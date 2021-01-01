« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9  (Read 3143 times)

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
He got married in the summer, so I don't expect it will be too long...  ;)
:)
Logged

Offline ScottishM

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:26:49 am »
Anyone in Girona lads? Just heading in there shortly from Barcelona.
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
I hope at least Salah and Gravenberch start on the bench
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,814
  • Truthiness
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:48:05 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 07:40:42 am
What complacency?
People thinking it was kicking off at 6.00 not 5.45.  What if the players did that too, eh? Pissing about in the dressing room listening to shite music and doing insta live videos while Juan Girona is whacking another goal into our empty net.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,737
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:48:05 am
People thinking it was kicking off at 6.00 not 5.45.  What if the players did that too, eh? Pissing about in the dressing room listening to shite music and doing insta live videos while Juan Girona is whacking another goal into our empty net.
They could only do that if they won the toss...  ;D
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:05:59 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm
Think Slot will go full strength still. We always do for some reason.

We will go full strength for this with Gav starting as he did the presser. He wants win the game.

The reason we go full strength is because he wants to win this group and we have more or less won it with Dortmoud v Barca and Inter having a tough game.

Once we win the group he will make changes and play mainly reserves
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:13:46 am »
If he wants to win the 'group' someone should explain the format to him. Minimal value in it.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:13:46 am
If he wants to win the 'group' someone should explain the format to him. Minimal value in it.

Well if we don't win the group then it means we haven't won football matches.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm
Doubt he'll rotate much or it will end up being too long between games, which can also affect performance.

I know people are obsessed by 'rest' but it's not a case of 'the more you have the better'. You need to have the right amount of it, not too little, but not too much, either.

The postponement of the derby means he'll probably go stronger than he might have if we had played on Sat.

He's already said no reason to rotate much, everyone is fit and ready from the last game.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:20:49 am
Well if we don't win the group then it means we haven't won football matches.

£6 million in prize money if we win the last three as well
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,130
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:23:19 am »
Can understand why we would go strong but maybe an argument in protecting Gravenberch and Robertson.
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
We will be playing very strong sides even if we are qualified its 2 million a win and fa cup is 3.6 million to win league cup is 150k.

Prize money earnings im sure will be part of the managers season  targets given from the suits unpalatable as that is, hence why we played a crazy strong team in a dead rubber were jota got crocked a few.years back.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
CL Tracking
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,813
  • Believer
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:25:39 am »
I would much rather go strong tonight - especially with the unexpected rest at the weekend - to get qualification done and dusted with no danger of additional games. Win tonight and we're pretty much home and hosed for this part of the European Cup.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,783
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:41:07 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:25:39 am
I would much rather go strong tonight - especially with the unexpected rest at the weekend - to get qualification done and dusted with no danger of additional games. Win tonight and we're pretty much home and hosed for this part of the European Cup.

Same here - the fitness team will also be saying that the players need to play to be ready for Fulham at the weekend.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:45:38 am »
We have come a long way since Rodgers raised the white flag at the Bernabeu. I am looking forward to Arne sending out a strong team tonight, as for me Liverpool's reputation as a European great is important and sending out weakened teams except in really extenuating circumstances should be avoided.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,876
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:47:30 am »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:23:28 am
We will be playing very strong sides even if we are qualified its 2 million a win and fa cup is 3.6 million to win league cup is 150k.

Prize money earnings im sure will be part of the managers season  targets given from the suits unpalatable as that is, hence why we played a crazy strong team in a dead rubber were jota got crocked a few.years back.

fwiw people on here were absolutely eviscerated for suggesting this was a factor when that happened
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,618
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:08:47 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 07:40:42 am
What complacency?

We haven't played in almost a week. Very cocky of the team.
Logged

Online King Kennys Pumas

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:09:24 am »
Aren't Girona owned by City? I fully expect a few injuries to our players.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:11 am by King Kennys Pumas »
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • ...All the best
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
In the old format we'd be already feet up giving squad players and youngsters valuable minutes and experience. Oh well.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:21:48 am »
I kinda feel like they are going to give us a game and a half, we better be on our toes.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:29:52 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:21:48 am
I kinda feel like they are going to give us a game and a half, we better be on our toes.
we lost awy to Red Star in the CL in 18/19
going away in the CL is tough
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:31:28 am »
Might be going against the grain, but I'd be starting Alisson in this one for sure just to blow any cobwebs off before the weekend, where I assume he will be guaranteed to start in a much more important game.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Today at 10:24:21 am
CL Tracking

I don't really get the round of last 16 based on this. Is it not teams going into a hat after they get through the playoff round, making sure teams 1-8 are kept separate?

These seems to suggest certain set teams, like positions 17-18, would face teams 1-2?


Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,862
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Thanks for kicking this off Roger.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,618
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:52:17 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:21:48 am
I kinda feel like they are going to give us a game and a half, we better be on our toes.

