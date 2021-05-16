Reports that the wood has been blown away
70 mph winds wow. That's pretty intense.
Think it gets called off tomorrow morning.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
If it was a team from out of town I think it would have been canned already. Less fans than normal coming in and out of Liverpool so I think theyve chanced it.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
The Welsh blue contingent might have some transport issues.
If the game does get canned then it won't count as one of the 12:30s, so gives TNT an extra chance to put us on again. The only team who are selected their full quota every year
That boat ride from Rhyl will be lethal
Won't they just be allowed to cover it when it is played?
That must have hurt!
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
It would be interesting to have someone down at BMD to see what it's like down there tomorrow morning.Unless there's major power outages in the area, I suspect it will be a go.
They might, but it won't count towards the 12:30 quota. Same with Villa being moved to 8pm last month.
In such conditions, what does it help ypu turn up, expecting to play at your very best... then get neutered and fingered by the weather? Balls swerving ever so slightly and ending up in the backa...
Mate, the games at Woodison, not a Greggs doorway...
An "ITK" blue mate of mine (he's one of the few sane ones) told me they will make a decision tomorrow morning at 8 Bells.
An "ITK" blue mate of mine (he's one of the few sane ones) told me they will make a decision tomorrow morning at 8 Bells.
So they wait until those travelling from further afield are already en route. Brilliant that.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.68]