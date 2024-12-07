18 pts looks like it will be enough, 20 Guarantees it
Inter on 13pts, Barca and Dortmund on 12, Atalanta on 11
Leverkusen, Arsenal, Monaco, Villa, Sporting, Brest and LOSC all on 10pts
Bayern, Benfica, Atleti and AC Milan in 16th are all on 9pts - that's all the teams that can get 18 pts
Week 6
Barca (3rd) v Dortmund (4th)
Leverkusen (6th) v Inter (2nd)
Arsenal (7th) v Monaco (8th)
So that's at least 3 of the top 8 dropping points this week.
Week 7
Monaco v Villa
Atleti v Leverkusen
Benfica v Barca so again that's at least 3 of the top 16 dropping points
Results go our way and I think we can qualify this week.