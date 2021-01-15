Crosby Nick never fails.
Pathetic faking from Skeletor.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
United, as usual, are getting everything from the referee. Foul by martinez at the other end waved away. Then the untied player runs into the forest defender and the ref couldn't wait to blow him
Compare the soft shite given to these to what we need to happen for a foul to be given for us
This ref is a joke
Darren England working hard.
I must have missed that, thank fuck! 🤣🤣
Is the fake Grealish wearing red lippy?
Think he got a smack in the mouth.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.66]