Expecting a lot of extra time?
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:53:14 am
They could only do that if they won the toss...  ;D

And even then they could only go 1-0 up and I fancy us coming back to win it from there   :P
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,868
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:31:28 am
Might be going against the grain, but I'd be starting Alisson in this one for sure just to blow any cobwebs off before the weekend, where I assume he will be guaranteed to start in a much more important game.

Think hes starting tonight isnt he ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RooiBefok

  • (Crank) Minority Martyr, and Defender & Lover of The 5th Benitle. His most ardent fan. Adores him. No really, I think he's great. The best.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • Perservate et Superate
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:48:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:35:46 am
I don't really get the round of last 16 based on this. Is it not teams going into a hat after they get through the playoff round, making sure teams 1-8 are kept separate?

These seems to suggest certain set teams, like positions 17-18, would face teams 1-2?

According to my understanding it is correct as it stands and yes, the top 8 teams are split (4 in the top-half and 4 in the bottom-half). 

If you take the first play-off fixture on the graphic, teams that finish in 17 and 18 on the log are drawn against one another to determine which one plays in the top-half fixture, resulting in the other entering the graphic in the bottom-half play-off fixture.

Likewise for the teams finishing in 15 or 16 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which of the two enter the top-half fixture with the other entering the bottom-off fixture.
 
Similarly teams that finish in 1 or 2 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which one plays there first Round 16 match in the top-half fixture with the other entering their first Round 16 match in the bottom-half fixture. Teams 1 and 2 could only come up against one another in the Final.
Logged
The 5th Benitle fell in love with himself eighteen years ago and has remained faithful ever since

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:47:30 am
fwiw people on here were absolutely eviscerated for suggesting this was a factor when that happened

Exactly its almost as if people forget that even last season we were at the top of the table for a period before in Mac Allisters own words we 'ran out of energy'.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:23:28 am
We will be playing very strong sides even if we are qualified its 2 million a win and fa cup is 3.6 million to win league cup is 150k.

Prize money earnings im sure will be part of the managers season  targets given from the suits unpalatable as that is, hence why we played a crazy strong team in a dead rubber were jota got crocked a few.years back.
That team wasn't crazy strong.,Whether it's financial or just wanting to 'respect' the competition, clubs just don't put out a side full of kids in dead rubber games. Likes of Real, Bayer, City, etc. have played similar of not stronger sides when already qualified top in the past

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:52:19 pm
Exactly its almost as if people forget that even last season we were at the top of the table for a period before in Mac Allisters own words we 'ran out of energy'.
Our best players didn't play that many minutes compared to what you'd expect, only Van Dijk I guess. If they ran out of energy then we need players who can play those kind of minutes and not see as much a drop off.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:02:19 pm
That team wasn't crazy strong.,Whether it's financial or just wanting to 'respect' the competition, clubs just don't put out a side full of kids in dead rubber games. Likes of Real, Bayer, City, etc. have played similar of not stronger sides when already qualified top in the past
Our best players didn't play that many minutes compared to what you'd expect, only Van Dijk I guess. If they ran out of energy then we need players who can play those kind of minutes and not see as much a drop off.

Okay to the last point, but I don't think you're suggesting we get rid of Mac Allister, Dom or Konate, are you?

Gravenberch has never in his career played the number of minutes we are now putting on him. It would only be sensible to rotate him more as the months go on. So we need good options to do that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,503
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 11:49:34 am
Thanks for kicking this off Roger.
No worries Duvva, not the most lengthy one lol
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on Today at 12:48:07 pm
According to my understanding it is correct as it stands and yes, the top 8 teams are split (4 in the top-half and 4 in the bottom-half). 

If you take the first play-off fixture on the graphic, teams that finish in 17 and 18 on the log are drawn against one another to determine which one plays in the top-half fixture, resulting in the other entering the graphic in the bottom-half play-off fixture.

Likewise for the teams finishing in 15 or 16 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which of the two enter the top-half fixture with the other entering the bottom-off fixture.
 
Similarly teams that finish in 1 or 2 on the log will be drawn against each other to determine which one plays there first Round 16 match in the top-half fixture with the other entering their first Round 16 match in the bottom-half fixture. Teams 1 and 2 could only come up against one another in the Final.


Cheers. Makes sense. I think :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Girona away UCL 1745 Tues 10/9
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:13:26 pm
Okay to the last point, but I don't think you're suggesting we get rid of Mac Allister, Dom or Konate, are you?

Gravenberch has never in his career played the number of minutes we are now putting on him. It would only be sensible to rotate him more as the months go on. So we need good options to do that.
If you're in the premier league and want to challenge for the league and go deep in the Champions League you're going to need numerous players who can do 3500+ minutes at a high level, some over 4000 minutes at times. Not everyone needs to, but probably 8-10 players.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 