Author Topic: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th  (Read 32141 times)

Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #840 on: December 7, 2024, 09:16:25 pm »
I didn't hear about it being called off till after it was suppose to finish. Lost power in the early morning and only got it back around 6. No phone signal or anything.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #841 on: December 7, 2024, 09:27:04 pm »
Was the right decision, blessing in disguise based on our injuries and tiredness in the squad. With City dropping points its not turned out too bad either.

Now lets go stronger against Girona and tie up a top 2 spot so that we have slots to play this game.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #842 on: December 7, 2024, 09:28:59 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on December  7, 2024, 05:02:38 pm
A blessing in disguise this week, good rest for the players

City only drawing too, they look like they will be going for top 4 the way they are playing

Arsenal always the threat this season.

Only bad thing is we've still got to play this fucking game. If only they'd go down and stay down.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #843 on: December 7, 2024, 09:31:51 pm »
Chelsea will finish above Arsenal.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #844 on: December 7, 2024, 09:33:45 pm »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #845 on: December 7, 2024, 09:37:43 pm »
Ill let you work it out then
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #846 on: December 7, 2024, 09:38:32 pm »
Getting RAWK to think isn;t a good idea Chops.  :D
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #847 on: December 7, 2024, 09:40:55 pm »
22 pages? Fucking hell, we must have got battered.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #848 on: December 7, 2024, 09:55:07 pm »
Gravenberch is the biggest beneficiary from this postponement.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #849 on: December 7, 2024, 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  7, 2024, 09:55:07 pm
Gravenberch is the biggest beneficiary from this postponement.
True, saw him doing his Christmas shopping.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #850 on: December 7, 2024, 09:58:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  7, 2024, 09:55:07 pm
Gravenberch is the biggest beneficiary from this postponement.

And Robbo. At his age he should be relaxing with his pipe and slippers.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #851 on: December 7, 2024, 09:58:23 pm »
Cant believe Chops thinks City will win the league  :(
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #852 on: December 7, 2024, 10:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on December  7, 2024, 09:40:55 pm
22 pages? Fucking hell, we must have got battered.

Blown away!
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #853 on: December 7, 2024, 10:05:12 pm »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #854 on: December 7, 2024, 10:39:16 pm »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #855 on: December 8, 2024, 04:53:27 am »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on December  7, 2024, 10:00:33 pm
Blown away!

;D

Winding without winding, Everton that.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #856 on: December 8, 2024, 04:26:24 pm »
I finally got something right
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #857 on: December 8, 2024, 05:24:30 pm »
Jan 1st looking likely as the replacement?
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #858 on: December 8, 2024, 05:39:25 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on December  8, 2024, 05:24:30 pm
Jan 1st looking likely as the replacement?

Not really any mention from anyone reliable as far as I can tell. I would say probably not but from a real layman's view of it being s close to other games, and it being a nightmare for policing with the after effects of New Year's Eve just before
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #859 on: December 8, 2024, 05:40:46 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on December  6, 2024, 10:06:58 am
One of them weekends again where you look at ours, Arsenal's and City's fixtures and think it's unlikely all three will win. None of them look easy on paper. The last couple of weekends it's been like that we've won and they've both dropped points. That can't go on forever and with us finally dropping points on Wednesday it's us who have the pressure on.

Win the early game well and I reckon we'll get some help from either Palace or Fulham.
maybe it can go on forever
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #860 on: December 8, 2024, 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on December  8, 2024, 05:24:30 pm
Jan 1st looking likely as the replacement?

The midweek before Wolves is also being suggested (If we win at Girona this week an nail on missing out on the CL playoff round).
But all speculation at the moment.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #861 on: December 8, 2024, 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December  8, 2024, 06:40:17 pm
The midweek before Wolves is also being suggested (If we win at Girona this week an nail on missing out on the CL playoff round).
But all speculation at the moment.
Given UEFA agrees.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #862 on: December 8, 2024, 10:20:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December  8, 2024, 06:40:17 pm
The midweek before Wolves is also being suggested (If we win at Girona this week an nail on missing out on the CL playoff round).
But all speculation at the moment.

