Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #760 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Today at 12:38:19 pm
Oh, yes it is!
brittanica
From 4:00 to 8:00 pm, the usual bells are struck except that at 6:30 pm only one bell is struck instead of five; two at 7:00 pm; three at 7:30 pm; and eight bells at 8:00 pm.

actually there seems to be on consistent google answer.

no idea why I started this  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #761 on: Today at 12:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:10 am
We can rest who we want, but the idea we'll put the kids out is fanciful. We've still got to go and play the games and put a competitive side out.

Add a double leg semi final if we beat Southampton and now rearranging this.
You do realise that the more games we play in a season, the more successful we've been? No-one is saying put the kids out, but if we beat Girona then Arne has tons of options to rest key players - whilst still putting a decent side out.

Other clubs would love to have the problems you regularly complain about.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #762 on: Today at 12:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:38:58 pm
Why would you want to go strong on Tuesday? Were not in any danger of dropping out the top 8 really, we should be looking to start Endo Morton and mix it up with the likes of Dom, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, give Gravenberch Salah and possibly VVD a rest.

If we rest Grav and Mo, they'll have not played for 10 days, that's too long a break. Get top 8 almost guaranteed and we can rest players for Lille and PSV. There will be mixing about, but in a measured way.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #763 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:43:15 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:41:34 pm
You do realise that the more games we play in a season, the more successful we've been? No-one is saying put the kids out, but if we beat Girona then Arne has tons of options to rest key players - whilst still putting a decent side out.

Other clubs would love to have the problems you regularly complain about.

Mate he could win the Euromillions and still find a reason to fucking complain
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:42:21 pm
If we rest Grav and Mo, they'll have not played for 10 days, that's too long a break. Get top 8 almost guaranteed and we can rest players for Lille and PSV. There will be mixing about, but in a measured way.
Indeed. Qualify Tuesday, fiddle around in the last two.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #766 on: Today at 12:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:43:15 pm
Mate he could win the Euromillions and still find a reason to fucking complain

Yep, he's a right miserable twat who constantly feeds on negativity that it's nauseous, best having him on ignore like i do.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:47:53 pm »
Oh well, shopping with the missus late afternoon it is.

Fuck you Darragh!

 :(
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:43:15 pm
Mate he could win the Euromillions and still find a reason to fucking complain

"first petrol station I went to with the ticket didn't have enough in the till"
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:47:59 pm
"first petrol station I went to with the ticket didn't have enough in the till"

 :lmao :lmao
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:42:21 pm
If we rest Grav and Mo, they'll have not played for 10 days, that's too long a break. Get top 8 almost guaranteed and we can rest players for Lille and PSV. There will be mixing about, but in a measured way.

Exactly this.

Players be chomping at the bit to play as well.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 12:09:16 pm
Its brilliant when you look out the window and can see straight down the runway  ;D  About 12 months ago, I took the lad to the airport, we got to see something like 11 go arounds, it was a great laugh.

I'm learning to fly, it gets really bumpy at 20mph winds in a Robin, be grounded today.

Once flew in a storm from Islay to Glasgow in what looked like Harry Potter's car, 8 seats and so small you could see through the front windows. Seeing the runway approaching sideways, then watching the pilot flick it straight at the last minute like a handbrake turn, was equally impressive and terrifying. Serious kudos to anyone who does this.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:30:02 pm
Being able to get a 10 day mid winter mini break into key players - specifically Virgil, Mac, Gravy and Mo is a gift that should be snatched up

Totally. We've got Endo, Harvey, likely Jota plus, dare I say it, Chiesa who can get some minutes off the bench. Defence is probably the only area I'm a bit nervous about, as not having Kostas and Conor at the moment is a pest. But yeah, I'd be sending Mac to Dubai for 4 or 5 days to get some sunshine.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm »
I'm not sure how I feel about this. Obviously it had to be postponed.

