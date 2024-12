I think it'd be incredibly arrogant to rule Chelsea out. Their games have been a bit end to end but they've put together a good string of results, have plenty of scorers, plenty of depth and a less intense run of fixtures due to no CL.



We have a clearly stronger starting XI and manager but we've seen before how a lack of depth in key areas can derail an entire season, and our recruitment team don't have a habit of trying to capitalise on a strong start to the season by reinforcing in January.