Even if we beat Girona on Tuesday it's not unlikely 9th place will be on at least 12 points so we could be caught in theory (yes, whether 8 other teams could still finish on 18+ points would probably be an extreme stretch but a question of permutations)
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #863 on: December 9, 2024, 05:49:21 am »
I missed the game, what was the score, surely, we blew them away...
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #864 on: December 9, 2024, 09:21:46 am »
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on December  8, 2024, 10:20:51 pm
Even if we beat Girona on Tuesday it's not unlikely 9th place will be on at least 12 points so we could be caught in theory (yes, whether 8 other teams could still finish on 18+ points would probably be an extreme stretch but a question of permutations)

I thought it was a case where it was impossible for more than 8 teams to get 18 points with considering people play each other?
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #865 on: December 9, 2024, 09:24:23 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  9, 2024, 09:21:46 am
I thought it was a case where it was impossible for more than 8 teams to get 18 points with considering people play each other?

You need a NASA Cray super computer to work out the options.

Lets beat Girona and see.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #866 on: December 9, 2024, 09:36:35 am »
Thread more exciting than if the match had been actually played?

:)
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #867 on: December 9, 2024, 02:00:23 pm »
17 points means you qualify according to Opta.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #868 on: December 9, 2024, 03:13:06 pm »
I did a 'score predictor' and we could theoretically be as low as 13th with 18 points I think.

That's as thing stands.

We could have guaranteed 8th by Wednesday evening if results go well.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #869 on: December 9, 2024, 04:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December  9, 2024, 02:00:23 pm
17 points means you qualify according to Opta.

18 will certainly be enough, but we can't reschedule the game until it's officially confirmed, which probably won't be this week.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #870 on: December 9, 2024, 05:09:10 pm »
Quote from: emitime on December  9, 2024, 03:13:06 pm
I did a 'score predictor' and we could theoretically be as low as 13th with 18 points I think.

That's as thing stands.

We could have guaranteed 8th by Wednesday evening if results go well.

Does that take into account the actual matches?
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #871 on: December 9, 2024, 05:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December  9, 2024, 02:00:23 pm
17 points means you qualify according to Opta.
What's interesting is that before the league started the forecast was that the cutoff would be at around 15 points. That hasn't changed. I do believe that we have already qualified in the top 8 with 15 points. Unless the league results get skewed because of teams that qualify field weakened sides...
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #872 on: December 9, 2024, 06:11:34 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on December  9, 2024, 05:26:41 pm
What's interesting is that before the league started the forecast was that the cutoff would be at around 15 points. That hasn't changed. I do believe that we have already qualified in the top 8 with 15 points. Unless the league results get skewed because of teams that qualify field weakened sides...

15 may well turn out to be enough, but this won't be certain until all games have been played. Also, if 15 is the cutoff, it may still be that some on 15 miss out on goal difference.

In the context of rescheduling the Everton game, though, 18 may prove to be certainly enough with a game or two to spare.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #873 on: December 9, 2024, 08:40:51 pm »
18 pts looks like it will be enough, 20 Guarantees it

Inter on 13pts, Barca and Dortmund on 12, Atalanta on 11

Leverkusen, Arsenal, Monaco, Villa, Sporting, Brest and LOSC all on 10pts

Bayern, Benfica, Atleti and AC Milan in 16th are all on 9pts - that's all the teams that can get 18 pts

Week 6

Barca (3rd) v Dortmund (4th)
Leverkusen (6th) v Inter (2nd)
Arsenal (7th) v Monaco (8th)

So that's at least 3 of the top 8 dropping points this week.

Week 7

Monaco v Villa
Atleti v Leverkusen
Benfica v Barca so again that's at least 3 of the top 16 dropping points

Results go our way and I think we can qualify this week.

   
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #874 on: December 9, 2024, 11:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  9, 2024, 05:09:10 pm
Does that take into account the actual matches?

Yeah, wasn't an exact science, but was mainly trying to prove the points I mentioned.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #875 on: Today at 10:07:25 am »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #876 on: Today at 10:18:00 am »
I was under the impression we couldn't play on a CL night (even if we dont have to play due to the knockout games)
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #877 on: Today at 10:25:35 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 10:18:00 am
I was under the impression we couldn't play on a CL night (even if we dont have to play due to the knockout games)

UEFA won't be happy, but they can't prevent it. I think the PL will have to pay them some compensation if the game is televised.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #878 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
I'd imagine the PL would prefer us to be mathematically confirmed top 8 in the CL before announcing the 11th Feb for the derby postponement, and that can't happen until 21st January, correct?
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #879 on: Today at 11:36:59 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:34:41 am
I'd imagine the PL would prefer us to be mathematically confirmed top 8 in the CL before announcing the 11th Feb for the derby postponement, and that can't happen until 21st January, correct?

Good point.
