Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December  (Read 10013 times)

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 07:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm
No but it wont be long now  :)
If Leicester win tomorrow they'll be breathing down United's neck
Offline Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm »
City away and Bournemouth at home are their next two
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 07:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
Neville just said it didn't matter that he wasted 43 seconds as they get the time back in any case!

Er Gary, they didn't
Neville reliving his United career under Ferguson when they could just make up the rules  to suit on a game by game basis
Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 07:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:39:39 pm
City away and Bournemouth at home are their next two
Spurs away in the League Cup on the Thursday before Bournemouth too
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm »
First win for Forest at Old Trafford in 30 years this month.
Offline farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 pm »
I wish them a better success next game. If they can draw with "the best club in the world", hopes would be high!...
Offline Jólaköttur

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 07:47:43 pm »








Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 07:50:15 pm »
Gonna be bottom half of the table at Christmas, most likely with more losses than wins.

They'll probably spent heavily again on shite the next couple of years before this fella is back to Portugal or wherever.

He's already dropped more points than Slot  ;D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
I'll give him to the end of the season.
Offline Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 07:25:35 pm
I recall some being upset we weren't after Ugarte.

Ugarte, Mount, Yoro.

If United's scouting method is to stalk RAWK, then I hope they keep at it, none of us know jack shit on here. ;D
Offline TheCunningScorpion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 07:59:37 pm »
Been an enjoyable weekend so far, considering we haven't played. Now to top it off, just need a favour from Fulham and Spurs tomorrow... asking too much?
Offline Bob Harris

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm
I'll give him to the end of the season.

Then Gregg Wallace will be available for work he's likes working closely with people.......apparently
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Amorim says they'll continue the same way, doing the same things. Brilliant :)
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm
Amorim says they'll continue the same way, doing the same things. Brilliant :)
E o que fazemos, pa...
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
Neville just said it didn't matter that he wasted 43 seconds as they get the time back in any case!

Er Gary, they didn't

How in the name of christ is this guy still employed as a pundit?? He makes Rio Ferdinand look like a member of mensa.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 pm »
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 08:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Yesterday at 08:07:41 pm
Then Gregg Wallace will be available for work he's likes working closely with people.......apparently

Can see him and Luke Shaw fighting like fuck over the buttery biscuit base
Offline howes hound

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm »
One point between two Manchester teams, comeuppances for two of the biggest dickheads on either team - Onana and Lewis. Not a bad day after a disappointing start.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm »

This might explain why Uniteds keeper loses concentration so often.

From dictionary.com

ONANISM

noun

1.
masturbation.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
This might explain why Uniteds keeper loses concentration so often.

From dictionary.com

ONANISM

noun

1.
masturbation.

It explains why he spills it so much...
Offline RJH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm
It explains why he spills it so much...

Had a bit of a sticky situation with the ref today when he was trying for a quick release.
Offline farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 09:56:27 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm
Had a bit of a sticky situation with the ref today when he was trying for a quick release.
He kept pushing when he was told to pull back.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:09:28 pm
Had a bit of a sticky situation with the ref today when he was trying for a quick release.

Meanwhile, Drury was deffo on the vinegar strokes while commentating.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm
First win for Forest at Old Trafford in 30 years this month.


Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
This might explain why Uniteds keeper loses concentration so often.

From dictionary.com

ONANISM

noun

1.
masturbation.

Is that why he doesnt like people shooting at him?
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #625 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm »
Newcastle not bothering to press today I see.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #626 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm
This might explain why Uniteds keeper loses concentration so often.

From dictionary.com

ONANISM

noun

1.
masturbation.
In Japanese Onani actually means to masturbate lol so I've always found his name a bit funny.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #627 on: Yesterday at 11:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm
In Japanese Onani actually means to masturbate lol so I've always found his name a bit funny.

Always thought he was a wanker
Online Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:03:59 am »
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #629 on: Today at 12:05:20 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:43:57 pm
First win for Forest at Old Trafford in 30 years this month.
Blinder of a season for them. Winning at Anfield for the first time in many decades, followed by a first win at OT since the 90's
They've got the away tactics spot on.
