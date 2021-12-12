« previous next »
FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan

FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« on: Yesterday at 11:20:10 am »
Confirmed 12.15pm 11th Jan on ITV
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:23:06 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:20:10 am
Confirmed 12.15pm 11th Jan on ITV
Joke of a time ffs
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 am »
Why on earth am I going to have to be up that early for a game against league two opposition
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:30:58 am »
Is there any chance tha this might go to general sale?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 11:30:58 am
Is there any chance tha this might go to general sale?

No. All Members maybe depending on there allocation
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 am »
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer

Who cares about them?
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:05:27 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer

Televised no doubts because of the famous tv advert from the 80's.  Agree on the kickoff time.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:49:26 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:44:23 am
Why is this game televised and on at that ridiculous time!!! SatD 3pm wouldve been better for the match goer
They stopped caring about those years ago, literally the least most important people associated with the match.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm »
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:32:42 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...

Still listed as Saturday at 3pm
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:33:56 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous time to kick off.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm »
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:41:37 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.

Just be mindful to manage his expectations in terms of the team. Would be surprised to see the likes of Salah and van Dijk involved.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:13:26 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on Yesterday at 02:30:12 pm
Hoping to bring my 7 year old to this as his 1st time at Anfield. Been a member for years but no cup credits so hoping it goes to all members.

It will almost certainly go to all members.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm
Any idea when the blue noses play that weekend? They are at home to Peterborough...

Just seen its the Thursday night, obviously Peterborough arent too pleased.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Accrington have only taken 4,700 tickets so can imagine there will be a fair few going into an AMS for this.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm »
I said after the Cardiff one a few years ago I'd be swerving these shite games with silly KO times so it can get to fuck.

The FA Cup is shite. League Cup all day.
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
Would much rather this than that horrific Thursdsay night slot

Shame what's become of the FA Cup early rounds
Re: FA Cup - Accrington Stanley 12.15pm Sat 11th Jan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 06:33:58 pm
Would much rather this than that horrific Thursdsay night slot

Shame what's become of the FA Cup early rounds
Have you seen what theyve got planned for round 4? Its even worse -

The fourth and fifth rounds and the quarter-finals all will be exclusive of Premier League fixtures for the first time, and the fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday to allow fans to watch consecutive days of Emirates FA Cup football.

Obviously its nothing at all to do with money, definitely notjust like UEFA, its always fans first.

