Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December  (Read 5346 times)

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #320 on: Today at 06:00:30 pm »
Pathetic faking from Skeletor.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #321 on: Today at 06:00:46 pm »
Hope they've fixed the roof with this weather.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #322 on: Today at 06:01:33 pm »
Compare the soft shite given to these to what we need to happen for a foul to be given for us
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:01:46 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 06:00:30 pm
Pathetic faking from Skeletor.
yep never a foul, pathetic from the ref for buying it too
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #324 on: Today at 06:01:56 pm »
United, as usual, are getting everything from the referee. Foul by martinez at the other end waved away. Then the untied player runs into the forest defender and the ref couldn't wait to blow
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #325 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
This ref is a joke
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #326 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:01:56 pm
United, as usual, are getting everything from the referee. Foul by martinez at the other end waved away. Then the untied player runs into the forest defender and the ref couldn't wait to blow him
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #327 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:01:33 pm
Compare the soft shite given to these to what we need to happen for a foul to be given for us
Mo wouldn't get that in a million years, there's another soft one and a booking for Grealish
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #328 on: Today at 06:03:04 pm »
Darren England working hard.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #329 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:02:40 pm
This ref is a joke

Yellow for a gentle shirt pull? Yet an elbow to the mouth wasn't even a foul? Bizarre
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #330 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:48 pm

I must have missed that, thank fuck! 🤣🤣
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #331 on: Today at 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:03:04 pm
Darren England working hard.
Ah wondered who he was, good process and all that!
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #332 on: Today at 06:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:03:28 pm
I must have missed that, thank fuck! 🤣🤣
you might be on the wrong stream.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #333 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm »
Man Utds goal leading a charmed life here
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #334 on: Today at 06:05:11 pm »
Is the fake Grealish wearing red lippy?
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #335 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm »
aaagggghhh close then.  damn.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Should be 2-1 Forest.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Is the fake Grealish wearing red lippy?

Think he got a smack in the mouth.
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:05:52 pm »
That's a bad miss
Online Santas crapped on me loo la

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:06:18 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:05:41 pm
Think he got a smack in the mouth.
👍🏻
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 06:05:11 pm
Is the fake Grealish wearing red lippy?

No. He got elbowed in the mouth causing his lip to bleed. Or as the commentators (and ref) keep putting "ran into de ligts elbow"
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
this fubo comm is unaware that there's 2 teams on the pitch.  any lull in play he fills with MU trivia - all of it positive about them - never a fucking word about Forest.
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:09:31 pm »
Will be interesting to see how United's fitness holds up in the 2nd half. They're actually doing a bit of pressing here; something that they're squad can't be used to.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #343 on: Today at 06:10:02 pm »
The conditions look horrific
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #344 on: Today at 06:10:20 pm »
Garnacho runs very fast.........
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
« Reply #345 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:05:41 pm
Think he got a smack in the mouth.

He looks like he deserves one in fairness.
