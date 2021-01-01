I don't really get the round of last 16 based on this. Is it not teams going into a hat after they get through the playoff round, making sure teams 1-8 are kept separate?



These seems to suggest certain set teams, like positions 17-18, would face teams 1-2?



According to my understanding it is correct as it stands and yes, the top 8 teams are split (4 in the top-half and 4 in the bottom-half).If you take the first play-off fixture on the graphic, teams that finish in 17 and 18 on the log are drawn against one another to determine which one plays in the top-half fixture, resulting in the other entering the graphic in the bottom-half play-off fixture.Likewise for the teams finishing in 15 or 16 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which of the two enter the top-half fixture with the other entering the bottom-off fixture.Similarly teams that finish in 1 or 2 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which one plays there first Round 16 match in the top-half fixture with the other entering their first Round 16 match in the bottom-half fixture. Teams 1 and 2 could only come up against one another in the Final.