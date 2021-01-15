« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #120 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:20:21 pm
Paul Robinson, as good a pundit as he was a keeper
Glasner is right, the way to beat City is to take the game to them, not sit back and give them time on the ball, it worked too as the pressure led to a corner
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #121 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm
Palace fans singing "Sacked in the morning"  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm
We can still win this weekend without playing, both today and tomorrow.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:25:22 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 04:23:16 pm
Palace fans singing "Sacked in the morning"  ;D

Well Selhurst isn't the best part of the UK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:25:22 pm
Well Selhurst isn't the best part of the UK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #125 on: Today at 04:25:54 pm
the CP manager spends all his time moaning to and talking to one of his coaches.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #126 on: Today at 04:25:59 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:23:21 pm
We can still win this weekend without playing, both today and tomorrow.
absolutely if we end the weekend the same number of points ahead as we were at the start or at worst one point worse off it's a big win
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #127 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:23:21 pm
We can still win this weekend without playing, both today and tomorrow.

Bit ironic if we end up winning without winning cos the derby got postponed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #128 on: Today at 04:26:31 pm
👀
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #129 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm
Ped will be doing his 'Ronnie Pickering' impersonation again. :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #130 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:26:09 pm
Bit ironic if we end up winning without winning cos the derby got postponed
;D

Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #131 on: Today at 04:27:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:25:54 pm
the CP manager spends all his time moaning to and talking to one of his coaches.
he's done a fantastic job at Palace since he took over from Hodgson to be fair to him.

It would have been easy to have sacked him after a disappointing start to the season but fortunately they stuck by him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #132 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm
Ffs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #133 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm
Have sky had a united game since the new manager? I dunno if I can arsed with the fawning
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #134 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm
shit 2-2 MC
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #135 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Have sky had a united game since the new manager? I dunno if I can arsed with the fawning

Ipswich match was live.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #136 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm
Palace are dreadful.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #137 on: Today at 04:29:17 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Have sky had a united game since the new manager? I dunno if I can arsed with the fawning

did his first against Ipswich- but they will still be fawning
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #138 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm
F*ck!  >:(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #139 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm
Knew Palace getting anything from this was too good to be true!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #140 on: Today at 04:30:02 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:29:00 pm
Palace are dreadful.
need them to hang on for 20-25 mins
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #141 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Ipswich match was live.

Oh so it was, another memorable game from them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #142 on: Today at 04:30:09 pm
Shit!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #143 on: Today at 04:30:11 pm
Lewis has 3 goals in the PL... all against Palace.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #144 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm
How was that goal allowed to stand?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #145 on: Today at 04:31:03 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 04:30:07 pm
Oh so it was, another memorable game from them

Read a stat today that Arsenal ruined his perfect start.

Despite drawing that match.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #146 on: Today at 04:31:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:30:02 pm
need them to hang on for 20-25 mins
but half of them look totally gassed and keep passing the ball to MC ffs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #147 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm
MC 82% of the ball
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #148 on: Today at 04:32:50 pm
Why does Rico Lewis look like one of my granddaughter's typical movie characters? Does he own a mirror?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #149 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:32:50 pm
Why does Rico Lewis look like one of my granddaughter's typical movie characters? Does he own a mirror?
another Starve the Barber specialist
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #150 on: Today at 04:33:47 pm
Eze off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #151 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:21 pm
MC 82% of the ball
So, Palace have scored 4 times more per square inch...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #152 on: Today at 04:33:58 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Have sky had a united game since the new manager? I dunno if I can arsed with the fawning
oh god, sod watching that, if I do watch it it will be on one of the foreign channels, might switch to Sky for the post-match if Utd don't win though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #153 on: Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #154 on: Today at 04:36:16 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.

https://xcancel.com/westham/status/1865433805609205801?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #155 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.

Yeah not a good sounding statement that.

Hope he's OK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #156 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.

 :(
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #157 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.
oh no, fingers crossed he makes a full recovery
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #158 on: Today at 04:37:26 pm
Palace need a miracle to hold on...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 7th - 9th December
Reply #159 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 04:35:48 pm
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.

If that photo going round is legit then that does not look fucking good in the slightest.
