Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9

Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:25:44 pm
Yep. It's mad. I'll amend my statement. There is minimal sporting value (because some people think 2 million is worth the sporting cost of knackering our players) in winning these games. No one thinks winning friendlies matters. There's no reason to think winning dead rubbers matters.

By "some people," do you mean our owners?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:02:53 pm
Full team in every CL game we ever play, would be sickened if we rested any player with 2m euros on the line.

If we end up winning the competition I won't be going to any parade if we've left a couple of million on the table here. These are the games that matter.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:25:44 pm
Yep. It's mad. I'll amend my statement. There is minimal sporting value (because some people think 2 million is worth the sporting cost of knackering our players) in winning these games. No one thinks winning friendlies matters. There's no reason to think winning dead rubbers matters.
It's a chicken and egg situation. The 2m benefit is actually simplistic. There are other benefits like bonuses from sponsors, higher revenue (linked to a higher coefficient and a higher share of the TV money.

That's why big team never forgo it (It's shortsighted). Also, players want to play because of bonuses and exposure (endorsements) LOL. I don't think Salah has ever missed a CL dead rubber.

Saying we should forgo the benefits is fine but it's easy to turn around and say that the club should  "spend more money".

Where do you think the money comes from? :)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:43:59 pm
It's a chicken and egg situation. The 2m benefit is actually simplistic. There are other benefits like bonuses from sponsors, higher revenue (linked to a higher coefficient and a higher share of the TV money.

That's why big team never forgo it (It's shortsighted). Also, players want to play because of bonuses and exposure (endorsements) LOL. I don't think Salah has ever missed a CL dead rubber.

Saying we should forgo the benefits is fine but it's easy to turn around and say that the club should  "spend more money".

Where do you think the money comes from? :)

The best way of winning prize money and growing prestige etc is winning the big things at the end of the season. To do that you need to manage minutes sustainably in the first 7 months of the season. We can still win against Girona whilst resting Salah, Grav and other players who've had a lot of minutes so far. Plus the more our players play the more likely they are to get injured. When there is very little riding on a game in sporting terms (it's very close to being a dead rubber for us) we should take the opportunity to rest players.
i don't think rotating in one or two hypothetical group games is going to put our reputation and sponsors on the line, nor our coefficient. united seem to get paid decently still. our revenue's determined by how far we get too, not group stage performances.

agree on Salah though, he seems to rule himself in when given the chance. but we started leighton clarkson in midfield in one of our most recent CL dead rubbers, we'll mix things up a bit
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:51:20 pm
The best way of winning prize money and growing prestige etc is winning the big things at the end of the season. To do that you need to manage minutes sustainably in the first 7 months of the season. We can still win against Girona whilst resting Salah, Grav and other players who've had a lot of minutes so far.
The bulk of the money is earned during the journey, so I don't totally agree with that.

Do we want to win big trophies? Yes
Does "spending more money" help? Yes
Is neglecting opportunities to actually earn more consistent with this? NO.

We can make a few changes but I expect to field a relatively strong team that we're confident can win. We won't "throw" the game to rest players.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:54:44 pm
The bulk of the money is earned during the journey, so I don't totally agree with that.

Do we want to win big trophies? Yes
Does "spending more money" help? Yes
Is neglecting opportunities to actually earn more consistent with this? NO.

We can make a few changes but I expect to field a relatively strong team that we're confident can win. We won't "throw" the game to rest players.

Sure, by winning the last 16, last 8, last 4. We'll get 6 million if we win the last 3 games of the league stage right? But how much do we win if we get all the way to the final and win it, in prize money and TV money. Way more. And also, who cares. I want to win stuff. Running our player into the ground doesn't help with that. If we play full strength teams in the remaining 3 CL games we're mad. But you agree we should make changes which is great. No one is suggesting we play the kids (that's for the league cup ;) ).
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:54:44 pm
The bulk of the money is earned during the journey, so I don't totally agree with that.
maybe i'm misunderstanding you but that's not true on the face of it.

if we won each of the 8 single league format games we earn 17mil euro*
if we qualify for both the round of 16 and then the quarter finals [so, 4 games but don't need to win them all] we'd earn 23.5mil euro.
it's then 15mil euro for getting through to the semis

the earnings change most dramatically by advancing in the competition, not by league stage perforance


*there's also some kind of final position bonus, but thats less than a week of salah's wages per position dropped, so it's pretty lowkey
We exist to win games and trophies, winning breeds winners, not whiners.

Confidence/momentum is huge in football.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 03:08:17 pm
We exist to win games and trophies, winning breeds winners, not whiners.

Confidence/momentum is huge in football.

We exist to win trophies. Almost always winning is necessary for this aim. But sometimes it isn't. Like friendlies or dead rubbers. At which point other considerations come into play more strongly.

Player unions are talking about striking they're so upset with how much they're being flogged. We need to find ways of avoiding flogging our players. it's counter productive to what we're trying to do, which is win in May/June.
If Liverpool PLC are most interested in profits, they should get the team to lose the next 3 games and enter the last 32 stage where the extra games with the gate receipts, match day venue, tv money, etc. would be more profitable.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:10:07 pm
We exist to win trophies. Almost always winning is necessary for this aim. But sometimes it isn't. Like friendlies or dead rubbers. At which point other considerations come into play more strongly.

