the Europa League.

It's also funny seeing clubs like PSG struggling.  They've generally been a bit limp in the CL but reached the knock-out stages by edging through their group.  It's not really a surprise that they lost to Arsenal and Bayern as they pretty much always do.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #138 on: Today at 11:38:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:14 am
The number of paragraphs explaining totally outlandish hypotheticals is hilarious. Were not going to lose our last 2 games, weve won 6 in a row in the CL and have lost once all season.

UEFAs site has us marked as qualified for the last 16
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/standings/
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #139 on: Today at 11:53:21 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 11:38:10 am
UEFAs site has us marked as qualified for the last 16
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/standings/

I don't believe that's the case. They have us with the green and blue mark next to us, which the legend at the bottom of the table states is "R16 or knockout play-off place confirmed".

Practically speaking, we're pretty much there, but not mathematically yet.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #140 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:18:43 am
I think the new format has really benefited what would have been pot 4 teams previously.  Villa and Brest, for example, would ordinarily have expected to be in very tough groups but instead are playing roughly the same set of fixtures as traditional pot 1 teams.

Brest look well placed to qualify off the back of wins against Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Sparta Prague and PSV.  There's no scenario where they could have ended up playing more than one of those teams in the old format.  Against the more favoured sides they've taken one point from two games (a draw at home to Leverkusen and a defeat at Barca).  Their remaining games are Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

A theoretical 23/24-format group for Brest would have been Barca, Leverkusen, PSV and themselves.  Realistically they'd have been fighting it out for third and a place in the Europa League.

It's also funny seeing clubs like PSG struggling.  They've generally been a bit limp in the CL but reached the knock-out stages by edging through their group.  It's not really a surprise that they lost to Arsenal and Bayern as they pretty much always do.

Yes, there's an oddity now in that you still need the seeding pots to try and make everyone's fixtures fair, but there's no real advantage now in being seeded in a higher pot.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #141 on: Today at 01:16:33 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:18:43 am
I think the new format has really benefited what would have been pot 4 teams previously.  Villa and Brest, for example, would ordinarily have expected to be in very tough groups but instead are playing roughly the same set of fixtures as traditional pot 1 teams.

Brest look well placed to qualify off the back of wins against Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Sparta Prague and PSV.  There's no scenario where they could have ended up playing more than one of those teams in the old format.  Against the more favoured sides they've taken one point from two games (a draw at home to Leverkusen and a defeat at Barca).  Their remaining games are Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

A theoretical 23/24-format group for Brest would have been Barca, Leverkusen, PSV and themselves.  Realistically they'd have been fighting it out for third and a place in the Europa League.

It's also funny seeing clubs like PSG struggling.  They've generally been a bit limp in the CL but reached the knock-out stages by edging through their group.  It's not really a surprise that they lost to Arsenal and Bayern as they pretty much always do.

'Qualify' means different thing now though. The old 'qualifcation' would get you into the last 16. The new one (at 9th-24th), gets you into the final 24. Teams like Celtic may well get through to the last 24 (and play 4 extra matches in the process), where they'd have really struggled to get out of the group stage previously. But they then need to win a 2 legged tie to get to the last 16. We're basically just faffing about for ages (and 4 extra games) in order to reach the same stage as the conclusion of group stage used to leave you in.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #142 on: Today at 01:19:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:18:43 am
I think the new format has really benefited what would have been pot 4 teams previously.  Villa and Brest, for example, would ordinarily have expected to be in very tough groups but instead are playing roughly the same set of fixtures as traditional pot 1 teams.

Brest look well placed to qualify off the back of wins against Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Sparta Prague and PSV.  There's no scenario where they could have ended up playing more than one of those teams in the old format.  Against the more favoured sides they've taken one point from two games (a draw at home to Leverkusen and a defeat at Barca).  Their remaining games are Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

A theoretical 23/24-format group for Brest would have been Barca, Leverkusen, PSV and themselves.  Realistically they'd have been fighting it out for third and a place in the Europa League.

It's also funny seeing clubs like PSG struggling.  They've generally been a bit limp in the CL but reached the knock-out stages by edging through their group.  It's not really a surprise that they lost to Arsenal and Bayern as they pretty much always do.

It has, but its also bloody added games to an already packed schedule for almost everyone. While we are guaranteed the knockouts, we're still in a position where we'd rather finish top 8, but if it all goes wrong, we can end up in the KO round. We need to field a strong enough side to get at least a draw at home to Lille, so we can relax v PSV - if results go against us and we somehow lose to Lille (It can happen regardless of what others say), we may need to go strong v PSV.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #143 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:19:17 pm
It has, but its also bloody added games to an already packed schedule for almost everyone. While we are guaranteed the knockouts, we're still in a position where we'd rather finish top 8, but if it all goes wrong, we can end up in the KO round. We need to field a strong enough side to get at least a draw at home to Lille, so we can relax v PSV - if results go against us and we somehow lose to Lille (It can happen regardless of what others say), we may need to go strong v PSV.

