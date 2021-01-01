« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1960 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:02:47 pm
Unless they do a Leicester - they didn't know until they held the trophy.

Don't really need to 'do a Leicester', but it would still be a huge improvement. We went from 75 points in 17-18 to 97 in 18-19. A similar improvement for Chelsea puts them at 85 points, though did finish significantly stronger last season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1961 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:06:30 pm
Leicester won it at 81 points.

Chelsea are on course for a 78 points season.

We are on course for a 95 points season ...
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact of the matter is that the title is in our hands, I'd agree 100%, but that depends on the projection for the remainder of the season. We have much shallower depth then Chelsea, especially in quality, and we play for other much more important trophy - the CL. You know the saying "If you try to sit on two chairs, you may fall on the floor". Not saying that that will happen, but it is a realistic possibility.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1962 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:34 pm
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact of the matter is that the title is in our hands, I'd agree 100%, but that depends on the projection for the remainder of the season. We have much shallower depth then Chelsea, especially in quality, and we play for other much more important trophy - the CL. You know the saying "If you try to sit on two chairs, you may fall on the floor". Not saying that that will happen, but it is a realistic possibility.

I would greatly disagree with that, I feel we have much greater quality than them both first team and in depth. We need to add more but I think we absolutely have greater quality than them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1963 on: Today at 08:19:53 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:34 pm
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

I'd imagine City have vastly outperformed their "projection" after 15 games in all of their title winning seasons.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1964 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:34 pm
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact of the matter is that the title is in our hands, I'd agree 100%, but that depends on the projection for the remainder of the season. We have much shallower depth then Chelsea, especially in quality, and we play for other much more important trophy - the CL. You know the saying "If you try to sit on two chairs, you may fall on the floor". Not saying that that will happen, but it is a realistic possibility.

Much shallower depth, especially in quality? What?!

I could think of maybe 3 positions I'd take their back-up over ours.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1965 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:34 pm
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact of the matter is that the title is in our hands, I'd agree 100%, but that depends on the projection for the remainder of the season. We have much shallower depth then Chelsea, especially in quality, and we play for other much more important trophy - the CL. You know the saying "If you try to sit on two chairs, you may fall on the floor". Not saying that that will happen, but it is a realistic possibility.

I can't agree. They have more players but for me our quality in reserve gives us a big advantage over everyone. Most of the players Chelsea have bought have still been shite. A fully fit Liverpool team has a subs bench with an embarrassment of riches. One thing you absolutely have to give Liverpool is that so many times we've had to rely on squad players coming in and doing the business in recent times. I think it's why City and Arsenal rely on the starters so much and can't cope when they do get more injuries than usual.

People think we're a bit reliant on Salah to win games. There's been no team in recent times more reliant on an individual player than they've been in the last 18 months with Palmer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1966 on: Today at 08:30:14 pm
Caicedo gets away with it again. Lost count how many dodgy challenges he's made this season and got away with no bookings let alone reds. Today's was a prime example of that.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1967 on: Today at 08:34:39 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1968 on: Today at 08:43:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:17:40 pm
I would greatly disagree with that, I feel we have much greater quality than them both first team and in depth. We need to add more but I think we absolutely have greater quality than them
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:20:05 pm
Much shallower depth, especially in quality? What?!

I could think of maybe 3 positions I'd take their back-up over ours.
OK, I'll bite.

First and foremost, quality only counts when it's on the pitch. Peter would certainly make a list of at least two players per position, which I couldn't care less when Morton and Endo remain on the paper. So, here is my take.

Keeper - sorted (best pair in the world)

Defence - without VVD or Konate, we are lacking. Gomez is very good but prone to mistakes. He is excellent choice for a versatile cover across the vack line that no other club has (superb quality in my view!). Quansah is just not there yet (I'd agree with Al regarding a loan considerastion). I think we actually need a LB too.

Midfield - a bit of a dire situation with 4 players for 3 positions. Until now, and thanks to the weather, we couldn't give Gravenbergh a rest. Macca was at risk of burnout before the yellows in the CL and PL (mid-season holiday would be good for him). Elliott is not up to speed yet. Szoboszlai has improved recently, but before that? I think out MFs picked themselves thus far. What happens when the CL playoffs start?

Forwards - just ask yourselves "don't we miss Jota now?", and then ask "why?". Salah's been magnificent carrying the team for a while, and long may it continue. But would you hang your hat on that? If this was just Slot's transitional season, then I'd be fine. But we have a title to win now. I dare say that we don't have a proper No.9 yet and we will eventually buy one that suits Slot's style. It's not gonna be Nunez, nor Gakpo, nor Lucho playing long term there.

