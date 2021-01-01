I hope this isn't called off because of the wind. It's not like we'll end up in Oz, is it.



I've been looking forward to this game more than any other we'll play this year. A final trip to a ground that has seen reds over the decades enjoying watching the Reds doing what we do, win.



The night Billy Butler told us Ipswich were getting beat 6-0 at half time. The Park End erupted, the fat liar, they were winning 2-0. Rush and his four goals. The greatest ever own goal, if you're old enough you'll know who scored that. Emlyn with two late goals, screamers. Being at the Derby when we played them in the FA Cup at Goodison, but actually being at Anfield thanks to large screens being installed at Anfield to relay the action from Goodison Park, a record-breaking 105,000 fans watched as we lost 1-0. Latterly Mane's late winner. Suarez and that dive. For me the best part of going to Goodison was going with other Scousers, Evertonians, the greatest Derby in football. Now...