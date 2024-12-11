He wont win it, but Alex Yee winning triathlon gold is huge. Although elite, hes not considered the best Triathlete in the world and he blew away the best of the best in Wilde with one of the most adrenaline-fuelled surges Ive ever seen during the running segment.
I back Keely Hodgkinson though. 800m is a diabolically tough race and a super high-quality field and she just stamped her authority all over it with that insane second lap. Considering we probably had a few disappointing results on the track, to see someones insanely disciplined, intense training crystallise and produce gold at the exact moment of most pressure is quite special.