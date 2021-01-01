Bar the League Cup when we had to play the kids did he ever play a weakened team in Europe?



do you mean in addition to the one I've already mentioned on this page? How about the multiple weakened teams last season. Not even a year ago we started Gordon, Chambers and Doak in Europe. Also, and I hate to do this, but Klopp rotated a hell of a lot in the FA cup too voluntarily. Remember the Jose Enrique captaincy? Not sure where you've selectively remembered it as only league cup and by force.Aside from all those though, maybe you could just pause a sec and consider if there's actually a point that you're trying to make? Cos at the moment you seem to have taken issue with me suggesting that rotating (and occasionally not winning) games is not fatal - and it's hard to understand why that would exercise you into fighting the suggestion