EDIT: I consider the above in the context of us playing for both CL and PL. Chelsea don't have that intensity, can fuck Europe all alone and play for the PL only if they sniff a chance.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1969 on: Today at 08:47:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:06:30 pm
Leicester won it at 81 points.

Chelsea are on course for a 78 points season.

We are on course for a 95 points season ...

Just because we can get 95 pts if we win every game means nowt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1970 on: Today at 08:47:51 pm
Chelsea have a good side but who plays if their midfielders or Palmer get injured ?

Its also far too early in the season as we havent even played half the matches.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1971 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:43:20 pm
OK, I'll bite.

First and foremost, quality only counts when it's on the pitch. Peter would certainly make a list of at least two players per position, which I couldn't care less when Morton and Endo remain on the paper. So, here is my take.

Keeper - sorted (best pair in the world)

Defence - without VVD or Konate, we are lacking. Gomez is very good but prone to mistakes. He is excellent choice for a versatile cover across the vack line that no other club has (superb quality in my view!). Quansah is just not there yet (I'd agree with Al regarding a loan considerastion). I think we actually need a LB too.

Midfield - a bit of a dire situation with 4 players for 3 positions. Until now, and thanks to the weather, we couldn't give Gravenbergh a rest. Macca was at risk of burnout before the yellows in the CL and PL (mid-season holiday would be good for him). Elliott is not up to speed yet. Szoboszlai has improved recently, but before that? I think out MFs picked themselves thus far. What happens when the CL playoffs start?

Forwards - just ask yourselves "don't we miss Jota now?", and then ask "why?". Salah's been magnificent carrying the team for a while, and long may it continue. But would you hang your hat on that? If this was just Slot's transitional season, then I'd be fine. But we have a title to win now. I dare say that we don't have a proper No.9 yet and we will eventually buy one that suits Slot's style. It's not gonna be Nunez, nor Gakpo, nor Lucho playing long term there.

EDIT: I consider the above in the context of us playing for both CL and PL. Chelsea don't have that intensity, can fuck Europe all alone and play for the PL only if they sniff a chance.

Goalkeepers agreed.

On defense, we have Trent and Bradley, and Tsimikas and Robbo for both wing back positions. How does that compare to Chelsea's wing backs, I frankly would have all of them over any of Chelsea's wing backs other than Gusto.

In CB, again we have 4 CB's with VVD, Konate, Gomez, and Quansah, which is a very strong 1st choice and back up. Again, who from Chelsea's defence do you take - maybe Colwill but he is dodgy as fuck.

Midfield even discounting Endo who doesn't play as much, you have Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliot. Again very strong 5 there. Chelsea midfield starters are strong too, but not as strong as ours. Not nearly as strong. Outside of Palmer I wouldn't start Lavia, Caicedo, or Fernandez over any of our ones. And I actually don't know who else they have beyond those 4.

And in attack they are stacked no lying, but I don't think any of there strikers beyond Jackson perhaps are above Diaz or Gakpo or Jota, and certainly none of them touch Salah.

You talk about our injuries but we have the depth to manage that. Beyond midfield and LB where I think we need 1 player each we have pretty great 2:1 coverage in all positions. And certainly of a higher quality. And a lot of the injuries we had are soon coming back. Jota, Elliot, and Chiesa are all expected back soon, and Bradley and Konate in January.

In terms of rest, well we just had a weekend off and can rotate the next 2 midweek games.

In terms of the competitions then sure they have an easier run. But ultimately we are a better squad in terms of quality.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1972 on: Today at 09:09:09 pm
Did it look to anyone else that Spurs will be missing a couple in two weeks time following injuries today? Thought they picked up a couple of defensive knocks which didn't look great.

Interesting to see how they approach that one. Really good chance for a big away win that one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1973 on: Today at 09:09:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:43:20 pm
OK, I'll bite.

First and foremost, quality only counts when it's on the pitch. Peter would certainly make a list of at least two players per position, which I couldn't care less when Morton and Endo remain on the paper. So, here is my take.

Keeper - sorted (best pair in the world)

Defence - without VVD or Konate, we are lacking. Gomez is very good but prone to mistakes. He is excellent choice for a versatile cover across the vack line that no other club has (superb quality in my view!). Quansah is just not there yet (I'd agree with Al regarding a loan considerastion). I think we actually need a LB too.

Midfield - a bit of a dire situation with 4 players for 3 positions. Until now, and thanks to the weather, we couldn't give Gravenbergh a rest. Macca was at risk of burnout before the yellows in the CL and PL (mid-season holiday would be good for him). Elliott is not up to speed yet. Szoboszlai has improved recently, but before that? I think out MFs picked themselves thus far. What happens when the CL playoffs start?

