Poll

Who gets your vote?

Jude Bellingham
Keely Hodgkinson
Luke Littler
Joe Root
Sarah Storey
Alex Yee
« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024  (Read 2159 times)

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #40 on: December 11, 2024, 06:13:42 pm »
Cricket is shit, its as shit as Rugby League.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,568
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #41 on: December 11, 2024, 06:29:35 pm »
What sports arent shit Kenny? If its just football thats fine, but youd hate most of the nominees if they went down that route too!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #42 on: December 11, 2024, 06:36:15 pm »
He wont win it, but Alex Yee winning triathlon gold is huge. Although elite, hes not considered the best Triathlete in the world and he blew away the best of the best in Wilde with one of the most adrenaline-fuelled surges Ive ever seen during the running segment.

I back Keely Hodgkinson though. 800m is a diabolically tough race and a super high-quality field and she just stamped her authority all over it with that insane second lap. Considering we probably had a few disappointing results on the track, to see someones insanely disciplined, intense training crystallise and produce gold at the exact moment of most pressure is quite special.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #43 on: December 11, 2024, 08:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 11, 2024, 12:57:33 pm
Remind me to make sure I go to any parties that you go to, they sound a hoot! ;)

Hodgkinson for me, even if I do think her time improvements are a bit sus ;D

Youre safe, Im an antisocial c*nt 😁
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,917
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #44 on: December 11, 2024, 08:59:41 pm »
Darts isn't a sport #analysis
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #45 on: December 12, 2024, 08:25:34 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 11, 2024, 06:29:35 pm
What sports arent shit Kenny? If its just football thats fine, but youd hate most of the nominees if they went down that route too!

International Rugby Union, Boxing before the turn of the Millennium, Snooker, Tennis, Golf, in that order

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #46 on: December 12, 2024, 08:29:25 pm »
I can't stand cricket, and never watch or listen to anything about it, but I absolutely know who Joe Root is, even if I couldn't tell you what he has done this year. Just a vague awareness that he plays for England is considered pretty good.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,126
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #47 on: December 12, 2024, 10:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on December 12, 2024, 08:29:25 pm
I can't stand cricket, and never watch or listen to anything about it, but I absolutely know who Joe Root is, even if I couldn't tell you what he has done this year. Just a vague awareness that he plays for England is considered pretty good.

Same as me. I think I'd heard on the radio that he broke some scoring record, highest ever England or something was it? . I've no idea who Alex Yee or Keely Hodgkinson are, obviously know Littler.

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline oldman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #48 on: December 12, 2024, 11:32:11 pm »
Just looked up Alex Yees achievements - incredible
He,ll get my vote

Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #49 on: December 13, 2024, 05:09:51 pm »
Be mad for Littler to win when hes not even the best English Luke that darts has to offer right now.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #50 on: December 13, 2024, 09:56:06 pm »
Keely Hodgkinson for me, she's incredible. Don't know what Littler is doing on there the kebab eating Manc twat.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,068
  • The first five yards........
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #51 on: December 14, 2024, 10:06:06 am »
Joe Root naturally.

A century tomorrow will seal it (or will that be too late?)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #52 on: December 14, 2024, 10:33:38 am »
Its a bit too early for Root, he should be nominated and win it next year when he goes second on the all time test run scorers list.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,933
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Keely Hodgkinson wins it, right decision :)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,568
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:05:15 pm »
The lesser of the two Manc evils won. Glad she did though.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:05:54 pm »
Didn't even realise this was on tonight
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 