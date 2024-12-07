18 pts looks like it will be enough, 20 Guarantees it



Inter on 13pts, Barca and Dortmund on 12, Atalanta on 11



Leverkusen, Arsenal, Monaco, Villa, Sporting, Brest and LOSC all on 10pts



Bayern, Benfica, Atleti and AC Milan in 16th are all on 9pts - that's all the teams that can get 18 pts



Week 6



Barca (3rd) v Dortmund (4th)

Leverkusen (6th) v Inter (2nd)

Arsenal (7th) v Monaco (8th)



So that's at least 3 of the top 8 dropping points this week.



Week 7



Monaco v Villa

Atleti v Leverkusen

Benfica v Barca so again that's at least 3 of the top 16 dropping points



Results go our way and I think we can qualify this week.





