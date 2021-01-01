I would greatly disagree with that, I feel we have much greater quality than them both first team and in depth. We need to add more but I think we absolutely have greater quality than them



Much shallower depth, especially in quality? What?!



I could think of maybe 3 positions I'd take their back-up over ours.



OK, I'll bite.First and foremost, quality only counts when it's on the pitch. Peter would certainly make a list of at least two players per position, which I couldn't care less when Morton and Endo remain on the paper. So, here is my take.Keeper - sorted (best pair in the world)Defence - without VVD or Konate, we are lacking. Gomez is very good but prone to mistakes. He is excellent choice for a versatile cover across the vack line that no other club has (superb quality in my view!). Quansah is just not there yet (I'd agree with Al regarding a loan considerastion). I think we actually need a LB too.Midfield - a bit of a dire situation with 4 players for 3 positions. Until now, and thanks to the weather, we couldn't give Gravenbergh a rest. Macca was at risk of burnout before the yellows in the CL and PL (mid-season holiday would be good for him). Elliott is not up to speed yet. Szoboszlai has improved recently, but before that? I think out MFs picked themselves thus far. What happens when the CL playoffs start?Forwards - just ask yourselves "don't we miss Jota now?", and then ask "why?". Salah's been magnificent carrying the team for a while, and long may it continue. But would you hang your hat on that? If this was just Slot's transitional season, then I'd be fine. But we have a title to win now. I dare say that we don't have a proper No.9 yet and we will eventually buy one that suits Slot's style. It's not gonna be Nunez, nor Gakpo, nor Lucho playing long term there.EDIT: I consider the above in the context of us playing for both CL and PL. Chelsea don't have that intensity, can fuck Europe all alone and play for the PL only if they sniff a chance.