« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December  (Read 17169 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,490
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 04:46:06 pm
Bang average footballer in his time, in todays age he would struggle to get in a championship team.
awful take ;D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,429
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 04:53:50 pm »
This'll be one of those games the managers will ruin at half time
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
Great game to watch this
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,564
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm »
What an opening 20 minutes
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 04:53:22 pm
Cannot stand him. Neville is worse, only because of his bitter bias but Carragher is a c*nt

The pair of them are even worse than Keys and Gray ever were.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • ...All the best
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 04:54:22 pm »
This is like watching Kevin Keegan's Newcastle vs Kevin Keegan's Newcastle.
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 04:54:30 pm »
"There's Nicholas Jackson" "That's Cole Palmer" Does Drury just read the team sheets? Commentators used to be decent.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • Meh sd f
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm »
absolutely wild game, no control.
This is more open than Brendan Rodgers Liverpool
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:54:31 pm
absolutely wild game, no control.
This is more open than Brendan Rodgers Liverpool

Our game at Newcastle was the same tbf.

Spurs have no backbone at all though. Play good football so can always be a threat.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,087
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
It's mad how much bad defending is taking place so far.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
What's colepalmers first name?
Logged

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 04:51:27 pm
Labia booked. Palmer misses a sitter.
Slippy pitch
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 04:56:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 04:55:36 pm
It's mad how much bad defending is taking place so far.

as expected
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • Meh sd f
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 04:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:55:34 pm
Our game at Newcastle was the same tbf.

Spurs have no backbone at all though. Play good football so can always be a threat.
nah, not this bad
Logged

Online Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,447
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »
Solanke getting nothing from Taylor (clearly forgetting he no longer plays for us) then remembering at the 3rd time of asking
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,646
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 04:53:12 pm
This could end 6-5. Just not sure who to

Came in to say exactly that - bizarre😜
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm »
It's actually a great watch. Fast paced and no defending.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:56:29 pm
nah, not this bad

Not got it on so fair enough..a welcome change from watching the Pulis tribute on the other side of London.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,447
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 04:55:47 pm
What's colepalmers first name?
Ralph I think
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,715
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Not got it on so fair enough..a welcome change from watching the Pulis tribute on the other side of London.

So you're saying its worse than our game but you aren't watching?  ???
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
Been a decent weekend of results as far as we're concerned. Would rather have gotten the game out the way but is a nice rest while they watch others stumbling around :)
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • Meh sd f
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:57:56 pm
Not got it on so fair enough..a welcome change from watching the Pulis tribute on the other side of London.
yeah Im all for it!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,902
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
I hate Cucurellas hair.
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,715
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 05:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 04:49:15 pm
I don't understand how Sancho has been frozen out by United, he is legitimately better than all of their wingers.

Isn't it an attitude problem rather than football ability?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 05:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:00:44 pm
Isn't it an attitude problem rather than football ability?

Yep, apparently so.
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,087
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm »
Spurs defending 😂
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,902
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 04:59:22 pm
So you're saying its worse than our game but you aren't watching?  ???

I didn't mention this game, I just said our game lacked control as well on Wednesday and was a bit more like the Rodgers 13/14 side.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 05:01:36 pm »
Great double save
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Its Cole Palmer!
Fuck off Peter!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
should be yellow forColwill
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 05:01:58 pm »
Good save

Neto should do better there
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,646
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,369
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 05:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 04:55:47 pm
What's colepalmers first name?

Think it's the same as Masonmount
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,531
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
decent saves there
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 05:02:51 pm »
They'll be a threat in attack but I think we completely take these apart in a few weeks, Arne will have Mo wrecking these, probably gets 2 goals and 2 assists at least
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • Meh sd f
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 05:02:51 pm »
Spurs tactic of not playing with CMs is pretty unique
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 05:03:10 pm »
Hes got to go for that
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
That has to be red, that lad is a disgusting shithouse
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,087
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
Caicedo lucky to stay on here
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35] 36   Go Up
« previous next »
 