Yeah it's absolutely wild that we've won ALL 6 games (the number we used to play in the group) and yet still aren't guaranteed top 8. We've been incredibly dominant but can't play severely weakened teams yet because it's not guaranteed. Previously if you won 4 in a row you'd be guaranteed a last 16 place. Probably in 1st too.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #144 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #145 on: Today at 01:44:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:21:36 pm
Yeah it's absolutely wild that we've won ALL 6 games (the number we used to play in the group) and yet still aren't guaranteed top 8. We've been incredibly dominant but can't play severely weakened teams yet because it's not guaranteed. Previously if you won 4 in a row you'd be guaranteed a last 16 place. Probably in 1st too.

Its mad - from this position, you'd say we're going to finish top 8, but the problem is, there are 7/8 teams who can get to 19pts and 4 who can get level with us, so we a HAVE to get that final point. We could do with Monaco beating Arsenal tonight, as they'd then be on 13pts but they play Villa and Inter in their last 2 - Arsenal you'd say would beat Shaktar, but Girona away will be tough.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #146 on: Today at 02:49:06 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Its mad - from this position, you'd say we're going to finish top 8, but the problem is, there are 7/8 teams who can get to 19pts and 4 who can get level with us, so we a HAVE to get that final point. We could do with Monaco beating Arsenal tonight, as they'd then be on 13pts but they play Villa and Inter in their last 2 - Arsenal you'd say would beat Shaktar, but Girona away will be tough.

A draw would help even more help - as then both will be on 11 so neither would be able to get to 18. 
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #147 on: Today at 02:56:34 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:02:14 am
The number of paragraphs explaining totally outlandish hypotheticals is hilarious. Were not going to lose our last 2 games, weve won 6 in a row in the CL and have lost once all season.

Nobody is saying it will happen, but what we are saying is it is incorrect to state that, mathematically/officially, we *are* in the top 8 right now (we could be after tonights fixtures though).  And the problem with believing that we are, could lead to us calling for our youth team being picked, Slot deciding to go with that - and then that meaning we lose both and make the 2% possibility maybe slightly more likely.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #148 on: Today at 03:04:48 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:49:06 pm
A draw would help even more help - as then both will be on 11 so neither would be able to get to 18. 

Yeah good point, can't catch us, but they're both are still chasing top 8. so Monaco will still try v Villa and Inter.

For a neutral, this league format is great as we've no dead rubbers as of yet, but for the teams, its fucking too much footy. Yet this is what Che Neville, Sky and other crying c*nts screamed for.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #149 on: Today at 04:14:24 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:04:48 pm
Yeah good point, can't catch us, but they're both are still chasing top 8. so Monaco will still try v Villa and Inter.

For a neutral, this league format is great as we've no dead rubbers as of yet, but for the teams, its fucking too much footy. Yet this is what Che Neville, Sky and other crying c*nts screamed for.

You wouldn't expect dead rubbers with three games to play in any format, there aren't even that many in a 38-game PL season with three games to go. But Leipzig are already out, a few others will join them tonight, so that's several teams with nothing to play for with two games to go, which didn't happen often with the old system. Someone could take advantage of this to improve their goal difference against these teams, which could be crucial for top 8/24. And there'll be many more with nothing to play for in the final round, hopefully including us (though I doubt anyone will be improving their goal difference against us :)).
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #150 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 04:14:24 pm
You wouldn't expect dead rubbers with three games to play in any format, there aren't even that many in a 38-game PL season with three games to go. But Leipzig are already out, a few others will join them tonight, so that's several teams with nothing to play for with two games to go, which didn't happen often with the old system. Someone could take advantage of this to improve their goal difference against these teams, which could be crucial for top 8/24. And there'll be many more with nothing to play for in the final round, hopefully including us (though I doubt anyone will be improving their goal difference against us :)).

They're still looking like important games right up to MW8,  MW7, Sporting play Leipzig, so that game has meaning, Graz play Lille tonight, then Atalanta, so if they can beat them, they go into week 8 playing Leipzig, with a chance of the knockouts. There's also (maybe not for RBL) the £2 million prize money for winning a game. Young Boys are on 0 pts, but they play Stuttgart tonight, who are 3pts behind PSG and still hoping to make the last 24.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #151 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:27:54 pm
They're still looking like important games right up to MW8,  MW7, Sporting play Leipzig, so that game has meaning, Graz play Lille tonight, then Atalanta, so if they can beat them, they go into week 8 playing Leipzig, with a chance of the knockouts. There's also (maybe not for RBL) the £2 million prize money for winning a game. Young Boys are on 0 pts, but they play Stuttgart tonight, who are 3pts behind PSG and still hoping to make the last 24.

Yes, they're not dead rubbers, but they are games in which one team has nothing to play for (there is the prize money element, but I doubt that would make the players give their all).
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #152 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm
Anyone watching the Lille game. Know who the co commentator is?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #153 on: Today at 06:16:07 pm
Bobinhood is this the David guy youre always on about?
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #154 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm
Reminder -  if Lille, Benfica and AC Milan all fail to win tonight (or two fail and Arsenal and Monaco draw) then top 8 will be mathematically confirmed for us.
Re: Champions League Fixtures 10th/11th December
Reply #155 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm
Nice finish
