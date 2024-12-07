A blessing in disguise this week, good rest for the playersCity only drawing too, they look like they will be going for top 4 the way they are playing
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Chelsea will finish above Arsenal.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Gravenberch is the biggest beneficiary from this postponement.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
22 pages? Fucking hell, we must have got battered.
Blown away!
Ill let you work it out then
Jan 1st looking likely as the replacement?
One of them weekends again where you look at ours, Arsenal's and City's fixtures and think it's unlikely all three will win. None of them look easy on paper. The last couple of weekends it's been like that we've won and they've both dropped points. That can't go on forever and with us finally dropping points on Wednesday it's us who have the pressure on. Win the early game well and I reckon we'll get some help from either Palace or Fulham.
The midweek before Wolves is also being suggested (If we win at Girona this week an nail on missing out on the CL playoff round).But all speculation at the moment.
Even if we beat Girona on Tuesday it's not unlikely 9th place will be on at least 12 points so we could be caught in theory (yes, whether 8 other teams could still finish on 18+ points would probably be an extreme stretch but a question of permutations)
I thought it was a case where it was impossible for more than 8 teams to get 18 points with considering people play each other?
17 points means you qualify according to Opta.
I did a 'score predictor' and we could theoretically be as low as 13th with 18 points I think.That's as thing stands. We could have guaranteed 8th by Wednesday evening if results go well.