Forwards - just ask yourselves "don't we miss Jota now?", and then ask "why?". Salah's been magnificent carrying the team for a while, and long may it continue. But would you hang your hat on that? If this was just Slot's transitional season, then I'd be fine. But we have a title to win now. I dare say that we don't have a proper No.9 yet and we will eventually buy one that suits Slot's style. It's not gonna be Nunez, nor Gakpo, nor Lucho playing long term there.

EDIT: I consider the above in the context of us playing for both CL and PL. Chelsea don't have that intensity, can fuck Europe all alone and play for the PL only if they sniff a chance.

None of that mentions Chelsea depth? They have players like Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga and Mudryk on their bench week in and week out. It's absolutely fuck all to be worried about.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1974 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm
@ Stockholm Syndrome

I don't think we have major principal disagreement in terms of our players, bar a few (Quansah, Elliott), Jota hasn't been available (not his fault!), and the jury is out on Chiesa.

My point is that we reached the neccesity to reach out for our backup players (Gomez and Quansah), and Robbo and Gravenbergh were at the level of exhaustion. Chelsea have not reached that level yet because they had not had a need for such intensity; Europe is easy for them. So it's not fair to compare our 2nd options to their, because they have the opportunity to field their 1st options far more often (almost always). This is the situation now, even before December is over. There will be a similar situation from the end of February on due to our CL aspirations. Even if we top the group, we may still play teams like Real, Barca, Bayer, etc.; there are no easy teams. Chelsea can piss the Conference with their reserves (exaggeration a bit but...)

What I'm trying to say is that I wouldn't compare the two 25 player squads, I would compare the players on teh pitch every game. In the league, they will have the option to field better players on the long run, as we would be ipacted by injuries, exhaustions, and suspensions.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1975 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:12:34 pm
That means nothing, Peter.

Chelsea "on course" to whatever includes the games they needed to adapt to Maresca's style. After that they are on a "different course". Projections are not worth the paper they are written on.

The fact of the matter is that the title is in our hands, I'd agree 100%, but that depends on the projection for the remainder of the season. We have much shallower depth then Chelsea, especially in quality, and we play for other much more important trophy - the CL. You know the saying "If you try to sit on two chairs, you may fall on the floor". Not saying that that will happen, but it is a realistic possibility.

Really? How many of their players would get into our first 22?

And ahead of who?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1976 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:09:46 pm
None of that mentions Chelsea depth? They have players like Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga and Mudryk on their bench week in and week out. It's absolutely fuck all to be worried about.
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:13:16 pm
Really? How many of their players would get into our first 22?

And ahead of who?
See my reply to Stockholm Syndrome. It's not important who's on the bench, but who's on the pitch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1977 on: Today at 09:15:56 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:48:49 pm
We are 4 points ahead with a game in hand. We have dropped points in half as many games as them and lost half as many. They've conceded goals in all but 3 of their matches.
not really concerned about their form/quality, i prefer our team and everything else too.

but they have an extremely deep squad, and fewer commitments to other competitions, so they should not be ruled out of being able to stay close to us. particularly in a week where we've looked fatigued before we've even started an attritional christmas period. we can't afford to lose steam to a similar degree as we did last season

[edit oops, see you and faraway are already discussing that]
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1978 on: Today at 09:17:52 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:13:30 pm
See my reply to Stockholm Syndrome. It's not important who's on the bench, but who's on the pitch.

Subs can win games though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1979 on: Today at 09:18:30 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:17:52 pm
Subs can win games though.
Not unless they are on the pitch, no?

(I'm not talking about referees... ;) )
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1980 on: Today at 09:21:36 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:12:09 pm
@ Stockholm Syndrome

I don't think we have major principal disagreement in terms of our players, bar a few (Quansah, Elliott), Jota hasn't been available (not his fault!), and the jury is out on Chiesa.

My point is that we reached the neccesity to reach out for our backup players (Gomez and Quansah), and Robbo and Gravenbergh were at the level of exhaustion. Chelsea have not reached that level yet because they had not had a need for such intensity; Europe is easy for them. So it's not fair to compare our 2nd options to their, because they have the opportunity to field their 1st options far more often (almost always). This is the situation now, even before December is over. There will be a similar situation from the end of February on due to our CL aspirations. Even if we top the group, we may still play teams like Real, Barca, Bayer, etc.; there are no easy teams. Chelsea can piss the Conference with their reserves (exaggeration a bit but...)

What I'm trying to say is that I wouldn't compare the two 25 player squads, I would compare the players on teh pitch every game. In the league, they will have the option to field better players on the long run, as we would be ipacted by injuries, exhaustions, and suspensions.

