Bang average footballer in his time, in todays age he would struggle to get in a championship team.
Cannot stand him. Neville is worse, only because of his bitter bias but Carragher is a c*nt
absolutely wild game, no control. This is more open than Brendan Rodgers Liverpool
Labia booked. Palmer misses a sitter.
It's mad how much bad defending is taking place so far.
Our game at Newcastle was the same tbf.Spurs have no backbone at all though. Play good football so can always be a threat.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
This could end 6-5. Just not sure who to
nah, not this bad
What's colepalmers first name?
Not got it on so fair enough..a welcome change from watching the Pulis tribute on the other side of London.
I don't understand how Sancho has been frozen out by United, he is legitimately better than all of their wingers.
Isn't it an attitude problem rather than football ability?
So you're saying its worse than our game but you aren't watching?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Great double save
Ralph I think
