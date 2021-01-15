They are so bad. City should beat them next week too.
Onana wasted almost a minute doing that
Ruud Ruud Ruud
You have to wonder what goes on inside his head. Its certainly not thinking.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I love Amorim already.
Imagine losing at home to Forest...
Oh that was glorious. He should have booked Onana for wasting time.
13th
the idiocy of it is - do those 5 yards make the slightest bit of fucking difference?
are they chanting that??
Especially with a gale-force wind behind you.
they were in ecstasy last week when they made the top half of the table for a couple of days too!!
My stream went dead, what did he do?Whatever it was they're going bananas about on the cafe
What a day! The only blemish on it was Michail Antonio's accident.
they had a FK near the halfway - ref had to tell him about 6 times to put it in the right spot
Just catching up on the scores. How many games is it now that City have not won for?
Youd never know Man United just lost, all theyre going on about is Forrest beating Liverpool 4 months ago hahahaha.
Onana, with 2 minutes left, ran up to take a free kick. Picked up the ball and tossed it 10 meters up the pitch. Ref told him to put it back. So he drags it a couple meters back. Ref tells him to take it back. So he takes it back another couple meters and tosses it forward. Ref tells him to put it back where it should be. Eventually Onana complies after wasting 43 seconds.
1 game.
