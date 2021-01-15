« previous next »
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 06:24:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:20:35 pm
The sun has set on Son

And he'll still score against us as he always does.
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
4-3

Too little. Too late.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:23:26 pm
They were awful at home to Arsenal but managed a draw. Lost to City and us. They're in a good position given they haven't got the results in the big games.

Care to comment on our position then considering? Four points ahead with a game in hand
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 06:24:11 pm »
Chelsea defence is terrible.
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm »
Too little too late.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 06:24:36 pm »
Too fucking late you useless c*nts
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm »
4-3
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm »
Chelsea seems to get penalties in every gamr
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:04:10 pm
I think they are title contenders

I hope they are, well if we are going to have a challenger anyway.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:21:30 pm
I feel it's a special type of worrier that we have on RAWK to be extremely nervous at a 4 point lead with a game in hand in early December. Above this Chelsea side an all.

Frankly we are in an incredible position, but people seem genuinely anxious over were we are and Chelsea

People are bad enough about it with Arsenal, the moment you start doing it with Chelsea you're just looking to shit yourself  ;D

They are a good team this season, they actually ended last season quite well too. But I think fourth is the best they'll do this season.
Online TipTopKop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:20:35 pm
The sun has set on Son
hip-hip-hip hooray?
Online Red_Mist

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 06:25:30 pm »
Deffo contenders this Chelsea side.

Having flipped round from City to Arsenal recently, my Sauron-style beam has switched round to Chelsea this weekend.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Chelsea will 100% finish below city and arsenal.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:16:00 pm
I don't think people appreciate how good we have been so far this season, or are just constant pessimists.

Baring us ourselves blowing up down the line, we beat this Chelsea side in a race I feel.

Yep. Serious questions would have to be asked of the manager if we somehow finished below them, I can't see a world where he allows it to happen or where a team with the likes of Badiashile and Robert Sanchez where we have Van Dijk and Alisson etc finish above us. Would have to be some ridiculous, super crazy injury crisis or something.

Someone is always bigged up at this time of year and finishes nowhere near the top, it'll be them this season and it was Leicester when we won it, people on here were completely terrified of them in December that year and we finished 37 points ahead of them. They'll get top 4 and that'll be a good season for them.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 06:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:23:46 pm
Liked him until his carry on when we were robbed there last year.

Although I did love how much he hated their small-timeness against City at the end of last season.

Yeah, I did recall him being disappointing in the wake of that.

Agreed. I think he's really sussed out what kind of fans they are, and I sense he really resents them.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 06:25:51 pm »
Another chance but terrible ball into the box.
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 06:25:58 pm »
Spuds and Taylor nowt for us there
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:24:27 pm
Too little too late.

Imagine they didn't give away that idiotic 2nd penalty.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:24:07 pm
Care to comment on our position then considering? Four points ahead with a game in hand

Very favourable.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm »
Chelsea scores 4 but only comes away from the match with an extra +1 goal difference is good for us
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 06:27:14 pm »
Couple of times they get the ball, they go to Timo Werner :lmao
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 06:27:18 pm »
Palmer has such a punchable face.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 06:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:21:30 pm
I feel it's a special type of worrier that we have on RAWK to be extremely nervous at a 4 point lead with a game in hand in early December. Above this Chelsea side an all.

Frankly we are in an incredible position, but people seem genuinely anxious over were we are and Chelsea

Had the same with Leicester in 19/20  ;D
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 06:27:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:26:57 pm
Chelsea scores 4 but only comes away from the match with an extra +1 goal difference is good for us

That defence and goalkeeper cannot win a league.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Very favourable.

Fair. I would myself say that having played City, Arsenal, United, Chelsea, and Villa, being 4 points ahead with a game in hand is an extremely good position.
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 06:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Imagine they didn't give away that idiotic 2nd penalty.

Or hit the target with one of their previous three or four chances in the last ten minutes.
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 06:27:47 pm »
Booooooo
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:27:28 pm
That defence and goalkeeper cannot win a league.

No but they have to think they can win the league so they take points off anyone around us
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 06:29:46 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:29:02 pm
No but they have to think they can win the league so they take points off anyone around us

Is 100% correct
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 06:30:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:29:02 pm
No but they have to think they can win the league so they take points off anyone around us
They can just buy new ones, lol.
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 06:30:56 pm »
Give it up lads, Chelsea players celebrating like they've already won the title.

Bugger, it was fun while it lasted
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline ...

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 06:30:59 pm »
Both of those pen challenges were bizarre, especially the second. Not a brain cell in sight.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 06:31:11 pm »
Imagine selling Cole Palmer
Online Ernie Clicker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 06:23:22 pm
I mean? People seriously suprised by how shite Taylor is?
Spurs and Taylor on the same pitch  :jester :jester
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm »
Never rely on Spurs

Uselesssss
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Imagine selling Cole Palmer
And Lavia


Its really odd when you see them now
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 06:30:59 pm
Both of those pen challenges were bizarre, especially the second. Not a brain cell in sight.

Salah gets fouled like that every game, gets nothing. It was soft. First one was stupid.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1878 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:32:47 pm
And Lavia


Its really odd when you see them now

Pep seems adverse to criticism of selling Palmer.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1879 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Imagine selling Cole Palmer

And Lavia. Both would be in their team now. Not like they need the money. Let Lavia go and signed Kalvin Phillips and then Nunes.

Pep had loads of good players coming through and not blooded them. Even Sancho came through there.