But I disagree. In terms of exhaustion it has only really cropped it's head up the last game and since then we have literally had a weekend off. Even if we rotate  it would take a really bad injury crisis to leave us with essentially our 3rd choice players starting, and our second choice is much stronger than theirs, as is our first choice.

This is the busiest part of the season and we are in a strong position and have just had a break when it seemed not possible. After December things return to a bit more of a normal footing. And even with CL, we had that before December and held up very well.

You are basically assuming they'll go a whole season without tiredness or injuries whilst we will have injuries and exhaustion which means in the end Chelsea would have better balance of quality. I don't think that's a mental leap which is logical beyond a mindset of pessimism.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1981 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:15:56 pm
not really concerned about their form/quality, i prefer our team and everything else too.

but they have an extremely deep squad, and fewer commitments to other competitions, so they should not be ruled out of being able to stay close to us. particularly in a week where we've looked fatigued before we've even started an attritional christmas period. we can't afford to lose steam to a similar degree as we did last season

[edit oops, see you and faraway are already discussing that]

It's an attritional Christmas period which is no longer that attritional with a week off.

We would have to lose steam like we did last season or Chelsea to pick up significant steam, to catch us. We can't rule that from happening, but I do think we shouldn't be anxious, nor do I feel they have better quality of depth, because that just isn't true I feel
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1982 on: Today at 09:33:18 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:21:36 pm
But I disagree. In terms of exhaustion it has only really cropped it's head up the last game and since then we have literally had a weekend off. Even if we rotate  it would take a really bad injury crisis to leave us with essentially our 3rd choice players starting, and our second choice is much stronger than theirs, as is our first choice.

This is the busiest part of the season and we are in a strong position and have just had a break when it seemed not possible. After December things return to a bit more of a normal footing. And even with CL, we had that before December and held up very well.

You are basically assuming they'll go a whole season without tiredness or injuries whilst we will have injuries and exhaustion which means in the end Chelsea would have better balance of quality. I don't think that's a mental leap which is logical beyond a mindset of pessimism.
Fair enough, we can disagree; I see it differently.

The bit in bold - it's part of what contributed to our current situation - Konate and Bradley were lost in one CL game. We coped well until then, but barely so now.

I'm not assuming that Chelsea won't be hit by injuries of fatugue. It's just that both, two games a week and their intensity contribute immenseley. If they can give more of their first team players a rotating rest now and then, they can still make strides in the Conference league without breaking a sweat. We can't do that in the CL. I can't understand why people (not you but generally) can't see the difference in intensity?! In my simple mind, that translates to fatigue and causes injuries.

Anyway, I don't want to dwell on this much more. I expressed my view that I see parallels between Chelsea and Leicester in their title winning season. I'm not saying that Chelsea will win it. It's in our hands, and as long as we don't fuck up, no one can take it away. But just want to point out that there has been no argument given now against that take on Chelsea, that was not given against Leicester back then. Inferior depth, inferior quality, no title winning experience, they will sucumb to injuries, they will fall off a cliff after December... But it didn't happen. I wouldn't be surprised if it doesn't happen now either. I still think they will come short, but I see them as our main rivals this season, not because the current table implies that. Second are City, and Arsenal afterwards.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1983 on: Today at 09:34:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:13:30 pm
See my reply to Stockholm Syndrome. It's not important who's on the bench, but who's on the pitch.

OK, who out of Chelsea's players would get into our starting XI?

And ahead of who?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1984 on: Today at 09:35:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:24:25 pm
It's an attritional Christmas period which is no longer that attritional with a week off.

We would have to lose steam like we did last season or Chelsea to pick up significant steam, to catch us. We can't rule that from happening, but I do think we shouldn't be anxious, nor do I feel they have better quality of depth, because that just isn't true I feel
yeah that's where i'm at.

hopefully it does become a week off, but depends on what we do against Girona, but an extra few days helps hugely too. honestly couldn't keep track of their depth and wouldnt say the players are better, but at the moment we're more 'at risk' of having issues.

we have one squad player for our back four positions. currently we're making do but only a small issue for any one player and we'd be in a bit of trouble with no adult options for defence.

in midfield it's slightly lower risk, and this is potentially only until January, as we do have backup in terms of quantity - but that depth is limited in terms of quality (manager doesn't trust two of the regular midfield bench options)

hopefully we can tiptoe through this risky period and add to the gap before January
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #1985 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:34:33 pm
OK, who out of Chelsea's players would get into our starting XI?

And ahead of who?
Read my posts, Peter. When we don't have a player from our starting XI available but they do have all available, that's when the relevant comparison will be made.
