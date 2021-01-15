Paul Robinson, as good a pundit as he was a keeper
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Palace fans singing "Sacked in the morning"
Well Selhurst isn't the best part of the UK
We can still win this weekend without playing, both today and tomorrow.
Bit ironic if we end up winning without winning cos the derby got postponed
the CP manager spends all his time moaning to and talking to one of his coaches.
Have sky had a united game since the new manager? I dunno if I can arsed with the fawning
Palace are dreadful.
Ipswich match was live.
Oh so it was, another memorable game from them
need them to hang on for 20-25 mins
Why does Rico Lewis look like one of my granddaughter's typical movie characters? Does he own a mirror?
MC 82% of the ball
Crosby Nick never fails.
Mikail Antonio involved in a road traffic accident - club statement doesnt mention his condition, just says the club are sending thoughts and prayers. Doesnt sound great.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