But that now means we'll have to play them in April or May under the lights at night. Possibly their last ever home game at Goodison. It's going to be infinitely harder than today was ever going to be and we might go there needing to absolutely win.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:50:24 pm
I'm not sure how I feel about this. Obviously it had to be postponed.

But that now means we'll have to play them in April or May under the lights at night. Possibly their last ever home game at Goodison. It's going to be infinitely harder than today was ever going to be and we might go there needing to absolutely win.

It will be in February.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
Most annoying thing about this is not being able to sing Merry Christmas Everton when we finally get to play them.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:50:07 pm
Once flew in a storm from Islay to Glasgow in what looked like Harry Potter's car, 8 seats and so small you could see through the front windows. Seeing the runway approaching sideways, then watching the pilot flick it straight at the last minute like a handbrake turn, was equally impressive and terrifying. Serious kudos to anyone who does this.

took a plane in Papua New Guinea - so small we watched the pilot do all his preflight stuff, then he turned around with a big smile and said "everyone ready?".

he took alarmed silence as "yes" and started off - the airstrip was on the top of a small mountain so he didn't even need to pull back on the controls, we just sailed straight ahead.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:53:31 pm »
I'm of the opinion this is a good thing. Let's be honest, it's a battle at any time. In these conditons and with our lack of defensive rotatations we'd have been in trouble. Our record there is hardly brilliant over recent times and while I still think we'd have won, it would have been gruelling imo.

Gives us time to get some rest, go strong against Girona and then go again.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:57:48 pm »
Hopefully when it comes to the reschedule match. Chiesa scores the winner off a Bradley assist and Alisson saves a last min penalty  ;D

The fume would be brilliant
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #779 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 12:11:19 pm
I know this, and fine, but still, I've been up since early and got everything done and now I'm just sat about.

You can still have a drink or two ;D
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #780 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Ball flying all lover the place against these yard dogs, no thanks. Almost guaranteed injuries.

Even though we were looking forward to it, this is the best outcome for us . Injured players a week further along by the next Prem game, lovely.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #781 on: Today at 01:09:49 pm »
From a league POV, Arsenal and Chelsea have tricky away games too. So although they may have the chance now to cut the lead to 4 points, if we had dropped points, i think it would have been more of a boost to them to get the job done.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #782 on: Today at 01:10:02 pm »
This is really good for the safety of everyone .......but in football terms,  for LFC as well.

Our players need this rest, mentally and physically. Injured players will be available for the game and more importantly, Arne has more training time with the boys.

Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #783 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 01:08:53 pm
Ball flying all lover the place against these yard dogs, no thanks. Almost guaranteed injuries.

Even though we were looking forward to it, this is the best outcome for us . Injured players a week further along by the next Prem game, lovely.
When the weather is bad then it takes more out of you physically too. After a tough game at Newcastle, early start Saturday.... Really is a good one for us although no matter qjen its played it will be tricky.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #784 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:12:17 pm
When the weather is bad then it takes more out of you physically too. After a tough game at Newcastle, early start Saturday.... Really is a good one for us although no matter qjen its played it will be tricky.

Also. Arsenal can now play Everton whilst they're still on a high from their 4 goals last game out.
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #785 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm »
Can't believe I woke up at 12.30 for nothing
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #786 on: Today at 01:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:50:07 pm
Once flew in a storm from Islay to Glasgow in what looked like Harry Potter's car, 8 seats and so small you could see through the front windows. Seeing the runway approaching sideways, then watching the pilot flick it straight at the last minute like a handbrake turn, was equally impressive and terrifying. Serious kudos to anyone who does this.


This is the plane I'm learning in and my 16 yr old flies

Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #787 on: Today at 01:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 12:51:43 pm
Most annoying thing about this is not being able to sing Merry Christmas Everton when we finally get to play them.

Oh yea.
Forgot about that.  ;D
Re: MATCH POSTPONED: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #788 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Good decision to call it off.  Some absolute barmy conditions.

Our lads would;ve had a week off by the time the Girona games comes next week. Good rest period for the lads.