Player unions are talking about striking they're so upset with how much they're being flogged. We need to find ways of avoiding flogging our players. it's counter productive to what we're trying to do, which is win in May/June.

This isn't a friendly or a dead rubber, we aren't even guaranteed qualification yet.

We've just had a 6 day break and take our players health and fitness incredibly seriously.

Slot has already said we'll be going strong so I'm unsure why we need a debate, he knows his stuff.
With the remaining games in the Champions League group stage, I'd fancy our chances even if we rest and rotate some of our key players. There won't be many other opportunities to do this so best to take the chance when it presents itself in the coming months.

That being said, I don't think we need to heavily rotate today considering the break the players have had and we still haven't qualified yet.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 03:08:17 pm
We exist to win games and trophies, winning breeds winners, not whiners.

Confidence/momentum is huge in football.
I feel like we never really got over that beating Red Star Belgrade dished out to us in 2018. We were lucky to escape 0-2 which hurt at the time, but the effect on our momentum was even greater
Girona are owned by Abu Dhabi, so no nicites with these shit heads.  :D
What an awful kick off time!
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:17:36 pm
I feel like we never really got over that beating Red Star Belgrade dished out to us in 2018. We were lucky to escape 0-2 which hurt at the time, but the effect on our momentum was even greater

Not like you to drudge up the past like a bad penny.
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 02:39:56 pm
If we end up winning the competition I won't be going to any parade if we've left a couple of million on the table here. These are the games that matter.

 ;D
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:22:42 pm
What an awful kick off time!

Just noticed. why is it on so early?
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 03:24:42 pm
Not like you to drudge up the past like a bad penny.
please excuse me for wallowing over number six ;D
Quote from: ... on Today at 03:27:10 pm
Just noticed. why is it on so early?
A couple of games every matchday start at this time. It's our turn basically.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:17:36 pm
I feel like we never really got over that beating Red Star Belgrade dished out to us in 2018. We were lucky to escape 0-2 which hurt at the time, but the effect on our momentum was even greater

 ;D Its deeply worrying if this squad apparently cant handle a defeat or draw, certainly wont be achieving anything in that case. Luckily its a load of bollocks.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:27:18 pm
please excuse me for wallowing over number six ;D

Led by Klopp, another born winner, good example. Bar the League Cup when we had to play the kids did he ever play a weakened team in Europe?
Alisson or Kelleher. Gomez or Quansah. Which 2 from Diaz, Gakpo, and Nunez. I think realistically those are the only calls that Slot will be making for his starting lineup.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 03:39:34 pm
Bar the League Cup when we had to play the kids did he ever play a weakened team in Europe?
do you mean in addition to the one I've already mentioned on this page? How about the multiple weakened teams last season. Not even a year ago we started Gordon, Chambers and Doak in Europe. Also, and I hate to do this, but Klopp rotated a hell of a lot in the FA cup too voluntarily. Remember the Jose Enrique captaincy? Not sure where you've selectively remembered it as only league cup and by force.

Aside from all those though, maybe you could just pause a sec and consider if there's actually a point that you're trying to make? Cos at the moment you seem to have taken issue with me suggesting that rotating (and occasionally not winning) games is not fatal - and it's hard to understand why that would exercise you into fighting the suggestion
Apart from maybe Gakpo starting over Nunez hes went with the strongest team possible
For the sake of your respective partners, I really do hope some of you save all your arguments for this forum.
Get these twatted then full steam ahead with rest for PSV and Lille. Very nervous now though, hopefully 2m on the line and the threat of our sponsors leaving doesnt impact the team negatively, its a lot of pressure.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:16:50 pm
For the sake of your respective partners, I really do hope some of you save all your arguments for this forum.
;D

same applies for your kinks ;)

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Get these twatted then full steam ahead with rest for PSV and Lille. Very nervous now though, hopefully 2m on the line and the threat of our sponsors leaving doesn’t impact the team negatively, it’s a lot of pressure.
'if you wont do it for each other lads, do it for standard chartered!'
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:21:10 pm
;D

same applies for your kinks ;)

;D No doubt
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:43 pm


Been a beautiful day there too by looks of it
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:12:18 pm
do you mean in addition to the one I've already mentioned on this page? How about the multiple weakened teams last season. Not even a year ago we started Gordon, Chambers and Doak in Europe. Also, and I hate to do this, but Klopp rotated a hell of a lot in the FA cup too voluntarily. Remember the Jose Enrique captaincy? Not sure where you've selectively remembered it as only league cup and by force.

Aside from all those though, maybe you could just pause a sec and consider if there's actually a point that you're trying to make? Cos at the moment you seem to have taken issue with me suggesting that rotating (and occasionally not winning) games is not fatal - and it's hard to understand why that would exercise you into fighting the suggestion

I meant Europe, specifically Champions League and it was a genuine question. My memory is that Klopp always went with primarily the first team in the Champions League, injuries permitting.
