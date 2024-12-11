He wont win it, but Alex Yee winning triathlon gold is huge. Although elite, hes not considered the best Triathlete in the world and he blew away the best of the best in Wilde with one of the most adrenaline-fuelled surges Ive ever seen during the running segment.



I back Keely Hodgkinson though. 800m is a diabolically tough race and a super high-quality field and she just stamped her authority all over it with that insane second lap. Considering we probably had a few disappointing results on the track, to see someones insanely disciplined, intense training crystallise and produce gold at the exact moment of most pressure is quite special.