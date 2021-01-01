« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December

Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #840 on: Today at 03:21:01 pm
Get Harry Wilson on to smash one in from 25 yards
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #841 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:19:33 pm
They'll just win every week from corners. Ridiculous.

Who needs a striker? They might as well just have a team of centre halves

They might be peak Stoke but opposing managers know what they'll be up against for weeks in advance and still they don't properly prepare their sides to play against these.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #842 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 03:18:56 pm
Arsenal absolutely begging for a corner even when it blatantly comes off them

Makes you, scream
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #843 on: Today at 03:21:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:19:33 pm
They'll just win every week from corners. Ridiculous.

Who needs a striker? They might as well just have a team of centre halves

F*ckin' alehouse team.

Their fans seem happy paying to watch it.

I wouldn't be.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #844 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Fulham forward stood watching Arse collect that ball then 5 yards away, didn't move a muscle.  ffs
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #845 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm
The corner thing is really annoying. I doubt teams put that much effort into learning all of Arsenal's routines given they have a game every 4 days or w/e it is and only play Arsenal twice.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #846 on: Today at 03:22:50 pm
Fulham not working hard enough to get anything from this.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #847 on: Today at 03:23:52 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 03:22:50 pm
Fulham not working hard enough to get anything from this.
unable to do the basics at this point.
Online A Complete Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #848 on: Today at 03:24:01 pm
Appalling team to watch. Spending that much money and ending up like Stoke on steroids  :lmao
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #849 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm
Has a team set pieced their way to a title before? It's unprecedented.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #850 on: Today at 03:24:39 pm
what kind of pass was that?? jesus
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #851 on: Today at 03:25:08 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:21:48 pm
F*ckin' alehouse team.

Their fans seem happy paying to watch it.

I wouldn't be.

One bad result at home in the new year and they'll turn as they always do. Worst fanbase in the league.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #852 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 03:22:50 pm
Fulham not working hard enough to get anything from this.

They're just waiting for the knockout blow aren't they. Partey doing his best Joelinton impression of just fouling when he wants and not getting booked
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #853 on: Today at 03:25:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:24:10 pm
Has a team set pieced their way to a title before? It's unprecedented.

They've won f*ck all.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #854 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm
wow Fulham get a FK
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #855 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #856 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm
Holy shit they got punished for grabbing for once
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #857 on: Today at 03:26:21 pm
This is why Arsenal will be the biggest club Arteta ever manages
Online Elzars brussels sprouts farts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #858 on: Today at 03:26:23 pm
Hilarious Iwobi getting a freekick for that when you think what Salah puts up with every week.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #859 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm
Helps as well when the referee won't give a free kick against Arsenal and blows the whistle every time they just fall on the floor. Their fans are right for once, they are refereed differently from everyone else.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #860 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:25:39 pm
wow Fulham get a FK

Itll be straight, off the wall, you watch
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #861 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:25:08 pm
One bad result at home in the new year and they'll turn as they always do. Worst fanbase in the league.

*fingers crossed*
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #862 on: Today at 03:27:00 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:26:21 pm
This is why Arsenal will be the biggest club Arteta ever manages

Barca for some weird reason wanted him... :D
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #863 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm
Martinelli with no interest in crossing then, just played for the corner.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #864 on: Today at 03:28:02 pm
Should have scored
Online RJH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #865 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm
Ref took a long time to give that free kick to Fulham.


Arsenal player picks the ball up and throws it 20 yards back away from where the foul is, but I doubt Arsenal will remember that the next time a ref finally punishes them for that nonsense.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #866 on: Today at 03:28:19 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 03:27:17 pm
Martinelli with no interest in crossing then, just played for the corner.

The Highbury Globe Trotters
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #867 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm
Timer just holding Jiminez there preventing him from tracking Partey.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #868 on: Today at 03:28:40 pm
Timber just casually holding the CB back so he couldn't get the run on Partey then
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #869 on: Today at 03:28:50 pm
Just the two Arsenal players holding and blocking a defender there.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #870 on: Today at 03:29:00 pm
how long before a whole bunch of PL teams start copying this corner shit?  it's not like it's complicated to execute.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #871 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm
Come Fulham max out the time wasting.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #872 on: Today at 03:29:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Barca for some weird reason wanted him... :D

I'm sure they'd currently much rather have Marco Silva than Arteta
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #873 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm
Got the ball ref
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #874 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm
dunno what happened to the US coverage, but the crowd noise doesnt match the game anymore.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #875 on: Today at 03:29:50 pm
Everytime Iwobi touches the football it looks like he's doing so for the first time.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #876 on: Today at 03:30:12 pm
Nice dive there
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #877 on: Today at 03:30:30 pm
That's shameful from the referee
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #878 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm
Horrific diving everywhere. Kavanagh buying it all.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #879 on: Today at 03:30:44 pm
These dives :lmao
