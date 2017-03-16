« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan  (Read 1996 times)

FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« on: December 6, 2024, 11:20:10 am »
Confirmed 12.15pm 11th Jan on ITV
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #1 on: December 6, 2024, 11:23:06 am »
Quote from: swoopy on December  6, 2024, 11:20:10 am
Confirmed 12.15pm 11th Jan on ITV
Joke of a time ffs
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #2 on: December 6, 2024, 11:24:25 am »
Why on earth am I going to have to be up that early for a game against league two opposition
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #3 on: December 6, 2024, 11:30:58 am »
Is there any chance tha this might go to general sale?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #4 on: December 6, 2024, 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on December  6, 2024, 11:30:58 am
Is there any chance tha this might go to general sale?

No. All Members maybe depending on there allocation
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #5 on: December 6, 2024, 11:44:23 am »
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #6 on: December 6, 2024, 11:53:27 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  6, 2024, 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer

Who cares about them?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #7 on: December 6, 2024, 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  6, 2024, 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer

Televised no doubts because of the famous tv advert from the 80's.  Agree on the kickoff time.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #8 on: December 6, 2024, 12:49:26 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December  6, 2024, 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer
They stopped caring about those years ago, literally the least most important people associated with the match.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #9 on: December 6, 2024, 12:56:52 pm »
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #10 on: December 6, 2024, 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on December  6, 2024, 12:56:52 pm
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...

Still listed as Saturday at 3pm
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #11 on: December 6, 2024, 01:33:56 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous time to kick off.
« Reply #12 on: December 6, 2024, 02:30:12 pm »
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #13 on: December 6, 2024, 02:41:37 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on December  6, 2024, 02:30:12 pm
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.

Just be mindful to manage his expectations in terms of the team. Would be surprised to see the likes of Salah and van Dijk involved.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #14 on: December 6, 2024, 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on December  6, 2024, 02:30:12 pm
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.

It will almost certainly go to all members.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #15 on: December 6, 2024, 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on December  6, 2024, 12:56:52 pm
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...

Just seen its the Thursday night, obviously Peterborough arent too pleased.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #16 on: December 7, 2024, 12:00:09 pm »
Accrington have only taken 4,700 tickets so can imagine there will be a fair few going into an AMS for this.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #17 on: December 7, 2024, 12:01:07 pm »
I said after the Cardiff one a few years ago I'd be swerving these shite games with silly KO times so it can get to fuck.

The FA Cup is shite. League Cup all day.
« Reply #18 on: December 7, 2024, 06:33:58 pm »
Would much rather this than that horrific Thursdsay night slot

Shame what's become of the FA Cup early rounds
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #19 on: December 7, 2024, 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December  7, 2024, 06:33:58 pm
Would much rather this than that horrific Thursdsay night slot

Shame what's become of the FA Cup early rounds
Have you seen what theyve got planned for round 4? Its even worse -

The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football.

Obviously its nothing at all to do with money, definitely notjust like UEFA, its always fans first.

Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #20 on: December 8, 2024, 08:59:42 am »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on December  7, 2024, 12:00:09 pm
Accrington have only taken 4,700 tickets so can imagine there will be a fair few going into an AMS for this.


Yeah upto a maximum of 4700. Having to sell in 3 sections as not confident of selling all these.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #21 on: December 8, 2024, 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on December  6, 2024, 07:44:56 pm
Just seen its the Thursday night, obviously Peterborough arent too pleased.

They aren't but there's not much can be done to be honest and its probably police led with them wanting a day off for their officers rather than working two overtime shifts in a row. We can't be scheduled for that midweek because we might have a League Cup Semi Final to be played then so there really wasn't any other time to schedule Everton v Peterborough.

Quote from: G a r y on December  6, 2024, 01:33:56 pm
Absolutely ridiculous time to kick off.

Someone's pointed out to me that starting 15 mins earlier than 12.30 is probably to allow for extra time and penalties before the 3pm black out begins
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #22 on: December 8, 2024, 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December  8, 2024, 10:06:18 am

Someone's pointed out to me how that starting 15 mins earlier than 12.30 is probably to allow for extra time and penalties before the 3pm black out begins

Thats not the spirit!
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #23 on: December 9, 2024, 02:18:00 pm »
Ticket prices range between £9-£27. £20 for my Kop ticket. Still think its slightly on the high side for L2 opposition and a likely second string side.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #24 on: December 9, 2024, 02:18:37 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on December  9, 2024, 02:18:00 pm
Ticket prices range between £9-£27. £20 for my Kop ticket. Still think its slightly on the high side for L2 opposition and a likely second string side.

Has this been confirmed yet? Or are you looking at the ticket price guide on the website?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #25 on: December 9, 2024, 02:20:03 pm »
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #26 on: December 9, 2024, 02:24:35 pm »
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #27 on: December 9, 2024, 03:08:58 pm »
Cheers for that link, hadn't occurred to me they'd come out so soon. £17 for ours.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #28 on: December 9, 2024, 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December  9, 2024, 03:08:58 pm
Cheers for that link, hadn't occurred to me they'd come out so soon. £17 for ours.

Same, £17. Really happy to get a Kop pair for both cups this year.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #29 on: December 9, 2024, 04:10:26 pm »
Any ACS dates for this yet?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #30 on: December 9, 2024, 04:15:21 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on December  9, 2024, 04:10:26 pm
Any ACS dates for this yet?
Today to Wednesday
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #31 on: December 9, 2024, 04:51:52 pm »
I cant make this game due to the KO time. Havent used the system in a while but am i ok to distribute this to any friends or family without losing credit?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #32 on: December 9, 2024, 04:58:11 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on December  9, 2024, 04:51:52 pm
I cant make this game due to the KO time. Havent used the system in a while but am i ok to distribute this to any friends or family without losing credit?

Yeah just forward it rather than distribute and youll keep the credit.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #33 on: December 9, 2024, 05:02:14 pm »
Quote from: RedJosh90 on December  9, 2024, 04:58:11 pm
Yeah just forward it rather than distribute and youll keep the credit.

Thank you!
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:31:21 am »
Confirmation email received - £27 for Accrington Stanley against Liverpools second string is a little hard to swallow.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #35 on: Today at 11:49:32 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:31:21 am
Confirmation email received - £27 for Accrington Stanley against Liverpools second string is a little hard to swallow.

Its less than half price of a normal ticket for your area I'm not sure there's anything to be annoyed about here
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
I notice there is a local general sale. Strange considering there is no members sale confirmed
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:12:57 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:31:21 am
Confirmation email received - £27 for Accrington Stanley against Liverpools second string is a little hard to swallow.

That's basically just how much league 2 football is. At least there's the Liverpool side of things to bring the level up a bit.
