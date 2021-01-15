« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December

Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,272
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #560 on: Today at 07:26:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:26:17 pm
They are so bad.

City should beat them next week too.
That's going to be a fun watch for so many reasons.
Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #561 on: Today at 07:27:00 pm
Ruud Ruud Ruud  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,932
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #562 on: Today at 07:27:14 pm
Imagine losing at home to Forest...
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #563 on: Today at 07:27:22 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:25:28 pm
Onana wasted almost a minute doing that :lmao

You have to wonder what goes on inside his head. Its certainly not thinking.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #564 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm
Worth watching,needed a closeup of Ferguson's sour mug but good entertainment still.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #565 on: Today at 07:27:56 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Ruud Ruud Ruud  :lmao :lmao :lmao
are they chanting that??
A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,007
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #566 on: Today at 07:28:02 pm
13th
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,787
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #567 on: Today at 07:28:43 pm
What a day! The only blemish on it was Michail Antonio's accident.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,423
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #568 on: Today at 07:28:45 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:27:22 pm
You have to wonder what goes on inside his head. Its certainly not thinking.
or saving...
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,414
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #569 on: Today at 07:28:49 pm
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 07:26:22 pm
I love Amorim already.

100% the best yet by a distance    i fear his tenure will be short though
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #570 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:27:22 pm
You have to wonder what goes on inside his head. Its certainly not thinking.

the idiocy of it is - do those 5 yards make the slightest bit of fucking difference?
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,835
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #571 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm
BREAKING: Manchester United are being investigated by the FA and PL for using banned substances, after Mason Mount was seen on the football pitch at Old Trafford this Saturday evenng.
Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,198
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #572 on: Today at 07:29:10 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:27:14 pm
Imagine losing at home to Forest...

Fair dues to Forest. 4 goals in 5 shots Vs us & MU away. 6 points.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,858
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #573 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:26:08 pm
Oh that was glorious. He should have booked Onana for wasting time.

As if he was going to book a United player. :lmao

England wasn't biased though.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #574 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm
Positive goal difference though.
No time for caution.

Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,423
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #575 on: Today at 07:29:46 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:28:02 pm
13th
they were in ecstasy last week when they made the top half of the table for a couple of days too!!
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,858
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #576 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:28:53 pm
the idiocy of it is - do those 5 yards make the slightest bit of fucking difference?

Especially with a gale-force wind behind you.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,423
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #577 on: Today at 07:30:50 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:27:14 pm
Imagine losing at home to Forest...
🙄🙄🙄
Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #578 on: Today at 07:31:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:27:56 pm
are they chanting that??

No but it wont be long now  :)
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Bobsackamano

  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #579 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:30:01 pm
Especially with a gale-force wind behind you.

My stream went dead, what did he do?

Whatever it was they're going bananas about on the cafe
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,525
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #580 on: Today at 07:32:21 pm
Theyve tumbled to 13th. Theyll soon realise that Ten Hag was their level.
#JFT97

A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #581 on: Today at 07:32:49 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 07:29:46 pm
they were in ecstasy last week when they made the top half of the table for a couple of days too!!

They'll be doing well to finish top half to be honest. The referees and PGMOL will do all they can for them but they aren't miracle workers.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #582 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm
Youd never know Man United just lost, all theyre going on about is Forrest beating Liverpool 4 months ago hahahaha.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #583 on: Today at 07:33:13 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:31:25 pm
My stream went dead, what did he do?

Whatever it was they're going bananas about on the cafe
they had a FK near the halfway - ref had to tell him about 6 times to put it in the right spot
End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,930
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #584 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm
Hojlunds celebration of the thumbs down and the slit the throat is a subtle interpretive dance of his old trafford career.
No time for caution.

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,525
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #585 on: Today at 07:34:13 pm
Just catching up on the scores. How many games is it now that City have not won for?
#JFT97

Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #586 on: Today at 07:34:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:28:43 pm
What a day! The only blemish on it was Michail Antonio's accident.

Yeah hope he is OK
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,432
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #587 on: Today at 07:34:43 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:31:25 pm
My stream went dead, what did he do?

Whatever it was they're going bananas about on the cafe

Onana, with 2 minutes left, ran up to take a free kick. Picked up the ball and tossed it 10 meters up the pitch. Ref told him to put it back. So he drags it a couple meters back. Ref tells him to take it back. So he takes it back another couple meters and tosses it forward. Ref tells him to put it back where it should be. Eventually Onana complies after wasting 43 seconds.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #588 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:33:13 pm
they had a FK near the halfway - ref had to tell him about 6 times to put it in the right spot

Splendid, heads exploding all over Manchester whilst he's messing about
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 50,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #589 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:34:13 pm
Just catching up on the scores. How many games is it now that City have not won for?

1 game.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,787
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #590 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:33:13 pm
they had a FK near the halfway - ref had to tell him about 6 times to put it in the right spot
Should have got a yellow too, doesn't matter that they were losing.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,525
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #591 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:33:07 pm
Youd never know Man United just lost, all theyre going on about is Forrest beating Liverpool 4 months ago hahahaha.

When you are drowning you cling on to the smallest twig.
#JFT97

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #592 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:34:13 pm
Just catching up on the scores. How many games is it now that City have not won for?

They won on Wednesday mate.
A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,007
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #593 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm
The funny thing is Ole was shite yeah but he would have won them a title if not for 115 FC. They've sacked him and things have just gotten worse. This lad will be lucky to see out the season he looks clueless also.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #594 on: Today at 07:35:59 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:34:43 pm
Onana, with 2 minutes left, ran up to take a free kick. Picked up the ball and tossed it 10 meters up the pitch. Ref told him to put it back. So he drags it a couple meters back. Ref tells him to take it back. So he takes it back another couple meters and tosses it forward. Ref tells him to put it back where it should be. Eventually Onana complies after wasting 43 seconds.

🤣🤣
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,525
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #595 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:34:53 pm
1 game.

Ha hayes Id forgot they won their last one. Seems that they have not won for ages.

4points in their last 6 league games. Well 4 in their last 2 doesnt sound too bad.
Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,423
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #596 on: Today at 07:36:02 pm
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 41,804
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #597 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:34:13 pm
Just catching up on the scores. How many games is it now that City have not won for?


They won midweek
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,423
  • Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #598 on: Today at 07:37:24 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:34:43 pm
Onana, with 2 minutes left, ran up to take a free kick. Picked up the ball and tossed it 10 meters up the pitch. Ref told him to put it back. So he drags it a couple meters back. Ref tells him to take it back. So he takes it back another couple meters and tosses it forward. Ref tells him to put it back where it should be. Eventually Onana complies after wasting 43 seconds.
Neville just said it didn't matter that he wasted 43 seconds as they get the time back in any case!

Er Gary, they didn't
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #599 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm
